Operating Data Preview 1H23

Madrid, July 14th, 2023

Key Highlights

In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +2.0 GW with installed capacity reaching 15.2 GW (net capacity +1.4 GW YoY including asset rotation impact), with Europe and North America representing 39% and 48% of the portfolio respectively. By technology capacity mix, 85% is wind onshore, 13% solar (of which4% solar DG) and 2% wind offshore (through OW associate).

  • In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.0 GW of capacity geographically diversified,namely Europe and South America both adding +0.6 GW each, North America adding +0.5 GW and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1H23, EDPR added 468 MW worldwide, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW solar additions (of which ~43% from solar DG).
  • During the last 12 months, EDPR completed 3 Asset rotation deals that amounted to 0.6 GW of capacity rotatedacross Italy, Brazil, and US. EDPR's 2023 asset rotation plan continues evolving positively, with expectedtransactions to be concentrated in 2H23.
  • As of Jun-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in 1H23) of which some sizeable projectswith commissioning beyond 2023 namely in wind offshore in UK (Moray West with 0.9 GW gross, 0.4GW net capacity) and in France (Noirmoutier and Le Tréport 1.0GW gross 0.3GW net capacity) and 2 wind projects in Colombia (0.5GW).
  • EDPR renewables index, which reflectdeviations of renewables' resources (mainly wind) for the period vs. long term average stood at 95%for 1H23, representing a negative 5% deviation, mostly of wind resources, vs. LT average for this period (vs. 102% in 1H22).
  • The 2Q23 showed abnormally weak wind conditions in US, impacted by El Niño event that is affecting mainly the Midwest region which compares YoY with the strong wind conditions in 1H22 (wind resources in our North American operations were 5% below LT avg. in 1H23, vs. 2% above avg. in 1Q23 and 10% above avg. in 1H22). This led to the 8% YoY decline of our renewables generation in North America in 1H23.
  • Wind resourcesin our European operations were 4% below LT avg. in 1H23 (in line with 1H22),which together the impact of asset rotation deals closed in 2022 and an YoY increase of generation curtailment resulted in a 7% YoY decline of renewables generation. APAC generation increased ~3x YoY, mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.
  • On June 29th, the Spanish government publishedRoyal Decree Law RDL 5/2023which retroactively revised electricity price assumptions for 2023 from €208/MWh to €109/MWh, impacting regulated revenues (no cashflow impact) of our renewable's assets commissioned in 2008-2013, (~1 TWh/year in 2023), no material changes regarding 2024-2025.

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Region

EBITDA + Eq. MW

1H23

1H22

Additions

AR

YoY (1)

5%

7%

Europe

5.951

5.514

+609

(172)

+437

39%

North America

7.297

7.045

+455

(200)

+252

South America

1.114

795

+580

(260)

+319

15.2 GW

APAC

806

463

+343

-

+343

48%

EDPR

15.167

13.816

+1.986

(633)

+1.351

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Electricity Generation

Generation by Region

GWh

1H23

1H22

YoY

Spain

2.354

2.534

(7%)

3%

12%

Portugal

1.306

1.382

(5%)

Rest of Europe

2.207

2.419

(9%)

33%

Europe

5.867

6.334

(7%)

US

8.404

9.586

(12%)

18.0 TWh

Canada & Mexico

917

601

+53%

North America

9.321

10.186

(8%)

Brazil

2.210

1.040

+113%

South America

2.210

1.040

+113%

APAC (2)

588

231

+155%

52%

EDPR

17.985

17.791

+1%

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Load Factor

NCF (%)

vs. P50 GCF (%)

NCF (%)

1H23

1H22

YoY

Spain

26%

26%

-0,5pp

27%

96%

Portugal

27%

28%

-1pp

Europe

Rest of Europe

28%

30%

-1pp

Europe

27%

28%

-1pp

US

33%

37%

-5pp

33%

Canada & Mexico

35%

42%

-6pp

N. America

95%

North America

33%

38%

-5pp

Brazil

32%

31%

+2pp

South America

32%

31%

+2pp

APAC (2)

18%

17%

+2pp

S. America

32%

91%

EDPR

30%

33%

-3pp

EDPR

95%

30%

Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)

(%)

1H23

1H22

YoY

EDPR

95%

102%

-7pp

(1) YoY variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.

(2) Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, therefore Sunseap assets' generation only contributed for a part of 1Q22.

Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 900 830 004

Site: www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis,

S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Email: ir@edpr.com

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Technology

2023

MW

1H23

Additions

AR

YTD (1)

U/C

Spain

2.211

+45

-

+45

167

Portugal

1.190

+22

-

+22

188

Rest of Europe

2.088

+264

-

+264

374

Europe

5.488

+330

-

+330

729

9%

US

6.080

+58

-

+55

2.010

Canada & Mexico

625

-

-

-

300

15.2 GW

4%

North America

6.705

+58

-

+55

2.310

2%

Brazil

1.114

-

-

-

566

Rest of South America

-

-

-

-

587

85%

South America

1.114

-

-

-

1.153

Vietnam

412

+7

-

+7

-

Singapore

267

+37

-

+37

66

Rest of APAC

112

+35

-

+35

58

APAC

790

+79

-

+79

124

EBITDA MW

14.097

+467

-

+464

4.315

Onshore Wind

Solar Utility Scale

Solar DG

Offshore Wind

Spain

120

(36)

-

(36)

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

728

Europe

462

(36)

-

(36)

728

US

592

-

-

-

-

Technology

EBITDA + Equity MW

YoY

North America

592

-

-

-

-

Onshore Wind

12.833

+5%

APAC

16

+1

-

+1

-

Solar Utility Scale

1.336

+47%

Eq. Consolidated

1.070

(35)

-

(35)

728

Solar DG

677

+86%

EDPR

15.167

+468

-

+429

5.043

Offshore Wind

322

-

Onshore Wind

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1H23

Additions

AR

YTD (1)

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

(2)

2.202

+45

-

+45

20

San Giorgio

Italy

+29

Portugal

1.177

+22

-

+22

-

Casalbore

Italy

+29

Rest of Europe

1.817

+80

-

+80

177

Greci

Italy

+23

Europe

5.197

+147

-

+147

197

Alto da Coutada (Overequipment)

Portugal

+22

US

5.747

-

-

(3)

202

San Juan de Bargas

(2)

Spain

+45

Canada & Mexico

425

-

-

-

300

North America

6.172

-

-

(3)

502

Brazil

910

-

-

-

99

Rest of South America

-

-

-

-

587

South America

910

-

-

-

686

EBITDA MW

12.280

+147

-

+144

1.385

Spain (2)

120

(36)

-

(36)

-

Portugal

20

-

-

-

-

Europe

140

(36)

-

(36)

-

US

413

-

-

-

-

North America

413

-

-

-

-

Eq. Consolidated

553

(36)

-

(36)

-

EDPR

12.833

+147

-

+108

1.385

Onshore Wind Additions YTD

+147

Solar

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1H23

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

9

-

-

-

147

Chotków

Poland

+31

Portugal

13

-

-

-

188

Przykona

Poland

+153

Rest of Europe

270

+184

-

+184

197

Distributed Solar

US

+58

Europe

291

+184

-

+184

531

Sunseap

Vietnam

+7

US

333

+58

-

+58

1.808

Sunseap

Singapore

+37

Canada & Mexico

200

-

-

-

-

Sunseap

Rest of APAC

+35

North America

533

+58

-

+58

1.808

Brazil

204

-

-

-

467

South America

204

-

-

-

467

Vietnam

412

+7

-

+7

-

Singapore

267

+37

-

+37

66

Rest of APAC

112

+35

-

+35

58

APAC

790

+79

-

+79

124

EBITDA MW

1.818

+320

-

+320

2.931

US

179

-

-

-

-

North America

179

-

-

-

-

Rest of APAC

16

+1

-

+1

-

APAC

16

+1

-

+1

-

Eq. Consolidated

195

+1

-

+1

-

EDPR

2.012

+321

-

+321

2.931

Solar Additions YTD

+321

Offshore Wind

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1H23

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Portugal

11

-

-

-

-

France & Belgium

43

-

-

-

309

United Kingdom

269

-

-

-

419

Europe

322

-

-

-

728

EDPR Eq. Consolidated

322

-

-

-

728

Offshore Wind Additions YTD

-

Ocean Winds Gross Capacity

1.462

-

-

-

1.896

Offshore Wind Gross Additions YTD

-

(1) YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US. (2) Portfolio Equity adjustments.

