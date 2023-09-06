Madrid, September 5th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following information to the market:

Blackrock Inc. ("Blackrock") has notified EDPR that, in accordance with article 23 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 and as a result of transactions executed on August 31st 2023, it has increased its participation above the 3% minimum threshold for qualified shareholding positions.

Following such transactions, Blackrock is attributed with 31,378,076 voting rights in EDPR, corresponding to 3.065% of the aggregate voting rights in the company.

Please find in attachment the notice and regulatory form received from Blackrock.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.