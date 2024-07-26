Results Report

Important Information

In February 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in US for an 80% equity stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio. Tax Equity deconsolidation was accounted in 2023, while MW deconsolidation and equity proceeds along with capital gains were accounted in 1Q24.

In April 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Canada, which had first been announced in February 2024 upon signing, for an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW wind onshore project. MW and Debt deconsolidation, along with capital gains, were accounted in 1Q24, while cash proceeds received in April 2024 were accounted only in 2Q24. Tax Equity deconsolidation is expected to be accounted until the end of 2024.

EDPR accounted the capital gains from the AR deal in Italy during 1H24, with proceeds received and only to be accounted in the 2H24.

2023 prices were restated to adjust hedging impact in Spain, Romania and Poland, previously accounted at holding level.

1H24 Highlights

1H24 Results

Recurring EBITDA increased +26% YoY, +€196m to €960m in the 1H24, including €171m of capital gains. EBITDA performance also benefitted from (i) the increase of renewable production of +5% YoY, supported by the increase of +15% YoY in North America, (ii) the stability of the average selling price at €61/MWh, as a result of the increase of the average price in the US, and the reduction of prices in Europe, mitigated by the positive impact of the hedging strategy, as well as (iii) the improvement of the Core Opex/Avg. MW of -8% YoY.

Recurring Net Profit increased +132% YoY to €210m, reflecting the recovery of the operational performance and the capital gains from Asset rotation transactions, despite the increase of €64m in financial results. The net profit of EDPR in the 1H24 also includes a negative impact of €46m related to projects under development in Colombia.

Operational Performance

In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of renewable capacity (of which +0.8 GW in 1H24 with a strong contribution of the solar capacity additions recovery in the US, with +0.7 GW). In the 1H24, the Asset rotation activity involved 3 transactions in the US, Canada and Italy amounting to 0.8 GW of total renewable capacity for a combined multiple of €1.6m EV/MW. In total, the installed capacity increased by +10% YoY to 16.6 GW as of Jun-24.

In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average increased +5pp YoY, mainly driven by a recovery of renewable resources both in North America and in Europe.

All in all, the generation of renewable generation increased +5% YoY to 18.9 TWh in 1H24, avoiding 11m tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by new capacity in operation along with better resource after a 2023 impacted by the El Niño extraordinary weather event. Europe and North America represented 31% and 57% of the total generation output, respectively, whilst by technology wind onshore represented 87% and solar 13%.

Average selling price was €60.6/MWh (vs. €60.5/MWh in 1H23), with lower electricity wholesale prices in Europe, offset by hedged generation at competitive prices and positive price performance in North America mainly driven by Renewable energy credits (REC) higher sales YoY. South America performance was driven by some Brazilian projects entering into their PPAs after temporarily selling at spot prices ahead of the start of the PPAs.

Electricity Sales to Net Profit

Electricity Sales amounted to €1,145m in 1H24, an increase of +5% YoY. This was impacted by the recovery in generation (+5% YoY), with strong contribution from North America and a stable avg. realized price stable YoY.

Revenues were at €1,209m (-1% YoY) with electricity sales increase being offset by: i) the €34m impact in Colombia and non-cash impacts related to ii) unwinding derivative costs in Romania of €26m and iii) €18m from the IFRS 9 accounting impact on PPAs.

Other operating income increased to €248m (vs. €43m in 1H23) mainly driven by the strong execution of Asset rotation strategy accounting €171m gains from deals in US, Canada and Italy.

Operating Costs decreased -1% YoY, to €509m, driven by lower costs with clawback taxes in Europe as the Polish clawback ended in December 2023 and the Romanian clawback had almost no impact with Romania wholesale price below the minimum price for the application of the clawback.

Core Opex/Avg. MW (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) decreased -8% YoY reflecting the Group's efforts on reinforcing efficiency namely through the simplification of the company structure by leveraging synergies with the EDP Group.

All in all, recurring EBITDA increased +26% to €960m in 1H24.

Financial results amounted to €223m in 1H24, increasing €64m YoY, mainly driven by the increase in nominal financial debt, despite lower average cost of debt, and a €17m negative impact associated with financial hedging related to the projects in Colombia. Note that in 1H23, EDPR had a positive impact from the settlement of dollar pre-hedging due to the optimization of the EUR/USD position.

At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased +132% to €210m.

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €1.6bn in 1H24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.

Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1H24 were €0.5bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation were accounted in 2023), the debt deconsolidation and Equity proceeds from the deal in Canada (TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year) and does not include the positive impact from the €0.4bn proceeds from the AR deal in Italy already received on July 17th. All in all, Net Expansion Investments increased +3% YoY to €1.8bn, with €2.3bn of Expansion Capex (+18% YoY).

Net Debt amounted to €7.5bn, a +€1.7bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period, with more asset rotation and Tax Equity proceeds expected to come by year end, compensating the evolution of investments during the year.

Operational Data

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

EBITDA MW

14,097

+1,395

15,493

Equity MW

1,118

1,070

+49

Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)

16,611

15,167

+1,444

EBITDA MW metrics

Load Factor (%)

30.2%

29.7%

+0.5pp

Production (GWh)

18,893

17,986

+5%

Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)

60.6

60.5

+0.2%

Income Statement (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Revenues

1,225

(1%)

1,209

Other operating income/(cost)

(260)

(468)

(44%)

Share of profit of associates

12

(3)

-

EBITDA

960

754

+27%

EBITDA/Revenues

79%

62%

+18pp

D&A and Provisions

(389)

(385)

+1%

EBIT

571

369

+55%

Net Financial Expenses

(223)

(159)

+40%

Taxes

(50)

(45)

+11%

Non-controlling interests

(88)

(85)

+4%

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

210

80

+163%

Key Performance Indicators (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Recurring EBITDA

764

+26%

960

Recurring Net Profit

210

102

+107%

Cash-Flow (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

EBITDA

960

754

+27%

Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC

(515)

(420)

+23%

Cash-Flow from Operations

445

334

+33%

Interest, Partnerships & Other

(325)

(356)

(9%)

Organic Cash-Flow

121

-21

-

Net Expansion Investments

(1,847)

(1,787)

+3%

Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders

(5)

(21)

(77%)

Forex & Other

(1)

81

-

Capital Increase

-

1,000

-

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(1,732)

(748)

+132%

Investment Activity (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Capex

1,495

2,120

(30%)

Financial Investments

102

158

(35%)

Gross Investments

1,597

2,278

(30%)

(-) AR proceeds

(528)

(247)

+114%

Other

778

(244)

-

Net Expansion Investments

1,847

1,787

+3%

Debt (€m)

Jun-24

Dec-23

Net Debt

+1,738

7,543

5,805

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

3.7x

3.2x

+0.5x

Asset Base

Installed Capacity

Jun-24

1H24 (1)

Under

(MW)

Additions

AR/Decom.

MW

Constr.

EBITDA MW

Spain

2,042

-

-

-

356

Portugal

1,413

-

-

-

-

France

244

-

-

-

35

Belgium

11

-

-

-

-

Poland

798

-

+0.3

+0.3

45

Romania

521

-

-

-

49

Italy

229

+8

(191)

(183)

364

Greece

80

-

-

-

128

UK

5

-

-

-

-

Netherlands

30

+21

-

+21

19

Hungary

-

-

-

-

74

Europe

5,373

+29

(191)

(162)

1,070

United States

7,266

+717

(341)

+376

1,519

Canada

130

-

(297)

(297)

-

Mexico

496

-

-

-

-

North America

7,891

+717

(638)

+78

1,519

Brazil

1,207

+42

(1)

+42

537

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

Chile

83

-

-

-

-

South America

1,289

+42

(1)

+42

1,041

Vietnam

402

-

-

-

-

Singapore

340

+25

-

+25

27

RoAPAC

197

+25

-

+25

83

APAC

939

+49

-

+49

110

Total EBITDA MW

15,493

+837

(830)

+7

3,739

Equity Consolidated (MW)

Spain

120

-

-

-

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

233

-

-

-

728

Europe

383

-

-

-

728

United States

660

-

+68

+68

-

Canada

59

-

+59

+59

-

North America

719

-

+127

+127

-

RoAPAC

16

-

-

-

1

APAC

16

-

-

-

1

Total Eq. Cons. MW

1,118

-

+127

+127

729

Total EBITDA + Eq. MW

16,611

+837

(702)

+135

4,468

As of Jun-24, EDPR had 16.6 GW of renewable installed capacity having added +0.8 GW of new renewables capacity in 1H24 (vs. +0.5 GW in 1H23), following the recovery of solar capacity additions in the US (+0.7 GW in 1H24). In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of capacity, namely +1.8 GW in North America, +0.5 GW in Europe, +0.4 GW in South America and +0.2 GW in APAC, with a clear focus on our core low-risk markets.

Average age of portfolio in Italy increased on the back of the AR deal of a young portfolio of 191 MW.

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

(1) YTD variation considers the decommisioning of 1 MW of Wind in Brazil.

Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country

EBITDA MW

Spain

15

Portugal

13

France

4

Belgium

3

Poland

7

Romania

12

Italy

7

Greece

2

UK

12

Netherlands

0.3

US

10

Canada

5

Mexico

5

Brazil

4

Chile

0.5

Vietnam

3

Singapore

4

RoAPAC

1

EDPR

9

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

Installed Capacity by Region

Installed Capacity by Technology

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

1%

0.3%

6%

5%

8%

35%

18%

16.6 GW

16.6 GW

52%

76%

Europe

North America

Onshore Wind

Solar Utility Scale

South America

APAC

Solar DG

Offshore Wind

Storage

Operating Performance

Load Factor

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Europe

+0.5pp

27.3%

26.8%

North America

34%

33%

+1pp

South America

29%

32%

(3pp)

APAC

17.9%

18.4%

(0.5pp)

EDPR

30.2%

29.7%

+0.5pp

Electricity Generation (GWh)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Europe

+4%

6,105

5,867

North America

10,765

9,321

+15%

South America

1,313

2,210

(41%)

APAC

710

588

+21%

EDPR

18,893

17,986

+5%

Electricity Sales (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Europe

(0.4%)

552

554

North America

471

402

+17%

South America

51

60

(14%)

APAC

70

60

+16%

EDPR (1)

1,145

1,087

+5%

Revenues (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Europe

(7%)

541

581

North America

580

517

+12%

South America

39

53

(27%)

APAC

66

60

+10%

EDPR (1)

1,209

1,225

(1%)

Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Income from Institutional Partnerships

142

123

+16%

Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.

  1. Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding.
  2. 1H23 prices restated.

Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Europe

101%

96%

+6pp

North America

102%

95%

+7pp

South America

82%

91%

(8pp)

APAC

-

-

-

EDPR

100.3%

95.2%

+5pp

Avg. Selling Prices (per MWh)

1H24

1H23 (2)

∆ YoY

Europe

€90.5

€94.5

(4%)

North America

$47.3

$46.7

+1%

South America

R$213.3

R$148.4

+44%

APAC

€98.4

€102.2

(4%)

EDPR Average Selling Price

€60.6

€60.5

+0.2%

Electricity Output

Avg. Selling Price

Revenues

GWh

€/MWh

€m

+5%

+0.2%

(1%)

17,986

18,893

€60.5

€60.6

1,225

1,209

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

Average selling price was flat YoY, reflecting lower electricity market prices mainly in Europe, with hedging offsetting the decline in pool prices mainly in Iberia, but with positive movement in North America, with higher YoY REC sales, and South America, with some projects in Brazil entering their PPAs after temporarily selling at spot prices ahead of the start of the contracts.

Electricity Sales amounted to €1,145m in 1H24, an increase of +5% YoY, relying on a +5% YoY increase in generation, with strong contribution from North America, and the above mentioned stable avg. realized price.

Revenues were down -1% YoY on the back of electricity sales being offset by the €34m impact in Colombia and non-cash impacts related to unwinding derivative costs in Romania of €26m and €18m from the IFRS 9 accounting impact on PPAs.

Financial Performance

Revenues to EBITDA (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ %

Electricity sales and other

1,066

1,103

(3%)

Income from Institutional Partnerships

142

123

+16%

Revenues

1,209

1,225

(1%)

Other operating income

248

43

-

Operating Costs

(509)

(511)

(1%)

Supplies and services (S&S)

(248)

(226)

+10%

Personnel costs (PC)

(132)

(131)

+1%

Other operating costs

(128)

(154)

(17%)

Share of profit of associates

12

(3)

-

EBITDA

960

754

+27%

Recurring EBITDA

960

764

+26%

Provisions

2

(15)

-

Depreciation and amortisation

(401)

(379)

+6%

Amortisation of deferred income (government grants)

9.4

9.0

+4%

EBIT

571

369

+55%

Net Financial Expenses

(223)

(159)

+40%

Interest Costs

(179)

(151)

+19%

Institutional partnerships costs

(41)

(42)

(2%)

Capitalised financial expenses

79

50

+56%

Forex & Derivatives

(54)

12

-

Other

(27)

(29)

(5%)

Pre-Tax Profit

348

210

+66%

Income taxes (1)

(50)

(45)

+11%

Profit of the period

298

165

+81%

Non-controlling interests

(88)

(85)

+4%

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

210

80

+163%

Revenues

€m

(1%)

1,225

1,209

1H23

1H24

EBITDA margin

%

+18pp

79%

62%

1H23

1H24

Recurring EBITDA

€m

+26%

960

764

1H23

1H24

Core Opex/Avg. MW

€k

(8%)

26.4

24.3

1H23

1H24

Recurring Net Profit

€m

+107%

210

102

1H23

1H24

EBITDA/Avg. MW

€k

+10%

55.7

61.4

1H23 1H24

Recurring Net Profit

210

102

+107%

Recurring EBITDA +26% YoY (+3% YoY ex gains) mainly driven by higher electricity sales YoY, capital gains from deals in North America and Italy as well as lower operating costs, on the back of lower clawback taxes in Europe, as the Polish clawback ended in December 2023 and the Romania clawback had a lower impact YoY.

Financials up +€64m YoY mainly driven by the increase in nominal financial debt, despite lower average cost of debt, and a €17m negative impact related to the projects in Colombia, with 1H23 positively impacted by the settlement of dollar pre- hedging due to the optimization of the EUR/USD position. Excluding fx & derivatives financial results increased +15% YoY.

Recurring Net Profit reached €210m in 1H24, +€108m YoY, with solid AR gains in the period and recovery in operational performance offset by higher financial costs and the €46m impact related to project under development in Colombia.

  1. Includes €3m from extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE).
  2. Adjusted by offshore costs (mainly cross-charged to projects' SPVs), service fees, forex and one-offs.

Efficiency and Profitability Ratios

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)

26.4

(8%)

(2)

24.3

Adj. Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)

24.0

25.3

(5%)

Core Opex (S&S + PC) /MWh (€)

20.1

19.9

+1%

EBITDA margin

79%

62%

+18pp

EBITDA/Avg. MW in operation (€k)

61.4

55.7

+10%

Cash-Flow & Investment Activity

Cash-Flow (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ %

EBITDA

+27%

960

754

Non-cash Items

(160)

(119)

+35%

Income Tax Paid

(123)

(88)

+40%

Changes in Working Capital

(231)

(213)

+9%

Cash-Flow from Operations

445

334

+33%

Net Interest Paid

(171)

(248)

(31%)

Minorities/Partnerships

(121)

(74)

+63%

Other (1)

(33)

(34)

(4%)

Organic Cash-Flow

121

(21)

-

Net Expansion Investments

(1,847)

(1,787)

+3%

Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders

(5)

(21)

(77%)

Forex

(45)

57

-

Other (including one-off adjustments)

(2)

44

24

+84%

Capital Increase

-

1,000

-

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(1,732)

(748)

+132%

Organic Cash-Flow amounted to €121m in line with business performance.

Net Debt was €1.7bn higher vs Dec-23 driven by €1.8bn of Net Expansion Investments partially compensated by AR proceeds and the Organic Cash-Flow. YoY variation of Net Debt comparison is also impacted by the €1bn Capital Increase concluded in Mar-23.

Investments (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ %

Total Capex

1,495

2,120

(30%)

Europe

354

509

(30%)

North America

860

1,286

(33%)

South America

244

237

+3%

APAC

34

85

(60%)

Other

2

4

(38%)

Financial Investments

102

158

(35%)

Gross Investments

1,597

2,278

(30%)

(-) AR proceeds

(528)

(247)

+114%

Other (3)

778

(244)

-

Net Expansion Investments

1,847

1,787

+3%

Capex by Region

%

24%

58%

16%

2%

0.1%

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Other

Accounting capex lower YoY due to payment timings, while Expansion Capex was higher +18 YoY at €2.3bn. Accounting capex splits by region was 58% invested in North America, 24% in Europe, 16% in South America and 2% in APAC.

Asset Rotation proceeds include the equity proceeds from the deal in the US for a 80% stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio, as the TEI deconsolidation was accounted in FY23, as well as the debt deconsolidation and cash proceeds from the AR deal concluded in Apr-24 for a 80% stake in a 297 MW wind project in Canada. The Canadian AR TEI deconsolidation is expected by the end of the year. The AR proceeds from the Italian deal were received in July 2024 and will only be accounted in the second half of 2024.

PP&E work in progress driven mainly by longer than expected construction periods to reach COD and equipment upfront payments, to cope with expected growth.

Property, Plant & Equipment - PP&E (€m)

Jun-24

Dec-23

∆ €

PP&E (net)

20,252

+729

20,981

(-)

PP&E work in progress

(4)

6,871

6,343

+528

(=)

PP&E existing assets (net)

14,110

13,909

+201

(+)

Accumulated Depreciation

8,227

7,782

+445

(-)

Government Grants

560

546

+14

(=) Invested capital on existing assets

21,776

21,144

+632

  1. Includes Payment of Lease Liabilities and other.
  2. Includes other financial costs and other one-off adjustments.
  3. Includes Proceeds from TEI partnerships, Loans with NCI, Changes in WC Fixed assets suppliers, reclassification of AR gains and other.
  4. Name changed from "PP&E assets under contruction", but the rational behind values is the same.
Net Debt

Net Debt (€m)

Jun-24

Dec-23

∆ €

Nominal Financial Debt by Counterparty

Net Debt

Nominal Financial Debt

8,190

7,173

+1,016

%

3rd Parties Debt

1,267

1,335

(68)

EDP Group Debt

6,922

5,838

+1,084

3rd Parties

3rd Parties

Accrued Interest

71

83

(12)

19%

15%

Collateral Deposits

(60)

(67)

+8

Financial Debt + Accrued Interest

8,201

7,189

+1,012

EDP Group

EDP Group

Cash & Equivalents

(648)

(1,372)

+724

81%

85%

Deferred Costs

(10)

(11)

+0.2

Shareholder Loans

0.3

(1)

+1

Net Debt

7,543

5,805

+1,738

Dec-23

Jun-24

Average Debt (€m)

1H24

2023

∆ %

€m

+30%

5,805

7,543

Dec-23

Jun-24

Average Nominal Financial Debt

7,681

6,175

+24%

Average Net Debt

6,905

5,517

+25%

Net Debt Ratio (x)

Jun-24

Dec-23

+0.5x

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

3.7x

3.2x

Avg. cost of Debt in the period was 4.7% (vs 4.8% in Dec-23), mainly driven by the $ (USD) to € (EUR) rebalancing of debt.

EDPR has 78% of its financial debt at fixed rate and 71% of debt maturing from 2027 and beyond.

In terms of currency, EDPR has reduced its Debt in USD to 47% vs 59% in Dec-23 on the back of the €/$ funding strategy providing flexibility to our balance sheet.

Nominal Financial Debt Analysis

by Currency

by Type

Avg. Cost of Debt

by Maturity

%

%

%

€bn

Other

Variable

17%

22%

36%

$

Fixed

78%

47%

4.77%

4.67%

Dec-23

Jun-24

68%

18%

4% 7% 3%

2024 2025 2026 2027 >2027

Note: Analysis includes current account with EDP Group and other parties, with past figures restated for comparisional purposes.

Business Platforms

Europe (EUR)

Operational Indicators

EBITDA MW

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Load Factor

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Production (GWh)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

(1)

Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Electricity Sales (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Spain

2,042

2,211

(169)

26.3%

25.7%

+0.6pp

2,258

2,354

(4%)

85.1

90.8

(6%)

192

214

(10%)

Portugal

1,413

1,190

+223

29%

27%

+3pp

1,584

1,306

+21%

87.9

98.1

(10%)

139

128

+8%

France

244

214

+30

24%

28%

(4pp)

257

259

(0.7%)

73.7

79.3

(7%)

19

21

(8%)

Belgium

11

11

-

34%

32%

+2pp

15

14

+6%

46.7

101.5

(54%)

0.7

1

(51%)

Poland

798

917

(118)

31%

29%

+2pp

907

895

+1%

95.7

70.8

+35%

87

63

+37%

Romania

521

521

-

25%

29%

(4pp)

578

655

(12%)

101.0

122.0

(17%)

58

80

(27%)

Italy

229

375

(146)

25.8%

26.3%

(0.5pp)

428

338

+27%

117.7

127.4

(8%)

50

43

+17%

Greece

80

45

+35

23%

22%

+1pp

60

42

+43%

65.7

68.0

(3%)

4

3

+39%

UK

5

5

-

20.8%

21.1%

(0.3pp)

5

4

+21%

299.8

304.3

(1%)

2

1

+19%

Netherlands (2)

30

-

+30

-

-

-

12

-

-

25.3

-

-

0.3

-

-

Europe

5,373

5,488

(115)

27.3%

26.8%

+0.5pp

6,105

5,867

+4%

90.5

94.5

(4%)

552

554

(0.4%)

Non-controlling Interest (Net MW)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Production (GWh)

Revenues

EBITDA

Spain

83

82

+2

GWh

€m

€m

Portugal

561

551

+10

Rest of Europe

288

317

(29)

+4%

(7%)

+27%

Europe

932

950

(17)

6,105

581

475

5,867

541

375

Income Statement (€m)

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Revenues

541

581

(7%)

Other operating income

137

22

-

Operating Costs

(202)

(222)

(9%)

Supplies and services (S&S)

(120)

(112)

+7%

Personnel costs (PC)

(37)

(34)

+11%

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

1H23

1H24

Other operating costs

(44)

(77)

(42%)

Share of profit of associates

(2)

(6)

(69%)

EBITDA

475

375

+27%

EBITDA/Revenues

88%

64%

+23pp

Provisions

(0.04)

(15)

(100%)

Depreciation and amortisation

(130)

(129)

+1%

Amortisation of deferred income (gov. grants)

0.33

0.49

(34%)

EBIT

345

231

+49%

Opex ratios

1H24

1H23

∆ YoY

Core Opex (S&S+PC)/Avg. MW in oper. (€k)

28.4

+0.8%

28.6

Core Opex (S&S+PC)/MWh (€)

25.8

24.7

+4%

Prices in Europe decreased -4% YoY, mostly in Spain and Portugal, on the back of lower pool prices in Iberia, with most of the impact being offset by solid hedging volumes at competitive prices. The negative impact from lower prices in the top-line performance was also offset by the recovery in the renewable resource to more normalized levels and higher average operating capacity from additions in the last 12 months.

Revenues were down -7% YoY with higher generation (+4% YoY) offset by lower average selling price (-4% YoY) and the non-cash hedging unwinding cost in Romania of €26m. All in all, EBITDA amounted to €475m (+27% YoY) mainly driven by lower operating costs from lower impact of regulatory clawbacks in Poland and Romania, as well as the capital gains booked in the period from the Italian AR transaction.

  1. 1H23 prices restated.
  2. Netherlands NCF not reported due to very recent additions not contributing materially in the period.

