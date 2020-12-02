EDP Energias do Brasil S A : Integrates ISE 2021

EDP INTEGRATES ISE 2021

São Paulo, December 2nd, 2020 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that is part of the Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE") of B3 for the 15th consecutive year. The new ISE portfolio will be valid from 01/04/2021 to 12/30/2021 and comprises 46 shares of 39 listed companies that together totalize R$ 1.8 trillion in market value, equivalent to 38% of the total value of companies with shares traded on B3.

ISE is a tool for comparative analysis and reflects the return of a portfolio composed of shares of companies with the best performance of ESG aspects (Environmental, Social and Governance), being a reference for socially responsible investment.

In terms of the results of the new portfolio, EDP recorded its best performance in these 15 years of presence in the index, above the average in all dimensions of the questionnaire and being stand out as a benchmark in 5 out of 7 dimensions (General, Social, Environmental, Economic and Nature of the Product).

EDP reinforces its commitment to sustainable ethical development of its businesses.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer