The Management of EDP Energias do Brasil S.A. hereby presents the following proposals to be subject of resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held at 4:00 p.m. on August 30, 2023.

to authorize the Company's Executive Board to perform all acts necessary for the execution of the above resolutions, as well as to ratify all acts already performed by it in the context of the execution of the above resolutions.

as a result of the resolution in item "(i)" above, the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, as detailed in the Management Proposal disclosed by the Company on this date, to change the total number of shares issued by the Company;

the redemption and subsequent cancellation of up to all of the Company's common shares remaining outstanding in the market, without modifying the Company's share capital, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("

Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. ("Company"), to be held in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of item I do paragraph 2 of article 5 e paragraph 2 and 3 of article 28 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), at 4:00 p.m. on August 30,

As set forth in article 121, paragraph 1, of Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, the EGM will be held in an exclusively digital form, and the shareholders may participate and vote through the electronic system to be made available by the Company, by themselves, by their legal representatives or proxies, provided that the ownership of the shares is proved.

In order to allow for a better organization of the EGM's work, the Company requests that the above documents be deposited at the Company's headquarters up to two (2) days before the EGM. In response, after analyzing the documents sent, under the terms of the table above, the Company will send to each shareholder (or their respective proxy, as the case may be) who has made the regular registration, as detailed in the Management Proposal, the information and guidelines for accessing the digital platform, including, but not limited to, an access link.

Any documents or proposals, explanations of vote, protests or dissents on the matters to be resolved must be submitted on the day of the EGM in writing to the Bureau of the Meeting, which for this purpose will be represented by the Secretary of the Meeting.

The details of the proposed resolutions, the necessary documents, including the applicable guidelines and procedures, the rules for participation by electronic system, as well as the other instructions related to the EGM, are detailed in the Management Proposal, which is available at the Company's registered office, on its investor relations website (https://ri.edp.com.br/pt-br/), as well as on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br).

São Paulo, August 9, 2023.

Miguel Stilwell de Andrade

Chairman of the Board of Directors

5