Results Report
1H23
July 26th, 2023
Contents
Index
1H23 Highlights
3
Asset Base
4
Operating Performance
5
Financial Performance
6
Cash-Flow & Investment Activity
7
Net Debt
8
Business Platforms
9
Europe (EUR)
10
North America (USD)
11
South America (EUR)
12
APAC (EUR)
13
Balance Sheet & Income Statements
14
EDPR: Balance Sheet
15
EDPR: Income Statement by Region
16
EDPR Europe: Income Statement by Country
17
ESG Performance
18
ESG Ratings & Sustainable Development Goals
19
Environmental Performance
20
Social Performance
21
Governance Performance
22
Annex
23
Remuneration Frameworks
24
Ocean Winds
25
Share Performance & Shareholder Structure
26
Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, 26th of July, 2023, 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK/Lisbon
Webcast: www.edpr.com
Phonedial-innumber: UK: +44 20 3481 4242 | US: +1 848 777 1350 | Spain: +34 91 787 4393
To receive your personal ID, please register in advance
Investor Relations
Email: ir@edpr.com
Site: www.edpr.com
Telephone: +34 900 830 004
EDP Renováveis, S.A.
Head office: Plaza del Fresno, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain
LEI: 529900MUFAH07Q1TAX06
C.I.F. n. º A-74219304
In January-23, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Brazil a 100% equity stake in a 260 MW wind portfolio. Capital gains were booked in 2022 along with MW and debt deconsolidation. Equity proceeds have been received in January 2023.
- 2 -
1H23 Highlights
1H23Results
Operational Performance
As ofJun-23, EDPR had a 15.2 GW portfolio geographically and technologically diversified having added 0.5 GW in the 1H23, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW of solar technology (of which ~43% related to solar DG). On July 25th, EDPR closed an asset rotation transaction for a 257 MW wind portfolio in Spain with an average age of 14 years and an EV of €0.46bn as ofDec-22.Other transactions are well on track in Europe, South America and North America.
EDPR's renewables generation increased 1% YoY to 18 TWh in 1H23, avoiding 10mt of CO2 emissions. Renewables generation was particularly weak in 2Q23(-10%YoY and at 87% of quarterly LT. Average), penalized by the cyclical El Niño effect with ashort-termnegative impact on wind resources in US, particularly in the Central region, and in line with expectations for this stage of the El Niño/La Niña cycle. This compares to a 11% YoY growth of renewables generation in 1Q23 and a 10% YoY growth in installed capacity as ofJun-23.Renewables generation in 2Q23 was also impacted by an increase in grid congestion in Spain. Overall, the lower than avg. renewables resources in 1H23, implied revenues ~€80m below the P50 renewables generation scenario.
The average selling price was €60/MWh(-8%YoY) following the retroactive regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for RECORE assets (€52m impact in 1H23), together with lower YoY electricity market prices in Europe and electricity from recent assets in Brazil temporarily sold at spot price (currently at minimum level) ahead of the start of PPA contracted period.
Adjusted for the non-recurring impact from a PPA cancellation in South Coast wind offshore project in US (€10m), and a provision related to regulatory clawbacks in Romania (€12m), in 1H23 recurring EBITDA stood at €764m and recurring Net
Profitwas €102m.
Revenues to Net Profit
Revenues were down 1% YoY to €1,225m on the back of poor generation along with lower average selling price, partially offset by additional capacity installed during the last twelve months (+1.4 GW of net additions).
Operating Costs increased +10% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€34m booked at other operating costs related to Romania and Poland), but also higher personnel costs following the increase of +11% YoY in workforce and inflation. Other costs included €41m of cost incurred with capacity additions delays in US and Colombia.
Share of profits from associates decreased to -€3m (vs. €67m in 1H22), on the back of and a normalized contribution from Ocean Winds following the decline electricity prices in UK for Moray East offshore wind farm vs. the extraordinary levels from last year, and a €10m non-recurrent negative impact related to an offshore PPA cancelation in SouthCoast project in US.
All in all, recurring EBITDA amounted to €764m, -13% YoY ex-AR gains, as 1H22 accounted €99m asset rotation gains and 2023 deals will be all booked in 2H23. In detail, YoY performance was down in Europe and North America, partially compensated by EBITDA growth in South America and APAC.
Financial results amounted to €159m in 1H23, including a €37m positive impact booked in 2Q23 from unwinding of pre-hedge of benchmark interest rate for a USD1bn amount and 5-Year maturity, following the decision to reduce the weight of USD in our debt currency structure.
Other non-recurring impact was linked to a provision from Romania related to regulatory clawbacks amounting to €12m, leading to a recurring Net Profit of €102m.
Investment & Net Debt
Gross Investment amounted to €2.3bn in 1H23, with 85% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's growth with +2.0 GW capacity additions YoY and 5.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction as of June, diversified between geographies and technologies.
Net Debt amounted to €5.7bn, a +€0.7bn increase vs. Dec-22, with 2.9x Net Debt/LTM EBITDA, reflecting the increase of investments in the period offset by the capital increase proceeds.
Operational Data
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
EBITDA MW
14,097
12,712
+1,385
Equity MW
1,070
1,104
(33.9)
Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)
15,167
13,816
+1,351
EBITDA MW metrics
Load Factor (%)
30%
33%
(3pp)
Production (GWh)
17,986
17,791
+1%
Avg. Electricity Price (€/MWh)
59.7
65.1
(8%)
Income Statement (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Revenues
1,225
1,237
(1%)
Other operating income/(cost)
(468)
(329)
+42%
Share of profit of associates
(3)
67
-
EBITDA
754
976
(23%)
EBITDA/Revenues
62%
79%
(17pp)
EBIT
369
640
(42%)
Net Financial Expenses
(159)
(185)
(14%)
Non-controlling interests
(85)
(120)
(29%)
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
80
265
(70%)
Key Performance Indicators (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Recurring EBITDA
764
976
(22%)
Recurring Net Profit
102
265
(62%)
Cash-Flow (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
EBITDA
754
976
(23%)
Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC
(420)
(423)
(1%)
Cash-Flow from Operations
334
552
(39%)
Interest, Partnerships & Other
(356)
(433)
(18%)
Organic Cash-Flow
(21)
120
-
Net Expansion Investments
(1,787)
(1,990)
(10%)
Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders
(21)
(88)
(76%)
Forex & Other
81
(342)
-
Capital Increase
1,000
-
-
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(748)
(2,300)
(67%)
Investment Activity (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Capex
2,120
1,285
+65%
Financial Investments
158
1,726
(91%)
Gross Investments
2,278
3,011
(24%)
(-) AR proceeds
(247)
(973)
(75%)
Other
(244)
(48)
-
Net Expansion Investments
1,787
1,990
(10%)
Debt (€m)
Jun-23
Dec-22
∆ YoY
Net Debt
5,686
4,938
+748
Net Debt/LTM EBITDA
2.9x
2.3x
+0.6x
- 3 -
Asset Base
Installed Capacity
(1)
1H23
(1)
Under
Jun-23
YoY
(MW)
Additions
AR
∆ MW
Constr.
EBITDA MW
Spain
2,211
+153
+45
-
+45
167
Portugal
1,190
+48
+22
-
+22
188
France
214
+12
-
-
-
46
Belgium
11
-
-
-
-
-
Poland
917
+269
+184
-
+184
12
Romania
521
-
-
-
-
-
Italy
375
(9)
+80
-
+80
184
Greece
45
-
-
-
-
102
UK
5
-
-
-
-
-
Netherlands
-
-
-
-
-
30
Europe
5,488
+472
+330
-
+330
729
United States
6,080
+156
+58
-
+55
2,010
Canada
130
-
-
-
-
300
Mexico
496
+96
-
-
-
-
North America
6,705
+252
+58
-
+55
2,310
Brazil
1,114
+319
-
-
-
566
Colombia
-
-
-
-
-
504
Chile
-
-
-
-
-
83
South America
1,114
+319
-
-
-
1,153
Vietnam
412
+207
+7
-
+7
-
Singapore
267
+70
+37
-
+37
66
RoAPAC
112
+64
+35
-
+35
58
APAC
790
+341
+79
-
+79
124
Total EBITDA MW
14,097
+1,385
+467
-
+464
4,315
Equity Consolidated (MW)
Spain
120
(36)
(36)
-
(36)
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
-
728
Europe
462
(36)
(36)
-
(36)
728
United States
592
-
-
-
-
-
North America
592
-
-
-
-
-
RoAPAC
16
+2
+1
-
+1
1
APAC
16
+2
+1
-
+1
1
Total Eq. Cons. MW
1,070
(34)
(35)
-
(35)
729
Total EBITDA + Eq. MW
15,167
+1,351
+468
-
+429
5,044
In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +1.4 GW of net capacity. In 1H23, EDPR added 468 MW worldwide, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW solar additions (~43% from solar DG).
As of Jun-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in 1H23) supporting the additions over 2023 and beyond.
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
(1) YoY and YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US and Portfolio Equity Adjustments in Spain.
Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country
EBITDA MW
Spain13
Portugal14
France 3
Belgium 2
Poland 5
Romania11
Italy 4
Greece 2
UK11
US10
Canada 4
Mexico 4
Brazil 3
Vietnam 2
Singapore 3
RoAPAC 1
EDPR 9
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
Installed Capacity by Region
Installed Capacity by Technology
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
2%
5%
4%
7%
9%
39%
15.2 GW
15.2 GW
48%
85%
Europe
North America
Onshore Wind
Solar Utility-scale
South America
APAC
Solar DG
Offshore Wind
- 4 -
Operating Performance
Load Factor
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Europe
27%
28%
(1pp)
North America
33%
38%
(5pp)
South America
32%
31%
+2pp
APAC
18%
17%
+2pp
EDPR
30%
33%
(3pp)
Electricity Generation (GWh)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Europe
5,867
6,334
(7%)
North America
9,321
10,186
(8%)
South America
2,210
1,040
+113%
APAC
588
231
+155%
EDPR
17,986
17,791
+1%
Electricity Sales and Other (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Europe
581
636
(9%)
North America
394
414
(5%)
South America
53
38
+40%
APAC
60
32
+90%
EDPR (1)
1,103
1,114
(1%)
Revenues
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Revenues (€m)
1,225
1,237
(1%)
Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)
90
98
(7%)
Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Income from Institutional Partnerships
123
124
(1%)
Average selling price decreased -8% YoY driven by lower pool prices on the back of lower reference price in Spain for RECORE assets together with lower electricity market prices YoY in Europe and sale of electricity from recent assets in Brazil temporarily at spot price.
Revenues were down 1% YoY on the back of poor generation along with lower average selling price, partially offset by additional capacity installed during the last twelve months.
Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.
- Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding
- APAC 1H22 price restated
Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Europe
96%
96%
(1pp)
North America
95%
110%
(14pp)
South America
91%
81%
+9pp
APAC
-
-
-
EDPR
95%
102%
(7pp)
Selling Prices (per MWh)
1H23
1H22
∆ YoY
Europe
€89.6
€104.6
(14%)
North America
$46.7
$44.5
+5%
South America
R$148.4
R$243.5
(39%)
APAC (2)
€102.2
€109.3
(6%)
EDPR Average Selling Price
€59.7
€65.1
(8%)
Electricity Output
Avg. Selling Price
Revenues
GWh
€/MWh
€m
+1%
(8%)
(1%)
17,791
17,986
€65.1
€59.7
1,237
1,225
1H22
1H23
1H22
1H23
1H22
1H23
- 5 -
