EDP Energias do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Market Release

3Q22 Operational Release São Paulo, October 11, 2022 -EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3; LATIBEX: XENBR) announces information on the electric energy market for the third quarter 2022 ("quarter") and year-to-date for the first nine months of 2022 ("year-to-date") for the Company's business segments. DISTRIBUTION: Distributed energy volume was up 1.0% in the quarter, of which 1.9% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and -0.4% at EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES"). In the year to date, the distributed energy volume was up 1.9%, (1.6% at EDP SP and 2.4% at EDP ES). EDP Distribution Volume (MWh) Volume (MWh) Consumers (unit) 3Q22 3Q21 Var 9M22 9M21 Var 3Q22 3Q21 Var Residential 1,638,732 1,573,346 4.2% 5,136,841 5,017,683 2.4% 3,226,720 3,127,561 3.2% Industrial 2,938,445 2,956,751 -0.6% 8,713,145 8,687,207 0.3% 17,771 22,955 -22.6% Free 2,632,639 2,614,068 0.7% 7,788,720 7,644,760 1.9% 820 740 10.8% Captiv e 305,806 342,683 -10.8% 924,425 1,042,446 -11.3% 16,951 22,215 -23.7% Commercial 1,010,014 975,241 3.6% 3,291,946 3,051,767 7.9% 279,520 271,212 3.1% Free 325,398 307,185 5.9% 1,047,683 918,487 14.1% 975 843 15.7% Captiv e 684,616 668,057 2.5% 2,244,264 2,133,281 5.2% 278,545 270,369 3.0% Rural 278,857 282,033 -1.1% 770,761 798,672 -3.5% 195,086 199,733 -2.3% Others 478,384 493,339 -3.0% 1,490,714 1,468,705 1.5% 31,579 29,293 7.8% Free 90,712 85,784 5.7% 266,966 259,113 3.0% 14 21 -33.3% Captiv e 387,672 407,555 -4.9% 1,223,748 1,209,592 1.2% 31,565 29,272 7.8% Permissionary 11,686 11,777 -0.8% 32,788 36,517 -10.2% - - ConcessionariesGeneration 155,464 153,601 1.2% 445,082 442,738 0.5% - - Total Energy Distributed 6,511,583 6,446,088 1.0% 19,881,277 19,503,288 1.9% 3,750,676 3,650,754 2.7% Free - Total 3,204,213 3,160,637 1.4% 9,548,451 9,265,098 3.1% 1,809 1,604 12.8% Captiv e - Total 3,307,369 3,285,451 0.7% 10,332,826 10,238,190 0.9% 3,748,867 3,649,150 2.7% EDP São Paulo Volume (MWh) Volume (MWh) Consumers (unit) 3Q22 3Q21 Var 9M22 9M21 Var 3Q22 3Q21 Var Residential 1,037,455 1,000,522 3.7% 3,099,858 3,067,037 1.1% 1,889,663 1,831,985 3.1% Industrial 1,940,130 1,933,617 0.3% 5,734,958 5,733,466 0.0% 7,760 12,629 -38.6% Free 1,735,003 1,709,938 1.5% 5,119,997 5,054,307 1.3% 504 483 4.3% Captiv e 205,127 223,678 -8.3% 614,960 679,160 -9.5% 7,256 12,146 -40.3% Commercial 621,514 596,196 4.2% 1,984,529 1,842,170 7.7% 147,064 140,259 4.9% Free 210,929 202,503 4.2% 677,808 599,814 13.0% 595 515 15.5% Captiv e 410,585 393,693 4.3% 1,306,721 1,242,356 5.2% 146,469 139,744 4.8% Rural 14,470 15,231 -5.0% 44,184 45,688 -3.3% 5,391 5,271 2.3% Others 285,046 277,652 2.7% 870,687 849,187 2.5% 15,471 15,284 1.2% Free 90,712 84,060 7.9% 266,966 255,332 4.6% 14 13 7.7% Captiv e 194,334 193,592 0.4% 603,721 593,855 1.7% 15,457 15,271 1.2% Permissionary 11,686 11,777 -0.8% 32,788 36,517 -10.2% - - ConcessionariesGeneration 92,597 92,208 0.4% 276,972 277,086 0.0% - - Total Energy Distributed 4,002,898 3,927,202 1.9% 12,043,976 11,851,152 1.6% 2,065,349 2,005,428 3.0% Free - Total 2,129,242 2,088,709 1.9% 6,341,744 6,186,539 2.5% 1,113 1,011 10.1% Captiv e - Total 1,873,656 1,838,493 1.9% 5,702,233 5,664,614 0.7% 2,064,236 2,004,417 3.0% EDP Espírito Santo Volume (MWh) Volume (MWh) Consumers (unit) 3Q22 3Q21 Var 9M22 9M21 Var 3Q22 3Q21 Var Residential 601,277 572,824 5.0% 2,036,983 1,950,646 4.4% 1,337,057 1,295,576 3.2% Industrial 998,315 1,023,134 -2.4% 2,978,187 2,953,740 0.8% 10,011 10,326 -3.1% Free 897,636 904,129 -0.7% 2,668,723 2,590,454 3.0% 316 257 23.0% Captiv e 100,679 119,005 -15.4% 309,464 363,286 -14.8% 9,695 10,069 -3.7% Commercial 388,500 379,046 2.5% 1,307,417 1,209,598 8.1% 132,456 130,953 1.1% Free 114,469 104,682 9.3% 369,875 318,673 16.1% 380 328 15.9% Captiv e 274,031 274,364 -0.1% 937,542 890,924 5.2% 132,076 130,625 1.1% Rural 264,387 266,802 -0.9% 726,577 752,984 -3.5% 189,695 194,462 -2.5% Others 193,339 215,687 -10.4% 620,027 619,517 0.1% 16,108 14,009 15.0% Free 0 1,724 -100.0% 0 3,781 -100.0% 0 8 -100.0% Captiv e 193,339 213,963 -9.6% 620,027 615,736 0.7% 16,108 14,001 15.0% ConcessionariesGeneration 62,867 61,393 2.4% 168,110 165,651 1.5% - - Total Energy Distributed 2,508,685 2,518,886 -0.4% 7,837,300 7,652,136 2.4% 1,685,327 1,645,326 2.4% Free - Total 1,074,972 1,071,928 0.3% 3,206,707 3,078,559 4.2% 696 593 17.4% Captiv e - Total 1,433,713 1,446,958 -0.9% 4,630,593 4,573,577 1.2% 1,684,631 1,644,733 2.4% 1

: the 4.2% and 7.7% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect client recategorization (particularly from the industrial class). Ex- this effect, there would have been a 0.1% decrease in the quarter and a 4.1% increase in the year to date. In addition, the higher number of average billing days (+0.5 day in the quarter and +1.2 day in the year to date) had a positive contribution, mitigated by milder temperatures (-0.6°C in the quarter and -0.7ºC in the year to date); and Other 4 : The 2.7% and 2.5% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recovering consumption from the public sector after the easing of pandemic-related social distancing measures. EDP ESPÍRITO SANTO: down 0.4% in the quarter, due to decreasing consumption from the industrial and other classes. Up 2.4% in the year to date, due to the performance of the residential and commercial classes. 1 The Brazilian jobs market's unemployment rate dropped to 8.9% as of August/2022. Source: IBGE. National Continued Households Sampling Survey - Published Monthly. 2 Retail sales volume up 0.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Brazil. Sales volume index and variation by segment. 3 Services volume up 8.5% in the year to date until July/2022. Source: IBGE. Monthly Services Survey - Brazil Services Volume Index and Variation by service activity. 4 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption. 2

: the 0.9% decrease in the quarter is due to client recategorizations (mainly to residential use) and the lower number of average billing days (-0.1 day), mitigated by revenue recovery measures and the period's lower average rainfall (-44mm), with direct impact on irrigation- related consumption. In the year to date, aside from the effects mentioned before, the 3.5% decrease is due to the lower number of average billing days (-1.6 day), mitigated by increased rainfall in the period (+48 mm); and Other 6 : the quarter's 10.4% decrease reflects the negative effects of the previous period's high baseline, associated with the clearance to bill public-service class clients. In the year to date, the 0.1% increase reflects higher temperatures (+0.4ºC) and the recovery of public sector consumption after the easing of social distancing measures. TRANSMISSION Below, a table with the availability factors of the transmission lots, demonstrating the efficiency in the maintenance and operation of the assets. 9M22 Lot 18 100,00% Lot 21 100,00% Lot Q 100,00% EDP Goiás 99,95% GENERATION CONSOLIDATED GENERATION SALES (GWH) SEASONALLY WEIGHTED AND CONSOLIDATED HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION CONTRACT SALES (%) 3,971 3,632 27% 27% 690 650 1,358 27% 1,358 23% 23% 25% 25% 1,923 23% 1,624 3Q21 3Q22 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2021 2022 Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's Total TPP Total HPP's H YDRO G ENERATION On a consolidated basis, the volume of energy sold was 1,624 GWh, down 15.5%, due to the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-180.0 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-136.9 GWh) because of the decrease in bilateral agreements executed in the period as a result of the more favorable hydrological scenario, with impact on short-term energy prices. In the year to date, the volume of energy has been 4,673 GWh, down 9.7%, because of the previously discussed effects. 5 Retail sales volume up 7.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Espírito Santo. Sales volume index and variation by segment. 6 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption 3