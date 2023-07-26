1H23 Highlights

1H23Results

Operational Performance

As ofJun-23, EDPR had a 15.2 GW portfolio geographically and technologically diversified having added 0.5 GW in the 1H23, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW of solar technology (of which ~43% related to solar DG). On July 25th, EDPR closed an asset rotation transaction for a 257 MW wind portfolio in Spain with an average age of 14 years and an EV of €0.46bn as ofDec-22.Other transactions are well on track in Europe, South America and North America.

EDPR's renewables generation increased 1% YoY to 18 TWh in 1H23, avoiding 10mt of CO2 emissions. Renewables generation was particularly weak in 2Q23(-10%YoY and at 87% of quarterly LT. Average), penalized by the cyclical El Niño effect with ashort-termnegative impact on wind resources in US, particularly in the Central region, and in line with expectations for this stage of the El Niño/La Niña cycle. This compares to a 11% YoY growth of renewables generation in 1Q23 and a 10% YoY growth in installed capacity as ofJun-23.Renewables generation in 2Q23 was also impacted by an increase in grid congestion in Spain. Overall, the lower than avg. renewables resources in 1H23, implied revenues ~€80m below the P50 renewables generation scenario.

The average selling price was €60/MWh(-8%YoY) following the retroactive regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for RECORE assets (€52m impact in 1H23), together with lower YoY electricity market prices in Europe and electricity from recent assets in Brazil temporarily sold at spot price (currently at minimum level) ahead of the start of PPA contracted period.

Adjusted for the non-recurring impact from a PPA cancellation in South Coast wind offshore project in US (€10m), and a provision related to regulatory clawbacks in Romania (€12m), in 1H23 recurring EBITDA stood at €764m and recurring Net

Profitwas €102m.

Revenues to Net Profit

Revenues were down 1% YoY to €1,225m on the back of poor generation along with lower average selling price, partially offset by additional capacity installed during the last twelve months (+1.4 GW of net additions).

Operating Costs increased +10% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€34m booked at other operating costs related to Romania and Poland), but also higher personnel costs following the increase of +11% YoY in workforce and inflation. Other costs included €41m of cost incurred with capacity additions delays in US and Colombia.

Share of profits from associates decreased to -€3m (vs. €67m in 1H22), on the back of and a normalized contribution from Ocean Winds following the decline electricity prices in UK for Moray East offshore wind farm vs. the extraordinary levels from last year, and a €10m non-recurrent negative impact related to an offshore PPA cancelation in SouthCoast project in US.

All in all, recurring EBITDA amounted to €764m, -13% YoY ex-AR gains, as 1H22 accounted €99m asset rotation gains and 2023 deals will be all booked in 2H23. In detail, YoY performance was down in Europe and North America, partially compensated by EBITDA growth in South America and APAC.

Financial results amounted to €159m in 1H23, including a €37m positive impact booked in 2Q23 from unwinding of pre-hedge of benchmark interest rate for a USD1bn amount and 5-Year maturity, following the decision to reduce the weight of USD in our debt currency structure.

Other non-recurring impact was linked to a provision from Romania related to regulatory clawbacks amounting to €12m, leading to a recurring Net Profit of €102m.

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €2.3bn in 1H23, with 85% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's growth with +2.0 GW capacity additions YoY and 5.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction as of June, diversified between geographies and technologies.

Net Debt amounted to €5.7bn, a +€0.7bn increase vs. Dec-22, with 2.9x Net Debt/LTM EBITDA, reflecting the increase of investments in the period offset by the capital increase proceeds.