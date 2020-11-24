Log in
EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

(ENBR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/23
18.3 BRL   -0.76%
04:17pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S A : Institutional Presentation - November 2020
PU
03:19pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S A : 3Q20 Results Release
PU
10/28EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S A : 3Q20 Results Release
PU
EDP Energias do Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - November 2020

11/24/2020 | 04:17pm EST
EDP Group

EDP Group

51.2%

Stake in EDP Brasil

EDP Brasil

EDP Brazil

48.1%

Free Float -

Treasury stocks

Leading the

Accelerated growth and focused

Continuous portfolio optimization

energy transition

Solid balance sheet and low-risk profile

to create

Efficient and digital

superior value

Attractive shareholder remuneration

2022

Market Cap¹

R$ 10.3 bi

Market Cap

R$ 3.0 bi

2005

¹ Share price on October 30, 2020 (R$ 17.00) / ²Presented at the Strategic Update on March 12, 2019

2

Generation

Transmission

2.2 GW

1,441 Km

Hydro Generation

316 km in operation

0.7 GW

1,125 km under

construction

Thermal Generation

Distribution Final

Consumer

3 states (SP, ES, SC)

25.6 TWh/year

distributed energy (SP+ ES)

3.5 million clients (SP+ ES)

29.90% stake

in an integrated asset (Celesc)

Commercialization

14.1

+ 350

TWh/year

clients

of traded

energy

B2B

and B2C

Services Energy Efficiency

Innovation

Center for

Electric

Excellence in

Mobility

Robotization

R$ 50 million

through R&D

EDP Ventures

R$ 30 million in start-ups (R$ 7.5 million invested)

Solar PV

59 MWp

Contracted

projects

3

Solar PV

Pioneering in

Electric Mobility

Innovation

Exponential Technologies

R&D

  • Smart Grids

Transmission

Strategic regions - South and Southeast

Distribution

Higher income per capita

Commercialization

Market growth

Favorable macroeconomic conditions

Hydro

Long-term agreements

Fixed Revenues

Thermal

Indexed to inflation

Hydrological risk mitigation

Distribution

4

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 21:15:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 12 818 M 2 382 M 2 382 M
Net income 2020 977 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2020 5 800 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 11 026 M 2 045 M 2 049 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 380
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,94 BRL
Last Close Price 18,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas Vice Chairman, CEO & Director-Investor Relations
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Eduardo Masson de Andrade Martins Finance Director & Head-Investor Relations
Marcos Penna Director-Information Technology
Pedro Sampaio Malan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.-17.19%2 028
NEXTERA ENERGY23.17%146 088
ENEL S.P.A.14.25%97 012
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.47%82 041
ORSTED A/S63.28%75 043
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.32%68 687
