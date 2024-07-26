Interim Report 1st Half 2024
Our choice is part of who we are. The Earth is the heart of our company, and as a pure 100% renewable player, we're commied to tirelessly protect and sustain our precious home.
The energy sector stands at a crucial juncture and despite the challenging year for the renewable energy industry, we remain at the forefront of this vital change.
Proudly dedicated to a greener future, we continue to work on expanding our porolio of renewable energy projects. Our focus remains on innovating and delivering new models all around the world with technologies to accelerate the crucial transition to cleaner energy sources.
Through sustainable innovation, we reinforce our ambition to become Net Zero by 2040. We're creating superior value that protects the Earth and human life. That's our choice, give power to every leaf, every drop, every wind blow, and every sunrise.
Index
PART I
Management Report
05
PART III
01 The company
08
Annexes
96
02 Strategic approach
18
Glossary
98
03 Performance
24
Certifications and declarations
105
04 Corporate governance
33
PART II
Financial Statements
40
Consolidated financial statements
42
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
48
01 The company
Main events
09
Key metrics
10
Global presence
11
Business description
12
Shareholder structure and corporate governance
13
Corporate bodies
14
Stakeholder management
16
Main events
January
18 EDPR distinguished as one of the best companies to work for by Top Employer in 11 countries, including Chile and Singapore for the first time.
24 EDPR secures a 15-year
Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Lhyfe, a European producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen, its first PPA in Germany.
28 EDPR has expanded its Asia Pacific presence into Australia to tap into the country's substantial growth prospects in renewable energy.
February
07 EDPR secures a 15-year PPA for a 250 MW portfolio in Spain of 4 solar projects and 1 wind project, all of them expected to enter in operation in 2025.
12 EDPR secures 20-year
CfD to sell 100 MW of clean energy from three wind projects in Italy.
15 EDPR completes asset rotation deal for a 340 MWac solar portfolio in the US from 2 operating solar projects in Ohio and 1 operating solar project in Texas.
27 EDPR secures largest Singapore public tender to install up to 200 MWp solar capacity.
March
20 EDPR receives the Top Workplaces USA Award for the 4th consecutive year, a prestigious employer recognition highlighting the company's work culture and priority to always put its people first.
April
02 EDPR secures a 15-year Energy Storage Service Agreement ("ESSA") to sell the energy delivered from the 92 MWac Sandrini BESS lithium-ion energy storage facility in the US.
04 EDPR holds its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the 10 items of the agenda are approved.
18 EDPR completes asset rotation deal to sell an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW operating wind project located in Alberta, Canada.
23 EDPR launches Scrip Dividend Programme which aims to provide a ﬂexible and competitive remuneration to its shareholders.
May
02 EDPR reinforces investment in Australia through 1.3 GW wind offshore capacity awarded to Ocean Winds, EDPR's and Engie's joint venture dedicated to offshore wind energy.
08 Ocean Winds, the 50:50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and Engie, completes sale of minority stake in its 950 MW Moray East offshore project.
June
11 EDPR secured a 20-year contract to sell the energy, capacity and ancillary services delivered from the 75 MWac Edgeware BESS battery storage facility in Canada.
- EDPR signs a new partnership in the storage sector in France, as the newly acquired BESS project showcases EDPR's commitment to invest in new technologies that support its decarbonization path.
- EDPR secured three long-term PPAs with a large US-based tech company to sell the green energy produced by three solar projects in Europe, the ﬁrst group of PPAs that EDPR signs simultaneously in several European markets.
29 EDPR signs Asset Rotation deal for a 191 MW renewables portfolio of 7 operating wind farms in Italy.
Key metrics
Financial
Operational
ESG
€960 m
€445 m
16.6 GW
94%
3,004
77%
Recurring EBITDA
Cash Flow
Installed capacity
Technical availability
Employees
Employees trained
+26% YoY
from operations
EBITDA + Net Equity
Stable YoY
34% female
vs 92% in 1H23
+33% YoY
€171 m
€7.5 bn
19 TWh
30%
63%
11 mt CO2
Asset Rotation Gains
Net debt
Renewables generation
Load factor
Total waste
Emissions avoided
1H23 with no gains
vs €5.8bn in FY23
+5% YoY
+0.5pp YoY
recovered
€210 m
€1,495 m
2,895 MW
4.5 GW
100%
€1.0 m
Recurring net proﬁt
CAPEX
New additions
Under construction
Independent
In social impact
vs €102m in 1H23
vs €2,120m in 1H23
EBITDA + Net Equity
as of June-24
members of BoD
programs
vs 5.0 GW
committees
vs €0.6m in 1H23
as of Jun-23
