Divest brown coal or risk losing out in renewables race, ENKRAFT tells RWE

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Dec 5 (Reuters) - RWE risks
falling behind in the fast growing and competitive renewables
sector if it fails to quickly divest its brown coal activities,
activist fund ENKRAFT said, criticising management for failing
to come up with a rapid solution.
ENKRAFT in September disclosed a small stake in RWE,
Germany's largest producer, calling for a separation of the
group's brown coal division to shrug off a valuation discount
that has weighed on shares.
In a letter to RWE's management dated Dec. 3, ENKRAFT said
RWE did not address the issue at its capital markets day in
mid-November, when the group said its value would rise as part
of a 50 billion euro ($56.6 billion) investment push.
"Consequently, we have the impression that you fail to
recognize the great strategic and economic importance of this
issue for all RWE stakeholders," ENKRAFT managing director
Benedikt Kormaier wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.
"If you continue to avoid detailing a rapid solution of this
problem, investors will have to ask themselves whether the
Management Board and Supervisory Board are up to the company's
key strategic challenges," he added.
RWE had no immediate comment.
ENKRAFT reckons that divesting brown coal - which is not
part of RWE's core renewables business - will likely raise the
firm's value by 20 billion euros, or 30 euros per share. RWE's
shares closed at 34.64 euros apiece on Friday.
Moreover, brown coal remains a drag at a time when larger
utility rivals and cash-rich oil majors have all outlined plans
to aggressively expand in renewables.
"A reluctance to quickly move forward with the divestment of
non-core activities jeopardizes RWE's ability to remain a
successful and independent competitor in the sector in the long
term," Kormaier wrote.
At 7.8, RWE's EV/EBITDA multiple trades at a discount to
Denmark's Orsted (14.8), Portugal's EDPR
(14.1) and Spain's Iberdrola (9.2), Refinitiv data
shows.
