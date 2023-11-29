EDP: ranked 'best in class' by S&P CSA

EDP, principal shareholder of EDP Renewables, reinforces its leadership position by ranking first in a list of 256 companies worldwide, evaluated by S&P CSA.



With a score of 88 points (as of November 24), EDP stands out as the world's most sustainable electricity producer, a position it occupies for the third time in 10 years. This result makes EDP eligible for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).



Of the 26 criteria analyzed up to November this year, EDP scored 100 points ('Best in Class') for four of them: climate strategy, innovation management, market opportunities and ethics in its business.



This is a further global recognition of EDP's innovative sustainable practices, with a score well above the energy sector average of 34 points", says the Group.



