  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ENBR3   BRENBRACNOR2

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

(ENBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-11 pm EDT
22.36 BRL   -0.40%
08/31VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Buys $240 Million Hydro Electricity Site In Brazil
MT
08/31VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc acquired Mascarenhas Hydro Electric Facility from EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. for BRL 1.22 billion.
CI
08/30Edp Energias Do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
EDP Energias do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Market Release

10/11/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
3Q22 Operational Release

São Paulo, October 11, 2022 -EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3; LATIBEX: XENBR) announces information on the electric energy market for the third quarter 2022 ("quarter") and year-to-date for the first nine months of 2022 ("year-to-date") for the Company's business segments.

DISTRIBUTION: Distributed energy volume was up 1.0% in the quarter, of which 1.9% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and -0.4% at EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES"). In the year to date, the distributed energy volume was up 1.9%, (1.6% at EDP SP and 2.4% at EDP ES).

EDP Distribution

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q22

3Q21

Var

9M22

9M21

Var

3Q22

3Q21

Var

Residential

1,638,732

1,573,346

4.2%

5,136,841

5,017,683

2.4%

3,226,720

3,127,561

3.2%

Industrial

2,938,445

2,956,751

-0.6%

8,713,145

8,687,207

0.3%

17,771

22,955

-22.6%

Free

2,632,639

2,614,068

0.7%

7,788,720

7,644,760

1.9%

820

740

10.8%

Captiv e

305,806

342,683

-10.8%

924,425

1,042,446

-11.3%

16,951

22,215

-23.7%

Commercial

1,010,014

975,241

3.6%

3,291,946

3,051,767

7.9%

279,520

271,212

3.1%

Free

325,398

307,185

5.9%

1,047,683

918,487

14.1%

975

843

15.7%

Captiv e

684,616

668,057

2.5%

2,244,264

2,133,281

5.2%

278,545

270,369

3.0%

Rural

278,857

282,033

-1.1%

770,761

798,672

-3.5%

195,086

199,733

-2.3%

Others

478,384

493,339

-3.0%

1,490,714

1,468,705

1.5%

31,579

29,293

7.8%

Free

90,712

85,784

5.7%

266,966

259,113

3.0%

14

21

-33.3%

Captiv e

387,672

407,555

-4.9%

1,223,748

1,209,592

1.2%

31,565

29,272

7.8%

Permissionary

11,686

11,777

-0.8%

32,788

36,517

-10.2%

-

-

ConcessionariesGeneration

155,464

153,601

1.2%

445,082

442,738

0.5%

-

-

Total Energy Distributed

6,511,583

6,446,088

1.0%

19,881,277

19,503,288

1.9%

3,750,676

3,650,754

2.7%

Free - Total

3,204,213

3,160,637

1.4%

9,548,451

9,265,098

3.1%

1,809

1,604

12.8%

Captiv e - Total

3,307,369

3,285,451

0.7%

10,332,826

10,238,190

0.9%

3,748,867

3,649,150

2.7%

EDP São Paulo

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q22

3Q21

Var

9M22

9M21

Var

3Q22

3Q21

Var

Residential

1,037,455

1,000,522

3.7%

3,099,858

3,067,037

1.1%

1,889,663

1,831,985

3.1%

Industrial

1,940,130

1,933,617

0.3%

5,734,958

5,733,466

0.0%

7,760

12,629

-38.6%

Free

1,735,003

1,709,938

1.5%

5,119,997

5,054,307

1.3%

504

483

4.3%

Captiv e

205,127

223,678

-8.3%

614,960

679,160

-9.5%

7,256

12,146

-40.3%

Commercial

621,514

596,196

4.2%

1,984,529

1,842,170

7.7%

147,064

140,259

4.9%

Free

210,929

202,503

4.2%

677,808

599,814

13.0%

595

515

15.5%

Captiv e

410,585

393,693

4.3%

1,306,721

1,242,356

5.2%

146,469

139,744

4.8%

Rural

14,470

15,231

-5.0%

44,184

45,688

-3.3%

5,391

5,271

2.3%

Others

285,046

277,652

2.7%

870,687

849,187

2.5%

15,471

15,284

1.2%

Free

90,712

84,060

7.9%

266,966

255,332

4.6%

14

13

7.7%

Captiv e

194,334

193,592

0.4%

603,721

593,855

1.7%

15,457

15,271

1.2%

Permissionary

11,686

11,777

-0.8%

32,788

36,517

-10.2%

-

-

ConcessionariesGeneration

92,597

92,208

0.4%

276,972

277,086

0.0%

-

-

Total Energy Distributed

4,002,898

3,927,202

1.9%

12,043,976

11,851,152

1.6%

2,065,349

2,005,428

3.0%

Free - Total

2,129,242

2,088,709

1.9%

6,341,744

6,186,539

2.5%

1,113

1,011

10.1%

Captiv e - Total

1,873,656

1,838,493

1.9%

5,702,233

5,664,614

0.7%

2,064,236

2,004,417

3.0%

EDP Espírito Santo

Volume (MWh)

Volume (MWh)

Consumers (unit)

3Q22

3Q21

Var

9M22

9M21

Var

3Q22

3Q21

Var

Residential

601,277

572,824

5.0%

2,036,983

1,950,646

4.4%

1,337,057

1,295,576

3.2%

Industrial

998,315

1,023,134

-2.4%

2,978,187

2,953,740

0.8%

10,011

10,326

-3.1%

Free

897,636

904,129

-0.7%

2,668,723

2,590,454

3.0%

316

257

23.0%

Captiv e

100,679

119,005

-15.4%

309,464

363,286

-14.8%

9,695

10,069

-3.7%

Commercial

388,500

379,046

2.5%

1,307,417

1,209,598

8.1%

132,456

130,953

1.1%

Free

114,469

104,682

9.3%

369,875

318,673

16.1%

380

328

15.9%

Captiv e

274,031

274,364

-0.1%

937,542

890,924

5.2%

132,076

130,625

1.1%

Rural

264,387

266,802

-0.9%

726,577

752,984

-3.5%

189,695

194,462

-2.5%

Others

193,339

215,687

-10.4%

620,027

619,517

0.1%

16,108

14,009

15.0%

Free

0

1,724

-100.0%

0

3,781

-100.0%

0

8

-100.0%

Captiv e

193,339

213,963

-9.6%

620,027

615,736

0.7%

16,108

14,001

15.0%

ConcessionariesGeneration

62,867

61,393

2.4%

168,110

165,651

1.5%

-

-

Total Energy Distributed

2,508,685

2,518,886

-0.4%

7,837,300

7,652,136

2.4%

1,685,327

1,645,326

2.4%

Free - Total

1,074,972

1,071,928

0.3%

3,206,707

3,078,559

4.2%

696

593

17.4%

Captiv e - Total

1,433,713

1,446,958

-0.9%

4,630,593

4,573,577

1.2%

1,684,631

1,644,733

2.4%

1

3Q22 Operational Release

EDP CONSOLIDATED

EDP SP

EDP ES

Industrial

Commercial

Commercial

45%

16%

Industrial

Commercial

Industrial

16%

48%

16%

Rural

40%

Rural

4%

Rural

10%

Others

0%

7%

Others

Others

Perm. +

7%

8%

Concessionaries

Perm. +

Concessionaries

3%

Concessionaries

2%

Residential

3%

25%

Residential

Residential

26%

24%

Note: Refers to the quarter

CONSUMPTION BY CLASS (MWh)

Due to the improving economic indicators, with a decrease in unemployment rates1, increased activity in the retail2 and services3 sectors, and governmental income-support measures, the residential and commercial classes showed a significant growth, minimized by the deceleration of industrial activity in the period.

Due to the improvement in economic indicators, such as the reduction in the unemployment rate, the increase in activities in the commerce and services sectors and government measures to support income, the residential and commercial classes showed significant growth, minimized by the deceleration of industrial activity in the period.

The number of new clients was up 2.7%, and the number of free clients was up 12.8% (102 at EDP SP and 103 at EDP ES) due to their migration from the captive to the free market.

EDP SÃO PAULO: up 1.9% and 1.6%, in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, due to increased consumption by the residential class and improved retail activity, mitigated by the negative impact from industrial activity.

  • Residential: the 3.7% and 1.1% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the higher number of average billing days (+0.7 day in the quarter and +0.9 day in the year to date), as well as revenue recovery measures, mitigated by the milder temperatures (- 0.5°C in the quarter and -0.8ºC in the year to date);
  • Industrial: the quarter's 0.3% increase reflects rising activity levels in the paper and pulp (+26.4%) and rubber and plastic (+9.0%) industries, mitigated by the automotive vehicles industry (-12.8%). In the year to date, the distributed energy volume remained in line with the same period last year;
  • Commercial: the 4.2% and 7.7% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect client recategorization (particularly from the industrial class). Ex- this effect, there would have been a 0.1% decrease in the quarter and a 4.1% increase in the year to date. In addition, the higher number of average billing days (+0.5 day in the quarter and +1.2 day in the year to date) had a positive contribution, mitigated by milder temperatures (-0.6°C in the quarter and -0.7ºC in the year to date); and
  • Other4: The 2.7% and 2.5% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recovering consumption from the public sector after the easing of pandemic-related social distancing measures.

EDP ESPÍRITO SANTO: down 0.4% in the quarter, due to decreasing consumption from the industrial and other classes. Up 2.4% in the year to date, due to the performance of the residential and commercial classes.

1 The Brazilian jobs market's unemployment rate dropped to 8.9% as of August/2022. Source: IBGE. National Continued Households Sampling Survey - Published Monthly.

2 Retail sales volume up 0.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Brazil. Sales volume index and variation by segment.

3 Services volume up 8.5% in the year to date until July/2022. Source: IBGE. Monthly Services Survey - Brazil Services Volume Index and Variation by service activity.

4 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption.

2

3Q22 Operational Release

  • Residential: the 5.0% and 4.4% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recategorization of clients (particularly from the rural class), revenue recovery measures, and the higher temperatures (+0.5ºC in the quarter and year-to-date). In addition, the impact of average billing days was positive in the quarter (+0.1 day) and negative in the year to date (-1.1 day);
  • Industrial: down 2.4% in the quarter and up 0.8% in the year to date. In the quarter, the class was affected by the metallic minerals extraction industry's activities decrease (-16.4%). In the year to date, the decrease in the metallic minerals extraction industry's activity levels (-4.1%) was mitigated by increased consumption from the metallurgy (+7.1%), non-metallic minerals (+3.4%) and food products (+10.9%) industries;
  • Commercial: the 2.5% and 8.1% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recovery of commerce in Espírito Santo5, as well as the positive impact of higher temperatures (+0.5ºC both in the quarter and the-year-to-date);
  • Rural: the 0.9% decrease in the quarter is due to client recategorizations (mainly to residential use) and the lower number of average billing days (-0.1 day), mitigated by revenue recovery measures and the period's lower average rainfall (-44mm), with direct impact on irrigation- related consumption. In the year to date, aside from the effects mentioned before, the 3.5% decrease is due to the lower number of average billing days (-1.6 day), mitigated by increased rainfall in the period (+48 mm); and
  • Other6: the quarter's 10.4% decrease reflects the negative effects of the previous period's high baseline, associated with the clearance to bill public-service class clients. In the year to date, the 0.1% increase reflects higher temperatures (+0.4ºC) and the recovery of public sector consumption after the easing of social distancing measures.

TRANSMISSION

Below, a table with the availability factors of the transmission lots, demonstrating the efficiency in the maintenance and operation of the assets.

9M22

Lot 18

100,00%

Lot 21

100,00%

Lot Q

100,00%

EDP Goiás

99,95%

GENERATION

CONSOLIDATED GENERATION SALES (GWH)

SEASONALLY WEIGHTED AND CONSOLIDATED HYDROELECTRIC

GENERATION CONTRACT SALES (%)

3,971

3,632

27%

27%

690

650

1,358

27%

1,358

23%

23%

25%

25%

1,923

23%

1,624

3Q21

3Q22

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2021

2022

Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's

Total TPP

Total HPP's

  • HYDRO GENERATION

On a consolidated basis, the volume of energy sold was 1,624 GWh, down 15.5%, due to the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-180.0 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-136.9 GWh) because of the decrease in bilateral agreements executed in the period as a result of the more favorable hydrological scenario, with impact on short-term energy prices. In the year to date, the volume of energy has been 4,673 GWh, down 9.7%, because of the previously discussed effects.

5 Retail sales volume up 7.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Espírito Santo. Sales volume index and variation by segment.

6 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption

3

3Q22 Operational Release

Considering unconsolidated projects7, the volume of energy sold was down 5.8% in the quarter and 2.4% in the year to date.

Average GSF in the quarter was 75.2%, producing an exposure of 421.7 GWh, at an average PLD of R$ 66.4/MWh (SE/CO sub-market), due to the allocation of backup energy in line with the Energy Re-Allocation Mechanism ("MRE") profile and increased generation from intermittent sources, such as wind and solar. In the year to date, average GSF has been 88.6%, producing an exposure of 554.2 GWh at an average PLD of R$ 60.1/MWh (SE/CO Sub-market).

PLD EVOLUTION(MWH)

GSF6 EVOLUTION (%)

R$ 581.7

95.4%

95.1%

51.2%

66.3%

75.2%

R$ 134.7

R$ 58.1

R$ 55.7

R$ 66.4

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

PLD Southeast

GSF

  • THERMAL GENERATION

The Plant's average uptime in the year to date has been 96.8%, due to the scheduled stop had in May for maintenance works on the generator units. The unit has not been dispatched since December 2021 because of the improved hydrological scenario.

TRADING

The volume of energy traded was 5,212 GWh in the quarter, up 37.9% due to the persistently favorable hydrological scenario across the National Interconnected System ("SIN"), causing balance supply and demand and leading to a favorable environment for trading operations, due to the market's low credit risk. In the year to date, the volume of energy traded has been 13,045 GWh, up 19.4% because of the previously discussed effects, in addition to long-term operations executed that have added liquidity to the market, the expanded clients portfolio, and the maintained strategy of protecting the integrated portfolio.

RETAIL AND WHOLESALE

The volume of energy sold was 435 GWh and 967 GWh in the quarter and year-to-date, up 263 GWh and de 602 GWh, respectively, due to new agreements executed and the maintenance of the clients portfolio, in addition to increase migration of clients from the captive to the free market. Migrations are boosted by lower shirt-term prices on the spot market and by the expected uptick in distribution companies' tariff adjustments.

7 Includes equity interests in the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs

4

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
