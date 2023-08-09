EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 03.983.431/0001-03

NIRE 35.300.179.731

Call Notice - 49th Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. ("Company"), to be held in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of item I do paragraph 2 of article 5 e paragraph 2 and 3 of article 28 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), at 4:00 p.m. on August 30,

2023 ("EGM"), to examine, discuss and resolve on the following agenda:

the redemption and subsequent cancellation of up to all of the Company's common shares remaining outstanding in the market, without modifying the Company's share capital, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended (" Brazilian Corporate Law "); as a result of the resolution in item "(i)" above, the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, as detailed in the Management Proposal disclosed by the Company on this date, to change the total number of shares issued by the Company; approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendment indicated in resolution "(ii)" above; and to authorize the Company's Executive Board to perform all acts necessary for the execution of the above resolutions, as well as to ratify all acts already performed by it in the context of the execution of the above resolutions.

General Information:

In order to participate in the EGM, shareholders must present the following documents: