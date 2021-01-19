EDP Energias do Brasil S A : Shareholder Information

São Paulo, January 19, 2021 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP Brasil" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), announces to its shareholders and the market at large that, in continuation of the announcement made on January 5, 2021, the controlling shareholder EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP Portugal") held today its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to elect the members of its Executive Board of Directors ("EBD") for the 2021-2023 term of office. The following Directors were elected: Mr. Miguel Stilwell de Andrade as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas, Mr. Rui Manoel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira, Ms. Vera Pinto Pereira and Ms. Ana Paula Garrido Pina Marques to serve the term of office first mentioned above.

After this AGM, EDP Portugal asked EDP Brasil to call a General Meeting and a Meeting of the Board of Directors to Convene, as applicable, to address the following:

to resolve on the appointment, for the ongoing term of office, of Mr. Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas, the current CEO of EDP Brasil, as Chairman of the Board of Directors (in place of Mr. António Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia); to resolve on the appointment, for the ongoing term of office, of Mr. João Manuel Veríssimo Marques da Cruz as CEO of EDP Brasil, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors; to resolve on increasing the number of members of the Board of Directors of EDP Brasil, for the ongoing term of office, from eight (8) to nine (9) Directors; to resolve on the election of Mr. Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira (in place of Mr. Miguel Stilwell de Andrade), Ms. Vera Pinto Pereira and Ms. Ana Paula Garrido Pina Marques to fill the three (3) members of the Board of Directors of EDP Brasil to be deliberated on General Meeting; and to resolve on amending the Bylaws of EDP Brasil to increase the maximum number of Executive Officers of EDP Brasil to six (6) Statutory Officers and create the position of Vice-President for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

If the above proposals are approved at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors of EDP Brasil will be as follows:

o Chairman: Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Deputy Chairman : João Manuel Veríssimo Marques da Cruz

o Member: Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira o Member: Vera Pinto Pereira o Member: Ana Paula Garrido Pina Marques o Member: Pedro Sampaio Malan o Member: Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella o Member: Modesto Souza Barros Carvalhosa o Member: Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori

The Company's management notes that EDP Brasil's strategic orientation remains as approved by its board members, maintaining its commitment to creating value for all its shareholders and the ethical and sustainable development of its businesses.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer