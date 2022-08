EDP Energias do Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

EDP completes disposal of the Mascarenhas HPP

("Energest")

São Paulo, August 30, 2022 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3; LATIBEX: XENBR) announces to its shareholders and the market at large that it has on the present date executed a share purchase agreement with VH GSEO UK Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker GSEO, for the disposal of 100% of the capital stock of Energest S.A., the holder of the Mascarenhas Hydro Power Plant.

The estimated total amount of the deal is BRL 1,225 million, of which BRL 800 million upon closing and the remainder to be paid in line with the conditions set forth win the plant's concession renewal process. The operation and its price are subject to certain precedent conditions and adjusts typical of transactions of this type.

The Mascarenhas HPP has 198MW in installed capacity and lies in the State of Espírito Santo, and in June 2022, it had Shareholders' Equity of BRL 263.5 million and generated an EBITDA¹ of BRL 176.5 million in the last 12 months.

The Company reiterates its commitment to the business plan of reducing its hydro exposure and creating shareholder value through value crystallization.

Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire

Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President

¹EBITDA adjusted by the recognition of concession extension (BRL 10.9 million at 3Q21)