Operating Data Preview 1H23

Madrid, July 14th, 2023

Key Highlights

In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +2.0 GW with installed capacity reaching 15.2 GW (net capacity +1.4 GW YoY including asset rotation impact), with Europe and North America representing 39% and 48% of the portfolio respectively. By technology capacity mix, 85% is wind onshore, 13% solar (of which4% solar DG) and 2% wind offshore (through OW associate).

In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.0 GW of capacity geographically diversified ,namely Europe and South America both adding +0.6 GW each, North America adding +0.5 GW and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1H23, EDPR added 468 MW worldwide , with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW solar additions (of which ~43% from solar DG).

During the last 12 months, EDPR completed 3 Asset rotation deals that amounted to 0.6 GW of capacity rotated across Italy, Brazil, and US. EDPR's 2023 asset rotation plan continues evolving positively, with expectedtransactions to be concentrated in 2H23.

As of Jun-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in 1H23) of which some sizeable projectswith commissioning beyond 2023 namely in wind offshore in UK (Moray West with 0.9 GW gross, 0.4GW net capacity) and in France (Noirmoutier and Le Tréport 1.0GW gross 0.3GW net capacity) and 2 wind projects in Colombia (0.5GW).

EDPR renewables index, which reflectdeviations of renewables' resources (mainly wind) for the period vs. long term average stood at 95% for 1H23, representing a negative 5% deviation, mostly of wind resources, vs. LT average for this period (vs. 102% in 1H22).

The 2Q23 showed abnormally weak wind conditions in US , impacted by El Niño event that is affecting mainly the Midwest region which compares YoY with the strong wind conditions in 1H22 (wind resources in our North American operations were 5% below LT avg. in 1H23, vs. 2% above avg. in 1Q23 and 10% above avg. in 1H22). This led to the 8% YoY decline of our renewables generation in North America in 1H23.

Wind resourcesin our European operations were 4% below LT avg. in 1H23 (in line with 1H22) ,which together the impact of asset rotation deals closed in 2022 and an YoY increase of generation curtailment resulted in a 7% YoY decline of renewables generation. APAC generation increased ~3x YoY , mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.