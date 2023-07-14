Operating Data Preview 1H23
Madrid, July 14th, 2023
Key Highlights
In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +2.0 GW with installed capacity reaching 15.2 GW (net capacity +1.4 GW YoY including asset rotation impact), with Europe and North America representing 39% and 48% of the portfolio respectively. By technology capacity mix, 85% is wind onshore, 13% solar (of which4% solar DG) and 2% wind offshore (through OW associate).
- In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.0 GW of capacity geographically diversified,namely Europe and South America both adding +0.6 GW each, North America adding +0.5 GW and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1H23, EDPR added 468 MW worldwide, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW solar additions (of which ~43% from solar DG).
- During the last 12 months, EDPR completed 3 Asset rotation deals that amounted to 0.6 GW of capacity rotatedacross Italy, Brazil, and US. EDPR's 2023 asset rotation plan continues evolving positively, with expectedtransactions to be concentrated in 2H23.
- As of Jun-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in 1H23) of which some sizeable projectswith commissioning beyond 2023 namely in wind offshore in UK (Moray West with 0.9 GW gross, 0.4GW net capacity) and in France (Noirmoutier and Le Tréport 1.0GW gross 0.3GW net capacity) and 2 wind projects in Colombia (0.5GW).
- EDPR renewables index, which reflectdeviations of renewables' resources (mainly wind) for the period vs. long term average stood at 95%for 1H23, representing a negative 5% deviation, mostly of wind resources, vs. LT average for this period (vs. 102% in 1H22).
- The 2Q23 showed abnormally weak wind conditions in US, impacted by El Niño event that is affecting mainly the Midwest region which compares YoY with the strong wind conditions in 1H22 (wind resources in our North American operations were 5% below LT avg. in 1H23, vs. 2% above avg. in 1Q23 and 10% above avg. in 1H22). This led to the 8% YoY decline of our renewables generation in North America in 1H23.
- Wind resourcesin our European operations were 4% below LT avg. in 1H23 (in line with 1H22),which together the impact of asset rotation deals closed in 2022 and an YoY increase of generation curtailment resulted in a 7% YoY decline of renewables generation. APAC generation increased ~3x YoY, mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.
- On June 29th, the Spanish government publishedRoyal Decree Law RDL 5/2023which retroactively revised electricity price assumptions for 2023 from €208/MWh to €109/MWh, impacting regulated revenues (no cashflow impact) of our renewable's assets commissioned in 2008-2013, (~1 TWh/year in 2023), no material changes regarding 2024-2025.
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Region
EBITDA + Eq. MW
1H23
1H22
Additions
AR
YoY (1)
5%
7%
Europe
5.951
5.514
+609
(172)
+437
39%
North America
7.297
7.045
+455
(200)
+252
South America
1.114
795
+580
(260)
+319
15.2 GW
APAC
806
463
+343
-
+343
48%
EDPR
15.167
13.816
+1.986
(633)
+1.351
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Electricity Generation
Generation by Region
GWh
1H23
1H22
YoY
Spain
2.354
2.534
(7%)
3%
12%
Portugal
1.306
1.382
(5%)
Rest of Europe
2.207
2.419
(9%)
33%
Europe
5.867
6.334
(7%)
US
8.404
9.586
(12%)
18.0 TWh
Canada & Mexico
917
601
+53%
North America
9.321
10.186
(8%)
Brazil
2.210
1.040
+113%
South America
2.210
1.040
+113%
APAC (2)
588
231
+155%
52%
EDPR
17.985
17.791
+1%
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Load Factor
NCF (%)
vs. P50 GCF (%)
NCF (%)
1H23
1H22
YoY
Spain
26%
26%
-0,5pp
27%
96%
Portugal
27%
28%
-1pp
Europe
Rest of Europe
28%
30%
-1pp
Europe
27%
28%
-1pp
US
33%
37%
-5pp
33%
Canada & Mexico
35%
42%
-6pp
N. America
95%
North America
33%
38%
-5pp
Brazil
32%
31%
+2pp
South America
32%
31%
+2pp
APAC (2)
18%
17%
+2pp
S. America
32%
91%
EDPR
30%
33%
-3pp
EDPR
95%
30%
Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)
(%)
1H23
1H22
YoY
EDPR
95%
102%
-7pp
(1) YoY variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.
(2) Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, therefore Sunseap assets' generation only contributed for a part of 1Q22.
Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
EDPR Investor Relations
Phone: +34 900 830 004
Site: www.edpr.com
EDP Renováveis,
S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain
Email: ir@edpr.com
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Technology
2023
MW
1H23
Additions
AR
YTD (1)
U/C
Spain
2.211
+45
-
+45
167
Portugal
1.190
+22
-
+22
188
Rest of Europe
2.088
+264
-
+264
374
Europe
5.488
+330
-
+330
729
9%
US
6.080
+58
-
+55
2.010
Canada & Mexico
625
-
-
-
300
15.2 GW
4%
North America
6.705
+58
-
+55
2.310
2%
Brazil
1.114
-
-
-
566
Rest of South America
-
-
-
-
587
85%
South America
1.114
-
-
-
1.153
Vietnam
412
+7
-
+7
-
Singapore
267
+37
-
+37
66
Rest of APAC
112
+35
-
+35
58
APAC
790
+79
-
+79
124
EBITDA MW
14.097
+467
-
+464
4.315
Onshore Wind
Solar Utility Scale
Solar DG
Offshore Wind
Spain
120
(36)
-
(36)
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
728
Europe
462
(36)
-
(36)
728
US
592
-
-
-
-
Technology
EBITDA + Equity MW
YoY
North America
592
-
-
-
-
Onshore Wind
12.833
+5%
APAC
16
+1
-
+1
-
Solar Utility Scale
1.336
+47%
Eq. Consolidated
1.070
(35)
-
(35)
728
Solar DG
677
+86%
EDPR
15.167
+468
-
+429
5.043
Offshore Wind
322
-
Onshore Wind
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1H23
Additions
AR
YTD (1)
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
(2)
2.202
+45
-
+45
20
San Giorgio
Italy
+29
Portugal
1.177
+22
-
+22
-
Casalbore
Italy
+29
Rest of Europe
1.817
+80
-
+80
177
Greci
Italy
+23
Europe
5.197
+147
-
+147
197
Alto da Coutada (Overequipment)
Portugal
+22
US
5.747
-
-
(3)
202
San Juan de Bargas
(2)
Spain
+45
Canada & Mexico
425
-
-
-
300
North America
6.172
-
-
(3)
502
Brazil
910
-
-
-
99
Rest of South America
-
-
-
-
587
South America
910
-
-
-
686
EBITDA MW
12.280
+147
-
+144
1.385
Spain (2)
120
(36)
-
(36)
-
Portugal
20
-
-
-
-
Europe
140
(36)
-
(36)
-
US
413
-
-
-
-
North America
413
-
-
-
-
Eq. Consolidated
553
(36)
-
(36)
-
EDPR
12.833
+147
-
+108
1.385
Onshore Wind Additions YTD
+147
Solar
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1H23
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
9
-
-
-
147
Chotków
Poland
+31
Portugal
13
-
-
-
188
Przykona
Poland
+153
Rest of Europe
270
+184
-
+184
197
Distributed Solar
US
+58
Europe
291
+184
-
+184
531
Sunseap
Vietnam
+7
US
333
+58
-
+58
1.808
Sunseap
Singapore
+37
Canada & Mexico
200
-
-
-
-
Sunseap
Rest of APAC
+35
North America
533
+58
-
+58
1.808
Brazil
204
-
-
-
467
South America
204
-
-
-
467
Vietnam
412
+7
-
+7
-
Singapore
267
+37
-
+37
66
Rest of APAC
112
+35
-
+35
58
APAC
790
+79
-
+79
124
EBITDA MW
1.818
+320
-
+320
2.931
US
179
-
-
-
-
North America
179
-
-
-
-
Rest of APAC
16
+1
-
+1
-
APAC
16
+1
-
+1
-
Eq. Consolidated
195
+1
-
+1
-
EDPR
2.012
+321
-
+321
2.931
Solar Additions YTD
+321
Offshore Wind
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1H23
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Portugal
11
-
-
-
-
France & Belgium
43
-
-
-
309
United Kingdom
269
-
-
-
419
Europe
322
-
-
-
728
EDPR Eq. Consolidated
322
-
-
-
728
Offshore Wind Additions YTD
-
Ocean Winds Gross Capacity
1.462
-
-
-
1.896
Offshore Wind Gross Additions YTD
-
(1) YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US. (2) Portfolio Equity adjustments.
Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
