Results Report

1H23

July 26th, 2023

Contents

Index

1H23 Highlights

3

Asset Base

4

Operating Performance

5

Financial Performance

6

Cash-Flow & Investment Activity

7

Net Debt

8

Business Platforms

9

Europe (EUR)

10

North America (USD)

11

South America (EUR)

12

APAC (EUR)

13

Balance Sheet & Income Statements

14

EDPR: Balance Sheet

15

EDPR: Income Statement by Region

16

EDPR Europe: Income Statement by Country

17

ESG Performance

18

ESG Ratings & Sustainable Development Goals

19

Environmental Performance

20

Social Performance

21

Governance Performance

22

Annex

23

Remuneration Frameworks

24

Ocean Winds

25

Share Performance & Shareholder Structure

26

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, 26th of July, 2023, 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK/Lisbon

Webcast: www.edpr.com

Phonedial-innumber: UK: +44 20 3481 4242 | US: +1 848 777 1350 | Spain: +34 91 787 4393

To receive your personal ID, please register in advance

Investor Relations

Email: ir@edpr.com

Site: www.edpr.com

Telephone: +34 900 830 004

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Head office: Plaza del Fresno, 2 33007 Oviedo, Spain

LEI: 529900MUFAH07Q1TAX06

C.I.F. n. º A-74219304

Important Information

In January-23, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Brazil a 100% equity stake in a 260 MW wind portfolio. Capital gains were booked in 2022 along with MW and debt deconsolidation. Equity proceeds have been received in January 2023.

- 2 -

1H23 Highlights

1H23Results

Operational Performance

As ofJun-23, EDPR had a 15.2 GW portfolio geographically and technologically diversified having added 0.5 GW in the 1H23, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW of solar technology (of which ~43% related to solar DG). On July 25th, EDPR closed an asset rotation transaction for a 257 MW wind portfolio in Spain with an average age of 14 years and an EV of €0.46bn as ofDec-22.Other transactions are well on track in Europe, South America and North America.

EDPR's renewables generation increased 1% YoY to 18 TWh in 1H23, avoiding 10mt of CO2 emissions. Renewables generation was particularly weak in 2Q23(-10%YoY and at 87% of quarterly LT. Average), penalized by the cyclical El Niño effect with ashort-termnegative impact on wind resources in US, particularly in the Central region, and in line with expectations for this stage of the El Niño/La Niña cycle. This compares to a 11% YoY growth of renewables generation in 1Q23 and a 10% YoY growth in installed capacity as ofJun-23.Renewables generation in 2Q23 was also impacted by an increase in grid congestion in Spain. Overall, the lower than avg. renewables resources in 1H23, implied revenues ~€80m below the P50 renewables generation scenario.

The average selling price was €60/MWh(-8%YoY) following the retroactive regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for RECORE assets (€52m impact in 1H23), together with lower YoY electricity market prices in Europe and electricity from recent assets in Brazil temporarily sold at spot price (currently at minimum level) ahead of the start of PPA contracted period.

Adjusted for the non-recurring impact from a PPA cancellation in South Coast wind offshore project in US (€10m), and a provision related to regulatory clawbacks in Romania (€12m), in 1H23 recurring EBITDA stood at €764m and recurring Net

Profitwas €102m.

Revenues to Net Profit

Revenues were down 1% YoY to €1,225m on the back of poor generation along with lower average selling price, partially offset by additional capacity installed during the last twelve months (+1.4 GW of net additions).

Operating Costs increased +10% YoY, including clawback taxes in Europe (€34m booked at other operating costs related to Romania and Poland), but also higher personnel costs following the increase of +11% YoY in workforce and inflation. Other costs included €41m of cost incurred with capacity additions delays in US and Colombia.

Share of profits from associates decreased to -€3m (vs. €67m in 1H22), on the back of and a normalized contribution from Ocean Winds following the decline electricity prices in UK for Moray East offshore wind farm vs. the extraordinary levels from last year, and a €10m non-recurrent negative impact related to an offshore PPA cancelation in SouthCoast project in US.

All in all, recurring EBITDA amounted to €764m, -13% YoY ex-AR gains, as 1H22 accounted €99m asset rotation gains and 2023 deals will be all booked in 2H23. In detail, YoY performance was down in Europe and North America, partially compensated by EBITDA growth in South America and APAC.

Financial results amounted to €159m in 1H23, including a €37m positive impact booked in 2Q23 from unwinding of pre-hedge of benchmark interest rate for a USD1bn amount and 5-Year maturity, following the decision to reduce the weight of USD in our debt currency structure.

Other non-recurring impact was linked to a provision from Romania related to regulatory clawbacks amounting to €12m, leading to a recurring Net Profit of €102m.

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €2.3bn in 1H23, with 85% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's growth with +2.0 GW capacity additions YoY and 5.0 GW of renewable capacity under construction as of June, diversified between geographies and technologies.

Net Debt amounted to €5.7bn, a +€0.7bn increase vs. Dec-22, with 2.9x Net Debt/LTM EBITDA, reflecting the increase of investments in the period offset by the capital increase proceeds.

Operational Data

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

EBITDA MW

14,097

12,712

+1,385

Equity MW

1,070

1,104

(33.9)

Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)

15,167

13,816

+1,351

EBITDA MW metrics

Load Factor (%)

30%

33%

(3pp)

Production (GWh)

17,986

17,791

+1%

Avg. Electricity Price (€/MWh)

59.7

65.1

(8%)

Income Statement (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Revenues

1,225

1,237

(1%)

Other operating income/(cost)

(468)

(329)

+42%

Share of profit of associates

(3)

67

-

EBITDA

754

976

(23%)

EBITDA/Revenues

62%

79%

(17pp)

EBIT

369

640

(42%)

Net Financial Expenses

(159)

(185)

(14%)

Non-controlling interests

(85)

(120)

(29%)

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

80

265

(70%)

Key Performance Indicators (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Recurring EBITDA

764

976

(22%)

Recurring Net Profit

102

265

(62%)

Cash-Flow (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

EBITDA

754

976

(23%)

Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC

(420)

(423)

(1%)

Cash-Flow from Operations

334

552

(39%)

Interest, Partnerships & Other

(356)

(433)

(18%)

Organic Cash-Flow

(21)

120

-

Net Expansion Investments

(1,787)

(1,990)

(10%)

Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders

(21)

(88)

(76%)

Forex & Other

81

(342)

-

Capital Increase

1,000

-

-

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(748)

(2,300)

(67%)

Investment Activity (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Capex

2,120

1,285

+65%

Financial Investments

158

1,726

(91%)

Gross Investments

2,278

3,011

(24%)

(-) AR proceeds

(247)

(973)

(75%)

Other

(244)

(48)

-

Net Expansion Investments

1,787

1,990

(10%)

Debt (€m)

Jun-23

Dec-22

∆ YoY

Net Debt

5,686

4,938

+748

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

2.9x

2.3x

+0.6x

- 3 -

Asset Base

Installed Capacity

(1)

1H23

(1)

Under

Jun-23

YoY

(MW)

Additions

AR

∆ MW

Constr.

EBITDA MW

Spain

2,211

+153

+45

-

+45

167

Portugal

1,190

+48

+22

-

+22

188

France

214

+12

-

-

-

46

Belgium

11

-

-

-

-

-

Poland

917

+269

+184

-

+184

12

Romania

521

-

-

-

-

-

Italy

375

(9)

+80

-

+80

184

Greece

45

-

-

-

-

102

UK

5

-

-

-

-

-

Netherlands

-

-

-

-

-

30

Europe

5,488

+472

+330

-

+330

729

United States

6,080

+156

+58

-

+55

2,010

Canada

130

-

-

-

-

300

Mexico

496

+96

-

-

-

-

North America

6,705

+252

+58

-

+55

2,310

Brazil

1,114

+319

-

-

-

566

Colombia

-

-

-

-

-

504

Chile

-

-

-

-

-

83

South America

1,114

+319

-

-

-

1,153

Vietnam

412

+207

+7

-

+7

-

Singapore

267

+70

+37

-

+37

66

RoAPAC

112

+64

+35

-

+35

58

APAC

790

+341

+79

-

+79

124

Total EBITDA MW

14,097

+1,385

+467

-

+464

4,315

Equity Consolidated (MW)

Spain

120

(36)

(36)

-

(36)

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

-

728

Europe

462

(36)

(36)

-

(36)

728

United States

592

-

-

-

-

-

North America

592

-

-

-

-

-

RoAPAC

16

+2

+1

-

+1

1

APAC

16

+2

+1

-

+1

1

Total Eq. Cons. MW

1,070

(34)

(35)

-

(35)

729

Total EBITDA + Eq. MW

15,167

+1,351

+468

-

+429

5,044

In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +1.4 GW of net capacity. In 1H23, EDPR added 468 MW worldwide, with 147 MW of onshore wind and 321 MW solar additions (~43% from solar DG).

As of Jun-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1.1 GW in 1H23) supporting the additions over 2023 and beyond.

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

(1) YoY and YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US and Portfolio Equity Adjustments in Spain.

Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country

EBITDA MW

Spain13

Portugal14

France 3

Belgium 2

Poland 5

Romania11

Italy 4

Greece 2

UK11

US10

Canada 4

Mexico 4

Brazil 3

Vietnam 2

Singapore 3

RoAPAC 1

EDPR 9

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

Installed Capacity by Region

Installed Capacity by Technology

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

2%

5%

4%

7%

9%

39%

15.2 GW

15.2 GW

48%

85%

Europe

North America

Onshore Wind

Solar Utility-scale

South America

APAC

Solar DG

Offshore Wind

- 4 -

Operating Performance

Load Factor

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Europe

27%

28%

(1pp)

North America

33%

38%

(5pp)

South America

32%

31%

+2pp

APAC

18%

17%

+2pp

EDPR

30%

33%

(3pp)

Electricity Generation (GWh)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Europe

5,867

6,334

(7%)

North America

9,321

10,186

(8%)

South America

2,210

1,040

+113%

APAC

588

231

+155%

EDPR

17,986

17,791

+1%

Electricity Sales and Other (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Europe

581

636

(9%)

North America

394

414

(5%)

South America

53

38

+40%

APAC

60

32

+90%

EDPR (1)

1,103

1,114

(1%)

Revenues

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Revenues (€m)

1,225

1,237

(1%)

Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)

90

98

(7%)

Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Income from Institutional Partnerships

123

124

(1%)

Average selling price decreased -8% YoY driven by lower pool prices on the back of lower reference price in Spain for RECORE assets together with lower electricity market prices YoY in Europe and sale of electricity from recent assets in Brazil temporarily at spot price.

Revenues were down 1% YoY on the back of poor generation along with lower average selling price, partially offset by additional capacity installed during the last twelve months.

Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.

  1. Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding
  2. APAC 1H22 price restated

Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Europe

96%

96%

(1pp)

North America

95%

110%

(14pp)

South America

91%

81%

+9pp

APAC

-

-

-

EDPR

95%

102%

(7pp)

Selling Prices (per MWh)

1H23

1H22

∆ YoY

Europe

€89.6

€104.6

(14%)

North America

$46.7

$44.5

+5%

South America

R$148.4

R$243.5

(39%)

APAC (2)

€102.2

€109.3

(6%)

EDPR Average Selling Price

€59.7

€65.1

(8%)

Electricity Output

Avg. Selling Price

Revenues

GWh

€/MWh

€m

+1%

(8%)

(1%)

17,791

17,986

€65.1

€59.7

1,237

1,225

1H22

1H23

1H22

1H23

1H22

1H23

- 5 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 07:19:19 UTC.