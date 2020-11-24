EDP Energias do Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - November 2020

EDP Group
51.2%
Stake in EDP Brasil
EDP Brasil
EDP Brazil
48.1%
Free Float -
Treasury stocks
Leading the
Accelerated growth and focused
Continuous portfolio optimization
energy transition
Solid balance sheet and low-risk profile
to create
Efficient and digital
superior value
Attractive shareholder remuneration
2022
Market Cap¹
R$ 10.3 bi
Market Cap
R$ 3.0 bi
2005
¹ Share price on October 30, 2020 (R$ 17.00) / ²Presented at the Strategic Update on March 12, 2019
2
Generation
Transmission
2.2 GW
1,441 Km
Hydro Generation
316 km in operation
0.7 GW
1,125 km under
construction
Thermal Generation
Distribution Final
Consumer
3 states (SP, ES, SC)
25.6 TWh/year
distributed energy (SP+ ES)
3.5 million clients (SP+ ES)
29.90% stake
in an integrated asset (Celesc)
Commercialization
14.1
+ 350
TWh/year
clients
of traded
energy
B2B
and B2C
Services Energy Efficiency
Innovation
Center for
Electric
Excellence in
Mobility
Robotization
R$ 50 million
through R&D
EDP Ventures
R$ 30 million in start-ups (R$ 7.5 million invested)
Solar PV
59 MWp
Contracted
projects
3
•
Solar PV
Pioneering in
Electric Mobility
Innovation
Exponential Technologies
R&D
Transmission
Strategic regions - South and Southeast
Distribution
Higher income per capita
Commercialization
Market growth
Favorable macroeconomic conditions
Hydro
Long-term agreements
Fixed Revenues
Thermal
Indexed to inflation
Hydrological risk mitigation
4
