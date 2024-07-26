Interim Report 1st Half 2024

Our choice is part of who we are. The Earth is the heart of our company, and as a pure 100% renewable player, we're commied to tirelessly protect and sustain our precious home.

The energy sector stands at a crucial juncture and despite the challenging year for the renewable energy industry, we remain at the forefront of this vital change.

Proudly dedicated to a greener future, we continue to work on expanding our porolio of renewable energy projects. Our focus remains on innovating and delivering new models all around the world with technologies to accelerate the crucial transition to cleaner energy sources.

Through sustainable innovation, we reinforce our ambition to become Net Zero by 2040. We're creating superior value that protects the Earth and human life. That's our choice, give power to every leaf, every drop, every wind blow, and every sunrise.

Manifesto

Interim Report 1st Half 2024

Purpose

Our energy

Speaks of our stamina, our track record and what drives us to

continuously deliver green energy

and heart

Highlights our people and their key role in delivering our commitment to

our clients, partners and communities

drive a beer

Reﬂects our ambition and leadership in making change happen

tomorrow

The reason why we work every day

Purpose

Interim Report 1st Half 2024

Part I

Management Report

Index

Part I

01 The company

08

Main events

09

Key metrics

10

Global presence

11

Business description

12

Shareholder structure and corporate

governance

13

Corporate bodies

14

Stakeholder management

16

02 Strategic approach

19

Strategy

20

03 Performance

24

Group's financial analysis

25

History of operational indicators

27

History of sustainability indicators

28

04 Corporate Governance

33

A.Structure of capital and

shareholders

34

B.Corporate Bodies and

Committees

36

Part I

Interim Report 1st Half 2024

01 The company

Main events

09

Key metrics

10

Global presence

11

Business description

12

Shareholder structure and corporate governance

13

Corporate bodies

14

Stakeholder management

16

Part I

1st Half 2024

| Index

Interim Report

The company

Main events

January

18 EDPR distinguished as one of the best companies to work for by Top Employer in 11 countries, including Chile and Singapore for the first time.

24 EDPR secures a 15-year

Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Lhyfe, a European producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen, its first PPA in Germany.

28 EDPR has expanded its Asia Pacific presence into Australia to tap into the country's substantial growth prospects in renewable energy.

February

07 EDPR secures a 15-year PPA for a 250 MW portfolio in Spain of 4 solar projects and 1 wind project, all of them expected to enter in operation in 2025.

12 EDPR secures 20-year

CfD to sell 100 MW of clean energy from three wind projects in Italy.

15 EDPR completes asset rotation deal for a 340 MWac solar portfolio in the US from 2 operating solar projects in Ohio and 1 operating solar project in Texas.

27 EDPR secures largest Singapore public tender to install up to 200 MWp solar capacity.

March

20 EDPR receives the Top Workplaces USA Award for the 4th consecutive year, a prestigious employer recognition highlighting the company's work culture and priority to always put its people first.

April

02 EDPR secures a 15-year Energy Storage Service Agreement ("ESSA") to sell the energy delivered from the 92 MWac Sandrini BESS lithium-ion energy storage facility in the US.

04 EDPR holds its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the 10 items of the agenda are approved.

18 EDPR completes asset rotation deal to sell an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW operating wind project located in Alberta, Canada.

23 EDPR launches Scrip Dividend Programme which aims to provide a ﬂexible and competitive remuneration to its shareholders.

May

02 EDPR reinforces investment in Australia through 1.3 GW wind offshore capacity awarded to Ocean Winds, EDPR's and Engie's joint venture dedicated to offshore wind energy.

08 Ocean Winds, the 50:50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and Engie, completes sale of minority stake in its 950 MW Moray East offshore project.

June

11 EDPR secured a 20-year contract to sell the energy, capacity and ancillary services delivered from the 75 MWac Edgeware BESS battery storage facility in Canada.

  1. EDPR signs a new partnership in the storage sector in France, as the newly acquired BESS project showcases EDPR's commitment to invest in new technologies that support its decarbonization path.
  2. EDPR secured three long-term PPAs with a large US-based tech company to sell the green energy produced by three solar projects in Europe, the ﬁrst group of PPAs that EDPR signs simultaneously in several European markets.

29 EDPR signs Asset Rotation deal for a 191 MW renewables portfolio of 7 operating wind farms in Italy.

Part I

1st Half 2024

| Main events

Interim Report

The Company

Key metrics

Financial

Operational

ESG

€960 m

€445 m

16.6 GW

94%

3,004

77%

Recurring EBITDA

Cash Flow

Installed capacity

Technical availability

Employees

Employees trained

+26% YoY

from operations

EBITDA + Net Equity

Stable YoY

34% female

vs 92% in 1H23

+33% YoY

€171 m

€7.5 bn

19 TWh

30%

63%

11 mt CO2

Asset Rotation Gains

Net debt

Renewables generation

Load factor

Total waste

Emissions avoided

1H23 with no gains

vs €5.8bn in FY23

+5% YoY

+0.5pp YoY

recovered

€210 m

€1,495 m

2,895 MW

4.5 GW

100%

€1.0 m

Recurring net proﬁt

CAPEX

New additions

Under construction

Independent

In social impact

vs €102m in 1H23

vs €2,120m in 1H23

EBITDA + Net Equity

as of June-24

members of BoD

programs

vs 5.0 GW

committees

vs €0.6m in 1H23

as of Jun-23

Part I

1st Half 2024

| Key metrics

Interim Report

The Company

