EDP Energias do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Market Release

São Paulo, October 11, 2022 -EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3; LATIBEX: XENBR) announces information on the electric energy market for the third quarter 2022 ("quarter") and year-to-date for the first nine months of 2022 ("year-to-date") for the Company's business segments.
DISTRIBUTION: Distributed energy volume was up 1.0% in the quarter, of which 1.9% at EDP São Paulo ("EDP SP") and -0.4% at EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES"). In the year to date, the distributed energy volume was up 1.9%, (1.6% at EDP SP and 2.4% at EDP ES).
EDP Distribution
Volume (MWh)
Volume (MWh)
Consumers (unit)
3Q22
3Q21
Var
9M22
9M21
Var
3Q22
3Q21
Var
Residential
1,638,732
1,573,346
4.2%
5,136,841
5,017,683
2.4%
3,226,720
3,127,561
3.2%
Industrial
2,938,445
2,956,751
-0.6%
8,713,145
8,687,207
0.3%
17,771
22,955
-22.6%
Free
2,632,639
2,614,068
0.7%
7,788,720
7,644,760
1.9%
820
740
10.8%
Captiv e
305,806
342,683
-10.8%
924,425
1,042,446
-11.3%
16,951
22,215
-23.7%
Commercial
1,010,014
975,241
3.6%
3,291,946
3,051,767
7.9%
279,520
271,212
3.1%
Free
325,398
307,185
5.9%
1,047,683
918,487
14.1%
975
843
15.7%
Captiv e
684,616
668,057
2.5%
2,244,264
2,133,281
5.2%
278,545
270,369
3.0%
Rural
278,857
282,033
-1.1%
770,761
798,672
-3.5%
195,086
199,733
-2.3%
Others
478,384
493,339
-3.0%
1,490,714
1,468,705
1.5%
31,579
29,293
7.8%
Free
90,712
85,784
5.7%
266,966
259,113
3.0%
14
21
-33.3%
Captiv e
387,672
407,555
-4.9%
1,223,748
1,209,592
1.2%
31,565
29,272
7.8%
Permissionary
11,686
11,777
-0.8%
32,788
36,517
-10.2%
-
-
ConcessionariesGeneration
155,464
153,601
1.2%
445,082
442,738
0.5%
-
-
Total Energy Distributed
6,511,583
6,446,088
1.0%
19,881,277
19,503,288
1.9%
3,750,676
3,650,754
2.7%
Free - Total
3,204,213
3,160,637
1.4%
9,548,451
9,265,098
3.1%
1,809
1,604
12.8%
Captiv e - Total
3,307,369
3,285,451
0.7%
10,332,826
10,238,190
0.9%
3,748,867
3,649,150
2.7%
EDP São Paulo
Volume (MWh)
Volume (MWh)
Consumers (unit)
3Q22
3Q21
Var
9M22
9M21
Var
3Q22
3Q21
Var
Residential
1,037,455
1,000,522
3.7%
3,099,858
3,067,037
1.1%
1,889,663
1,831,985
3.1%
Industrial
1,940,130
1,933,617
0.3%
5,734,958
5,733,466
0.0%
7,760
12,629
-38.6%
Free
1,735,003
1,709,938
1.5%
5,119,997
5,054,307
1.3%
504
483
4.3%
Captiv e
205,127
223,678
-8.3%
614,960
679,160
-9.5%
7,256
12,146
-40.3%
Commercial
621,514
596,196
4.2%
1,984,529
1,842,170
7.7%
147,064
140,259
4.9%
Free
210,929
202,503
4.2%
677,808
599,814
13.0%
595
515
15.5%
Captiv e
410,585
393,693
4.3%
1,306,721
1,242,356
5.2%
146,469
139,744
4.8%
Rural
14,470
15,231
-5.0%
44,184
45,688
-3.3%
5,391
5,271
2.3%
Others
285,046
277,652
2.7%
870,687
849,187
2.5%
15,471
15,284
1.2%
Free
90,712
84,060
7.9%
266,966
255,332
4.6%
14
13
7.7%
Captiv e
194,334
193,592
0.4%
603,721
593,855
1.7%
15,457
15,271
1.2%
Permissionary
11,686
11,777
-0.8%
32,788
36,517
-10.2%
-
-
ConcessionariesGeneration
92,597
92,208
0.4%
276,972
277,086
0.0%
-
-
Total Energy Distributed
4,002,898
3,927,202
1.9%
12,043,976
11,851,152
1.6%
2,065,349
2,005,428
3.0%
Free - Total
2,129,242
2,088,709
1.9%
6,341,744
6,186,539
2.5%
1,113
1,011
10.1%
Captiv e - Total
1,873,656
1,838,493
1.9%
5,702,233
5,664,614
0.7%
2,064,236
2,004,417
3.0%
EDP Espírito Santo
Volume (MWh)
Volume (MWh)
Consumers (unit)
3Q22
3Q21
Var
9M22
9M21
Var
3Q22
3Q21
Var
Residential
601,277
572,824
5.0%
2,036,983
1,950,646
4.4%
1,337,057
1,295,576
3.2%
Industrial
998,315
1,023,134
-2.4%
2,978,187
2,953,740
0.8%
10,011
10,326
-3.1%
Free
897,636
904,129
-0.7%
2,668,723
2,590,454
3.0%
316
257
23.0%
Captiv e
100,679
119,005
-15.4%
309,464
363,286
-14.8%
9,695
10,069
-3.7%
Commercial
388,500
379,046
2.5%
1,307,417
1,209,598
8.1%
132,456
130,953
1.1%
Free
114,469
104,682
9.3%
369,875
318,673
16.1%
380
328
15.9%
Captiv e
274,031
274,364
-0.1%
937,542
890,924
5.2%
132,076
130,625
1.1%
Rural
264,387
266,802
-0.9%
726,577
752,984
-3.5%
189,695
194,462
-2.5%
Others
193,339
215,687
-10.4%
620,027
619,517
0.1%
16,108
14,009
15.0%
Free
0
1,724
-100.0%
0
3,781
-100.0%
0
8
-100.0%
Captiv e
193,339
213,963
-9.6%
620,027
615,736
0.7%
16,108
14,001
15.0%
ConcessionariesGeneration
62,867
61,393
2.4%
168,110
165,651
1.5%
-
-
Total Energy Distributed
2,508,685
2,518,886
-0.4%
7,837,300
7,652,136
2.4%
1,685,327
1,645,326
2.4%
Free - Total
1,074,972
1,071,928
0.3%
3,206,707
3,078,559
4.2%
696
593
17.4%
Captiv e - Total
1,433,713
1,446,958
-0.9%
4,630,593
4,573,577
1.2%
1,684,631
1,644,733
2.4%
3Q22 Operational Release
EDP CONSOLIDATED
EDP SP
EDP ES
Industrial
Commercial
Commercial
45%
16%
Industrial
Commercial
Industrial
16%
48%
16%
Rural
40%
Rural
4%
Rural
10%
Others
0%
7%
Others
Others
Perm. +
7%
8%
Concessionaries
Perm. +
Concessionaries
3%
Concessionaries
2%
Residential
3%
25%
Residential
Residential
26%
24%
Note: Refers to the quarter
CONSUMPTION BY CLASS (MWh)
Due to the improving economic indicators, with a decrease in unemployment rates1, increased activity in the retail2 and services3 sectors, and governmental income-support measures, the residential and commercial classes showed a significant growth, minimized by the deceleration of industrial activity in the period.
Due to the improvement in economic indicators, such as the reduction in the unemployment rate, the increase in activities in the commerce and services sectors and government measures to support income, the residential and commercial classes showed significant growth, minimized by the deceleration of industrial activity in the period.
The number of new clients was up 2.7%, and the number of free clients was up 12.8% (102 at EDP SP and 103 at EDP ES) due to their migration from the captive to the free market.
EDP SÃO PAULO: up 1.9% and 1.6%, in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, due to increased consumption by the residential class and improved retail activity, mitigated by the negative impact from industrial activity.
Residential: the 3.7% and 1.1% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the higher number of average billing days (+0.7 day in the quarter and +0.9 day in the year to date), as well as revenue recovery measures, mitigated by the milder temperatures (- 0.5°C in the quarter and -0.8ºC in the year to date);
Industrial: the quarter's 0.3% increase reflects rising activity levels in the paper and pulp (+26.4%) and rubber and plastic (+9.0%) industries, mitigated by the automotive vehicles industry (-12.8%). In the year to date, the distributed energy volume remained in line with the same period last year;
Commercial: the 4.2% and 7.7% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect client recategorization (particularly from the industrial class). Ex- this effect, there would have been a 0.1% decrease in the quarter and a 4.1% increase in the year to date. In addition, the higher number of average billing days (+0.5 day in the quarter and +1.2 day in the year to date) had a positive contribution, mitigated by milder temperatures (-0.6°C in the quarter and -0.7ºC in the year to date); and
Other4: The 2.7% and 2.5% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recovering consumption from the public sector after the easing of pandemic-related social distancing measures.
EDP ESPÍRITO SANTO: down 0.4% in the quarter, due to decreasing consumption from the industrial and other classes. Up 2.4% in the year to date, due to the performance of the residential and commercial classes.
1 The Brazilian jobs market's unemployment rate dropped to 8.9% as of August/2022. Source: IBGE. National Continued Households Sampling Survey - Published Monthly.
2 Retail sales volume up 0.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Brazil. Sales volume index and variation by segment.
3 Services volume up 8.5% in the year to date until July/2022. Source: IBGE. Monthly Services Survey - Brazil Services Volume Index and Variation by service activity.
4 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption.
3Q22 Operational Release
Residential: the 5.0% and 4.4% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recategorization of clients (particularly from the rural class), revenue recovery measures, and the higher temperatures (+0.5ºC in the quarter and year-to-date). In addition, the impact of average billing days was positive in the quarter (+0.1 day) and negative in the year to date (-1.1 day);
Industrial: down 2.4% in the quarter and up 0.8% in the year to date. In the quarter, the class was affected by the metallic minerals extraction industry's activities decrease (-16.4%). In the year to date, the decrease in the metallic minerals extraction industry's activity levels (-4.1%) was mitigated by increased consumption from the metallurgy (+7.1%), non-metallic minerals (+3.4%) and food products (+10.9%) industries;
Commercial: the 2.5% and 8.1% increases in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, reflect the recovery of commerce in Espírito Santo5, as well as the positive impact of higher temperatures (+0.5ºC both in the quarter and the-year-to-date);
Rural: the 0.9% decrease in the quarter is due to client recategorizations (mainly to residential use) and the lower number of average billing days (-0.1 day), mitigated by revenue recovery measures and the period's lower average rainfall (-44mm), with direct impact on irrigation- related consumption. In the year to date, aside from the effects mentioned before, the 3.5% decrease is due to the lower number of average billing days (-1.6 day), mitigated by increased rainfall in the period (+48 mm); and
Other6: the quarter's 10.4% decrease reflects the negative effects of the previous period's high baseline, associated with the clearance to bill public-service class clients. In the year to date, the 0.1% increase reflects higher temperatures (+0.4ºC) and the recovery of public sector consumption after the easing of social distancing measures.
TRANSMISSION
Below, a table with the availability factors of the transmission lots, demonstrating the efficiency in the maintenance and operation of the assets.
9M22
Lot 18
100,00%
Lot 21
100,00%
Lot Q
100,00%
EDP Goiás
99,95%
GENERATION
CONSOLIDATED GENERATION SALES (GWH)
SEASONALLY WEIGHTED AND CONSOLIDATED HYDROELECTRIC
GENERATION CONTRACT SALES (%)
3,971
3,632
27%
27%
690
650
1,358
27%
1,358
23%
23%
25%
25%
1,923
23%
1,624
3Q21
3Q22
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2021
2022
Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPP's
Total TPP
Total HPP's
HYDRO GENERATION
On a consolidated basis, the volume of energy sold was 1,624 GWh, down 15.5%, due to the lower volume of energy sold from Lajeado (-180.0 GWh) and Enerpeixe (-136.9 GWh) because of the decrease in bilateral agreements executed in the period as a result of the more favorable hydrological scenario, with impact on short-term energy prices. In the year to date, the volume of energy has been 4,673 GWh, down 9.7%, because of the previously discussed effects.
5 Retail sales volume up 7.5% as of August/2022, compared with the same period in 2021. Source: IBGE. Monthly Retail Survey - Espírito Santo. Sales volume index and variation by segment.
6 Other concerns the public sector, public lighting, public service and own consumption
3Q22 Operational Release
Considering unconsolidated projects7, the volume of energy sold was down 5.8% in the quarter and 2.4% in the year to date.
Average GSF in the quarter was 75.2%, producing an exposure of 421.7 GWh, at an average PLD of R$ 66.4/MWh (SE/CO sub-market), due to the allocation of backup energy in line with the Energy Re-Allocation Mechanism ("MRE") profile and increased generation from intermittent sources, such as wind and solar. In the year to date, average GSF has been 88.6%, producing an exposure of 554.2 GWh at an average PLD of R$ 60.1/MWh (SE/CO Sub-market).
PLD EVOLUTION(MWH)
GSF6EVOLUTION (%)
R$ 581.7
95.4%
95.1%
51.2%
66.3%
75.2%
R$ 134.7
R$ 58.1
R$ 55.7
R$ 66.4
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
PLD Southeast
GSF
THERMAL GENERATION
The Plant's average uptime in the year to date has been 96.8%, due to the scheduled stop had in May for maintenance works on the generator units. The unit has not been dispatched since December 2021 because of the improved hydrological scenario.
TRADING
The volume of energy traded was 5,212 GWh in the quarter, up 37.9% due to the persistently favorable hydrological scenario across the National Interconnected System ("SIN"), causing balance supply and demand and leading to a favorable environment for trading operations, due to the market's low credit risk. In the year to date, the volume of energy traded has been 13,045 GWh, up 19.4% because of the previously discussed effects, in addition to long-term operations executed that have added liquidity to the market, the expanded clients portfolio, and the maintained strategy of protecting the integrated portfolio.
RETAIL AND WHOLESALE
The volume of energy sold was 435 GWh and 967 GWh in the quarter and year-to-date, up 263 GWh and de 602 GWh, respectively, due to new agreements executed and the maintenance of the clients portfolio, in addition to increase migration of clients from the captive to the free market. Migrations are boosted by lower shirt-term prices on the spot market and by the expected uptick in distribution companies' tariff adjustments.
7 Includes equity interests in the Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and São Manoel HPPs
