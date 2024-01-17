EDP Renewables: hybrid project connected to the Spanish grid

EDP Renewables has announced the successful connection to the grid of Spain's first hybrid project.



Located north-west of Madrid, the 'Cruz de Hierro' wind farm comprises 22 wind turbines, with an installed capacity of 14.5 MW, and has been in operation since 2000.



Now, thanks to the installation of over 25,000 bifacial photovoltaic solar panels on the wind farm site, the complex will significantly increase its renewable energy production, with a combined installed capacity of 28.75 MW.



Together, the two projects will generate more than 58 GWh of electricity per year, providing energy to more than 17,000 homes in the region each year.



Connecting Spain's first hybrid wind farm to the grid maximizes the production of renewable energies in the same location, and enables the transition targets to be met more quickly



