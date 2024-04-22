Madrid, April 22nd 2024: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), following the information released on December 26th, 2023, hereby announces the expected dates for the remaining 2024 corporate events, with an update on the First Quarter 2024 results:

First Quarter 2024 results: May 9 th , 2024

, 2024 First Half 2024 results: July 26 th , 2024

, 2024 Nine Months 2024 results: November 6th, 2024

EDPR will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2024 financial calendar.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.