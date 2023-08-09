EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 03.983.431/0001-03
NIRE 35.300.179.731
Call Notice - 49th Extraordinary General Meeting
Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. ("Company"), to be held in an exclusively digital form, under the terms of item I do paragraph 2 of article 5 e paragraph 2 and 3 of article 28 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), at 4:00 p.m. on August 30,
2023 ("EGM"), to examine, discuss and resolve on the following agenda:
- the redemption and subsequent cancellation of up to all of the Company's common shares remaining outstanding in the market, without modifying the Company's share capital, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law");
- as a result of the resolution in item "(i)" above, the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Bylaws, as detailed in the Management Proposal disclosed by the Company on this date, to change the total number of shares issued by the Company;
- approve the consolidation of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the amendment indicated in resolution "(ii)" above; and
- to authorize the Company's Executive Board to perform all acts necessary for the execution of the above resolutions, as well as to ratify all acts already performed by it in the context of the execution of the above resolutions.
General Information:
In order to participate in the EGM, shareholders must present the following documents:
DOCUMENTATION TO BE SENT TO THE COMPANY
Proof of ownership of your shares issued by a central depository or the Bookkeeping Agent
CPF and identity document with photo of the shareholder or his legal
representative (1)
Consolidated and updated Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws (2)
A proper document proving the granting of powers, including, where
applicable, representation (including the instrument of mandate and a copy of
the articles of incorporation and minutes of election of directors). (2)
Consolidated and updated fund regulations
INDIVIDUAL
LEGAL ENTITY
INVESTMENT
FUND
X
X
X
X
X
X
-
X
X
X (3)
X
X
-
-
X
- Accepted identity document: ID, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card.
- For investment funds, documents from the manager and/or administrator, subject to the voting policy.
- In the case of representation by proxy.
As set forth in article 121, paragraph 1, of Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, the EGM will be held in an exclusively digital form, and the shareholders may participate and vote through the electronic system to be made available by the Company, by themselves, by their legal representatives or proxies, provided that the ownership of the shares is proved.
4
In order to allow for a better organization of the EGM's work, the Company requests that the above documents be deposited at the Company's headquarters up to two (2) days before the EGM. In response, after analyzing the documents sent, under the terms of the table above, the Company will send to each shareholder (or their respective proxy, as the case may be) who has made the regular registration, as detailed in the Management Proposal, the information and guidelines for accessing the digital platform, including, but not limited to, an access link.
Any documents or proposals, explanations of vote, protests or dissents on the matters to be resolved must be submitted on the day of the EGM in writing to the Bureau of the Meeting, which for this purpose will be represented by the Secretary of the Meeting.
The details of the proposed resolutions, the necessary documents, including the applicable guidelines and procedures, the rules for participation by electronic system, as well as the other instructions related to the EGM, are detailed in the Management Proposal, which is available at the Company's registered office, on its investor relations website (https://ri.edp.com.br/pt-br/), as well as on the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br).
São Paulo, August 9, 2023.
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade
Chairman of the Board of Directors
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 21:49:35 UTC.