    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
2022-11-14
21.88 EUR   -0.50%
10:03aEDP Renewables Receives Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces Award for the Houston Metro Area and Culture Excellence Awards
GL
11/08Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
10/31Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Report
PU
EDP Renewables Receives Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces Award for the Houston Metro Area and Culture Excellence Awards

11/14/2022 | 10:03am EST
The Top Workplace Awards are determined solely by employee feedback and the statements and demographic information collected in a Workplace Survey.

Houston, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston-based EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer and operator in North America, is pleased to announce it has been named a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle through the publication’s 2022 Top Workplaces Awards for the Houston Metro Area. EDPR NA has also been honored with two Culture Excellence Awards for its diversity, equity, and inclusion practices and for being a woman-led company.

This year’s award is the sixth time EDPR NA has received the Top Workplaces honor. The Top Workplaces Awards are an annual honor and based entirely on employee feedback shared through a workplace survey. Data is collected from more than 27 million surveys at more than 70,000 organizations with fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earning a placement—a testimony to the work that EDPR NA does and its support of its employees.

With more than 950 employees spanning 17 states nationwide, as well as in Canada and Mexico, EDPR NA is dedicated to continuing to invest in its employees as well as its clean energy projects throughout North America. EDPR NA’s diverse team comprises four generational cohorts (Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen-Z) and 18 nationalities. The company’s employees live, work, and volunteer in Houston, where its corporate headquarters are located, eight regional offices throughout the continent, and in the communities where its projects are hosted, while also investing locally and connecting with residents. EDPR NA’s culture within its communities is a sign of the culture success within the company.

“The dedication and passion of our mission-driven and motivated EDP Renewables team is unmatched. Our people are our single greatest asset and make our workplace welcoming and fun as we work together to be at the forefront of energy transition,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “Receiving a Top Workplaces Award is a great honor – especially because it comes directly from our employees. I am proud of this award and proud to work at EDP Renewables.”

The company's vision, “leading the energy transition to create superior value,” highlights both its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future and to the creation of superior value for all. This dedication shines through in the company’s culture, as evidenced by this employee-generated recognition.

EDPR NA is an equal opportunity employer within the renewable energy industry and is accepting applications for job openings throughout the nation at https://www.edpr.com/north-america/careers.

Multimedia resources include:

  • EDPR NA Top Workplaces Spirit: Video
  • EDPR NA: Fact Sheet
  • Top Workplaces Webpage, EDPR NA: EDPR NA
  • EDPR NA CEO Sandhya Ganapathy | Why I Work at EDPR: Video
  • Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at EDP Renewables North America: Video
  • Life at EDP Renewables North America: Video
  • EDPR NA Superheroes: Video

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, nine solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 8,800 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,200 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 950 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is the fourth largest renewable energy producer worldwide with a presence in 28 markets across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. Based in Madrid and with main regional offices in Houston, São Paulo, and Singapore, EDPR has a robust development portfolio with first-class assets and a market-leading operational capability in renewables. These include wind onshore, utility scale and distributed solar, wind offshore (through its 50/50 JV – OW) and technologies complementary to renewables such as batteries and green hydrogen.

EDPR’s employee-centered policies resulted in its recognition as a Top Workplace 2022 in the United States, Top Employer 2022 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal, and Poland) and Brazil, as well as its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

EDPR is a division of EDP (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain, and Brazil including electricity networks, client solutions, and energy management. EDP – EDPR’s main shareholder – has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 14 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.

