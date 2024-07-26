Results Report
1H24
July 26th, 2024
In February 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in US for an 80% equity stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio. Tax Equity deconsolidation was accounted in 2023, while MW deconsolidation and equity proceeds along with capital gains were accounted in 1Q24.
In April 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Canada, which had first been announced in February 2024 upon signing, for an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW wind onshore project. MW and Debt deconsolidation, along with capital gains, were accounted in 1Q24, while cash proceeds received in April 2024 were accounted only in 2Q24. Tax Equity deconsolidation is expected to be accounted until the end of 2024.
EDPR accounted the capital gains from the AR deal in Italy during 1H24, with proceeds received and only to be accounted in the 2H24.
2023 prices were restated to adjust hedging impact in Spain, Romania and Poland, previously accounted at holding level.
1H24 Highlights
1H24 Results
Recurring EBITDA increased +26% YoY, +€196m to €960m in the 1H24, including €171m of capital gains. EBITDA performance also benefitted from (i) the increase of renewable production of +5% YoY, supported by the increase of +15% YoY in North America, (ii) the stability of the average selling price at €61/MWh, as a result of the increase of the average price in the US, and the reduction of prices in Europe, mitigated by the positive impact of the hedging strategy, as well as (iii) the improvement of the Core Opex/Avg. MW of -8% YoY.
Recurring Net Profit increased +132% YoY to €210m, reflecting the recovery of the operational performance and the capital gains from Asset rotation transactions, despite the increase of €64m in financial results. The net profit of EDPR in the 1H24 also includes a negative impact of €46m related to projects under development in Colombia.
Operational Performance
In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of renewable capacity (of which +0.8 GW in 1H24 with a strong contribution of the solar capacity additions recovery in the US, with +0.7 GW). In the 1H24, the Asset rotation activity involved 3 transactions in the US, Canada and Italy amounting to 0.8 GW of total renewable capacity for a combined multiple of €1.6m EV/MW. In total, the installed capacity increased by +10% YoY to 16.6 GW as of Jun-24.
In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average increased +5pp YoY, mainly driven by a recovery of renewable resources both in North America and in Europe.
All in all, the generation of renewable generation increased +5% YoY to 18.9 TWh in 1H24, avoiding 11m tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by new capacity in operation along with better resource after a 2023 impacted by the El Niño extraordinary weather event. Europe and North America represented 31% and 57% of the total generation output, respectively, whilst by technology wind onshore represented 87% and solar 13%.
Average selling price was €60.6/MWh (vs. €60.5/MWh in 1H23), with lower electricity wholesale prices in Europe, offset by hedged generation at competitive prices and positive price performance in North America mainly driven by Renewable energy credits (REC) higher sales YoY. South America performance was driven by some Brazilian projects entering into their PPAs after temporarily selling at spot prices ahead of the start of the PPAs.
Electricity Sales to Net Profit
Electricity Sales amounted to €1,145m in 1H24, an increase of +5% YoY. This was impacted by the recovery in generation (+5% YoY), with strong contribution from North America and a stable avg. realized price stable YoY.
Revenues were at €1,209m (-1% YoY) with electricity sales increase being offset by: i) the €34m impact in Colombia and non-cash impacts related to ii) unwinding derivative costs in Romania of €26m and iii) €18m from the IFRS 9 accounting impact on PPAs.
Other operating income increased to €248m (vs. €43m in 1H23) mainly driven by the strong execution of Asset rotation strategy accounting €171m gains from deals in US, Canada and Italy.
Operating Costs decreased -1% YoY, to €509m, driven by lower costs with clawback taxes in Europe as the Polish clawback ended in December 2023 and the Romanian clawback had almost no impact with Romania wholesale price below the minimum price for the application of the clawback.
Core Opex/Avg. MW (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) decreased -8% YoY reflecting the Group's efforts on reinforcing efficiency namely through the simplification of the company structure by leveraging synergies with the EDP Group.
All in all, recurring EBITDA increased +26% to €960m in 1H24.
Financial results amounted to €223m in 1H24, increasing €64m YoY, mainly driven by the increase in nominal financial debt, despite lower average cost of debt, and a €17m negative impact associated with financial hedging related to the projects in Colombia. Note that in 1H23, EDPR had a positive impact from the settlement of dollar pre-hedging due to the optimization of the EUR/USD position.
At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased +132% to €210m.
Investment & Net Debt
Gross Investment amounted to €1.6bn in 1H24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.
Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1H24 were €0.5bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation were accounted in 2023), the debt deconsolidation and Equity proceeds from the deal in Canada (TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year) and does not include the positive impact from the €0.4bn proceeds from the AR deal in Italy already received on July 17th. All in all, Net Expansion Investments increased +3% YoY to €1.8bn, with €2.3bn of Expansion Capex (+18% YoY).
Net Debt amounted to €7.5bn, a +€1.7bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period, with more asset rotation and Tax Equity proceeds expected to come by year end, compensating the evolution of investments during the year.
Operational Data
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
EBITDA MW
14,097
+1,395
15,493
Equity MW
1,118
1,070
+49
Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)
16,611
15,167
+1,444
EBITDA MW metrics
Load Factor (%)
30.2%
29.7%
+0.5pp
Production (GWh)
18,893
17,986
+5%
Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)
60.6
60.5
+0.2%
Income Statement (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Revenues
1,225
(1%)
1,209
Other operating income/(cost)
(260)
(468)
(44%)
Share of profit of associates
12
(3)
-
EBITDA
960
754
+27%
EBITDA/Revenues
79%
62%
+18pp
D&A and Provisions
(389)
(385)
+1%
EBIT
571
369
+55%
Net Financial Expenses
(223)
(159)
+40%
Taxes
(50)
(45)
+11%
Non-controlling interests
(88)
(85)
+4%
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
210
80
+163%
Key Performance Indicators (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Recurring EBITDA
764
+26%
960
Recurring Net Profit
210
102
+107%
Cash-Flow (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
EBITDA
960
754
+27%
Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC
(515)
(420)
+23%
Cash-Flow from Operations
445
334
+33%
Interest, Partnerships & Other
(325)
(356)
(9%)
Organic Cash-Flow
121
-21
-
Net Expansion Investments
(1,847)
(1,787)
+3%
Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders
(5)
(21)
(77%)
Forex & Other
(1)
81
-
Capital Increase
-
1,000
-
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(1,732)
(748)
+132%
Investment Activity (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Capex
1,495
2,120
(30%)
Financial Investments
102
158
(35%)
Gross Investments
1,597
2,278
(30%)
(-) AR proceeds
(528)
(247)
+114%
Other
778
(244)
-
Net Expansion Investments
1,847
1,787
+3%
Debt (€m)
Jun-24
Dec-23
∆
Net Debt
+1,738
7,543
5,805
Net Debt/LTM EBITDA
3.7x
3.2x
+0.5x
Asset Base
Installed Capacity
Jun-24
1H24 (1)
Under
(MW)
Additions
AR/Decom.
∆ MW
Constr.
EBITDA MW
Spain
2,042
-
-
-
356
Portugal
1,413
-
-
-
-
France
244
-
-
-
35
Belgium
11
-
-
-
-
Poland
798
-
+0.3
+0.3
45
Romania
521
-
-
-
49
Italy
229
+8
(191)
(183)
364
Greece
80
-
-
-
128
UK
5
-
-
-
-
Netherlands
30
+21
-
+21
19
Hungary
-
-
-
-
74
Europe
5,373
+29
(191)
(162)
1,070
United States
7,266
+717
(341)
+376
1,519
Canada
130
-
(297)
(297)
-
Mexico
496
-
-
-
-
North America
7,891
+717
(638)
+78
1,519
Brazil
1,207
+42
(1)
+42
537
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
Chile
83
-
-
-
-
South America
1,289
+42
(1)
+42
1,041
Vietnam
402
-
-
-
-
Singapore
340
+25
-
+25
27
RoAPAC
197
+25
-
+25
83
APAC
939
+49
-
+49
110
Total EBITDA MW
15,493
+837
(830)
+7
3,739
Equity Consolidated (MW)
Spain
120
-
-
-
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
233
-
-
-
728
Europe
383
-
-
-
728
United States
660
-
+68
+68
-
Canada
59
-
+59
+59
-
North America
719
-
+127
+127
-
RoAPAC
16
-
-
-
1
APAC
16
-
-
-
1
Total Eq. Cons. MW
1,118
-
+127
+127
729
Total EBITDA + Eq. MW
16,611
+837
(702)
+135
4,468
As of Jun-24, EDPR had 16.6 GW of renewable installed capacity having added +0.8 GW of new renewables capacity in 1H24 (vs. +0.5 GW in 1H23), following the recovery of solar capacity additions in the US (+0.7 GW in 1H24). In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of capacity, namely +1.8 GW in North America, +0.5 GW in Europe, +0.4 GW in South America and +0.2 GW in APAC, with a clear focus on our core low-risk markets.
Average age of portfolio in Italy increased on the back of the AR deal of a young portfolio of 191 MW.
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
(1) YTD variation considers the decommisioning of 1 MW of Wind in Brazil.
Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country
EBITDA MW
Spain
15
Portugal
13
France
4
Belgium
3
Poland
7
Romania
12
Italy
7
Greece
2
UK
12
Netherlands
0.3
US
10
Canada
5
Mexico
5
Brazil
4
Chile
0.5
Vietnam
3
Singapore
4
RoAPAC
1
EDPR
9
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
Installed Capacity by Region
Installed Capacity by Technology
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
1%
0.3%
6%
5%
8%
35%
18%
16.6 GW
16.6 GW
52%
76%
Europe
North America
Onshore Wind
Solar Utility Scale
South America
APAC
Solar DG
Offshore Wind
Storage
Operating Performance
Load Factor
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Europe
+0.5pp
27.3%
26.8%
North America
34%
33%
+1pp
South America
29%
32%
(3pp)
APAC
17.9%
18.4%
(0.5pp)
EDPR
30.2%
29.7%
+0.5pp
Electricity Generation (GWh)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Europe
+4%
6,105
5,867
North America
10,765
9,321
+15%
South America
1,313
2,210
(41%)
APAC
710
588
+21%
EDPR
18,893
17,986
+5%
Electricity Sales (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Europe
(0.4%)
552
554
North America
471
402
+17%
South America
51
60
(14%)
APAC
70
60
+16%
EDPR (1)
1,145
1,087
+5%
Revenues (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Europe
(7%)
541
581
North America
580
517
+12%
South America
39
53
(27%)
APAC
66
60
+10%
EDPR (1)
1,209
1,225
(1%)
Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Income from Institutional Partnerships
142
123
+16%
Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.
- Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding.
- 1H23 prices restated.
Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Europe
101%
96%
+6pp
North America
102%
95%
+7pp
South America
82%
91%
(8pp)
APAC
-
-
-
EDPR
100.3%
95.2%
+5pp
Avg. Selling Prices (per MWh)
1H24
1H23 (2)
∆ YoY
Europe
€90.5
€94.5
(4%)
North America
$47.3
$46.7
+1%
South America
R$213.3
R$148.4
+44%
APAC
€98.4
€102.2
(4%)
EDPR Average Selling Price
€60.6
€60.5
+0.2%
Electricity Output
Avg. Selling Price
Revenues
GWh
€/MWh
€m
+5%
+0.2%
(1%)
17,986
18,893
€60.5
€60.6
1,225
1,209
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
Average selling price was flat YoY, reflecting lower electricity market prices mainly in Europe, with hedging offsetting the decline in pool prices mainly in Iberia, but with positive movement in North America, with higher YoY REC sales, and South America, with some projects in Brazil entering their PPAs after temporarily selling at spot prices ahead of the start of the contracts.
Electricity Sales amounted to €1,145m in 1H24, an increase of +5% YoY, relying on a +5% YoY increase in generation, with strong contribution from North America, and the above mentioned stable avg. realized price.
Revenues were down -1% YoY on the back of electricity sales being offset by the €34m impact in Colombia and non-cash impacts related to unwinding derivative costs in Romania of €26m and €18m from the IFRS 9 accounting impact on PPAs.
Financial Performance
Revenues to EBITDA (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ %
Electricity sales and other
1,066
1,103
(3%)
Income from Institutional Partnerships
142
123
+16%
Revenues
1,209
1,225
(1%)
Other operating income
248
43
-
Operating Costs
(509)
(511)
(1%)
Supplies and services (S&S)
(248)
(226)
+10%
Personnel costs (PC)
(132)
(131)
+1%
Other operating costs
(128)
(154)
(17%)
Share of profit of associates
12
(3)
-
EBITDA
960
754
+27%
Recurring EBITDA
960
764
+26%
Provisions
2
(15)
-
Depreciation and amortisation
(401)
(379)
+6%
Amortisation of deferred income (government grants)
9.4
9.0
+4%
EBIT
571
369
+55%
Net Financial Expenses
(223)
(159)
+40%
Interest Costs
(179)
(151)
+19%
Institutional partnerships costs
(41)
(42)
(2%)
Capitalised financial expenses
79
50
+56%
Forex & Derivatives
(54)
12
-
Other
(27)
(29)
(5%)
Pre-Tax Profit
348
210
+66%
Income taxes (1)
(50)
(45)
+11%
Profit of the period
298
165
+81%
Non-controlling interests
(88)
(85)
+4%
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
210
80
+163%
Revenues
€m
(1%)
1,225
1,209
1H23
1H24
EBITDA margin
%
+18pp
79%
62%
1H23
1H24
Recurring EBITDA
€m
+26%
960
764
1H23
1H24
Core Opex/Avg. MW
€k
(8%)
26.4
24.3
1H23
1H24
Recurring Net Profit
€m
+107%
210
102
1H23
1H24
EBITDA/Avg. MW
€k
+10%
55.7
61.4
1H23 1H24
Recurring Net Profit
210
102
+107%
Recurring EBITDA +26% YoY (+3% YoY ex gains) mainly driven by higher electricity sales YoY, capital gains from deals in North America and Italy as well as lower operating costs, on the back of lower clawback taxes in Europe, as the Polish clawback ended in December 2023 and the Romania clawback had a lower impact YoY.
Financials up +€64m YoY mainly driven by the increase in nominal financial debt, despite lower average cost of debt, and a €17m negative impact related to the projects in Colombia, with 1H23 positively impacted by the settlement of dollar pre- hedging due to the optimization of the EUR/USD position. Excluding fx & derivatives financial results increased +15% YoY.
Recurring Net Profit reached €210m in 1H24, +€108m YoY, with solid AR gains in the period and recovery in operational performance offset by higher financial costs and the €46m impact related to project under development in Colombia.
- Includes €3m from extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE).
- Adjusted by offshore costs (mainly cross-charged to projects' SPVs), service fees, forex and one-offs.
Efficiency and Profitability Ratios
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)
26.4
(8%)
(2)
24.3
Adj. Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)
24.0
25.3
(5%)
Core Opex (S&S + PC) /MWh (€)
20.1
19.9
+1%
EBITDA margin
79%
62%
+18pp
EBITDA/Avg. MW in operation (€k)
61.4
55.7
+10%
Cash-Flow & Investment Activity
Cash-Flow (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ %
EBITDA
+27%
960
754
Non-cash Items
(160)
(119)
+35%
Income Tax Paid
(123)
(88)
+40%
Changes in Working Capital
(231)
(213)
+9%
Cash-Flow from Operations
445
334
+33%
Net Interest Paid
(171)
(248)
(31%)
Minorities/Partnerships
(121)
(74)
+63%
Other (1)
(33)
(34)
(4%)
Organic Cash-Flow
121
(21)
-
Net Expansion Investments
(1,847)
(1,787)
+3%
Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders
(5)
(21)
(77%)
Forex
(45)
57
-
Other (including one-off adjustments)
(2)
44
24
+84%
Capital Increase
-
1,000
-
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(1,732)
(748)
+132%
Organic Cash-Flow amounted to €121m in line with business performance.
Net Debt was €1.7bn higher vs Dec-23 driven by €1.8bn of Net Expansion Investments partially compensated by AR proceeds and the Organic Cash-Flow. YoY variation of Net Debt comparison is also impacted by the €1bn Capital Increase concluded in Mar-23.
Investments (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ %
Total Capex
1,495
2,120
(30%)
Europe
354
509
(30%)
North America
860
1,286
(33%)
South America
244
237
+3%
APAC
34
85
(60%)
Other
2
4
(38%)
Financial Investments
102
158
(35%)
Gross Investments
1,597
2,278
(30%)
(-) AR proceeds
(528)
(247)
+114%
Other (3)
778
(244)
-
Net Expansion Investments
1,847
1,787
+3%
Capex by Region
%
24%
58%
16%
2%
0.1%
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Other
Accounting capex lower YoY due to payment timings, while Expansion Capex was higher +18 YoY at €2.3bn. Accounting capex splits by region was 58% invested in North America, 24% in Europe, 16% in South America and 2% in APAC.
Asset Rotation proceeds include the equity proceeds from the deal in the US for a 80% stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio, as the TEI deconsolidation was accounted in FY23, as well as the debt deconsolidation and cash proceeds from the AR deal concluded in Apr-24 for a 80% stake in a 297 MW wind project in Canada. The Canadian AR TEI deconsolidation is expected by the end of the year. The AR proceeds from the Italian deal were received in July 2024 and will only be accounted in the second half of 2024.
PP&E work in progress driven mainly by longer than expected construction periods to reach COD and equipment upfront payments, to cope with expected growth.
Property, Plant & Equipment - PP&E (€m)
Jun-24
Dec-23
∆ €
PP&E (net)
20,252
+729
20,981
(-)
PP&E work in progress
(4)
6,871
6,343
+528
(=)
PP&E existing assets (net)
14,110
13,909
+201
(+)
Accumulated Depreciation
8,227
7,782
+445
(-)
Government Grants
560
546
+14
(=) Invested capital on existing assets
21,776
21,144
+632
- Includes Payment of Lease Liabilities and other.
- Includes other financial costs and other one-off adjustments.
- Includes Proceeds from TEI partnerships, Loans with NCI, Changes in WC Fixed assets suppliers, reclassification of AR gains and other.
- Name changed from "PP&E assets under contruction", but the rational behind values is the same.
Net Debt
Net Debt (€m)
Jun-24
Dec-23
∆ €
Nominal Financial Debt by Counterparty
Net Debt
Nominal Financial Debt
8,190
7,173
+1,016
%
3rd Parties Debt
1,267
1,335
(68)
EDP Group Debt
6,922
5,838
+1,084
3rd Parties
3rd Parties
Accrued Interest
71
83
(12)
19%
15%
Collateral Deposits
(60)
(67)
+8
Financial Debt + Accrued Interest
8,201
7,189
+1,012
EDP Group
EDP Group
Cash & Equivalents
(648)
(1,372)
+724
81%
85%
Deferred Costs
(10)
(11)
+0.2
Shareholder Loans
0.3
(1)
+1
Net Debt
7,543
5,805
+1,738
Dec-23
Jun-24
Average Debt (€m)
1H24
2023
∆ %
€m
+30%
5,805
7,543
Dec-23
Jun-24
Average Nominal Financial Debt
7,681
6,175
+24%
Average Net Debt
6,905
5,517
+25%
Net Debt Ratio (x)
Jun-24
Dec-23
∆
+0.5x
Net Debt/LTM EBITDA
3.7x
3.2x
Avg. cost of Debt in the period was 4.7% (vs 4.8% in Dec-23), mainly driven by the $ (USD) to € (EUR) rebalancing of debt.
EDPR has 78% of its financial debt at fixed rate and 71% of debt maturing from 2027 and beyond.
In terms of currency, EDPR has reduced its Debt in USD to 47% vs 59% in Dec-23 on the back of the €/$ funding strategy providing flexibility to our balance sheet.
Nominal Financial Debt Analysis
by Currency
by Type
Avg. Cost of Debt
by Maturity
%
%
%
€bn
Other
Variable
17%
€
22%
36%
$
Fixed
78%
47%
4.77%
4.67%
Dec-23
Jun-24
68%
18%
4% 7% 3%
2024 2025 2026 2027 >2027
Note: Analysis includes current account with EDP Group and other parties, with past figures restated for comparisional purposes.
Business Platforms
Europe (EUR)
Operational Indicators
EBITDA MW
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Load Factor
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Production (GWh)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
(1)
Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Electricity Sales (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Spain
2,042
2,211
(169)
26.3%
25.7%
+0.6pp
2,258
2,354
(4%)
85.1
90.8
(6%)
192
214
(10%)
Portugal
1,413
1,190
+223
29%
27%
+3pp
1,584
1,306
+21%
87.9
98.1
(10%)
139
128
+8%
France
244
214
+30
24%
28%
(4pp)
257
259
(0.7%)
73.7
79.3
(7%)
19
21
(8%)
Belgium
11
11
-
34%
32%
+2pp
15
14
+6%
46.7
101.5
(54%)
0.7
1
(51%)
Poland
798
917
(118)
31%
29%
+2pp
907
895
+1%
95.7
70.8
+35%
87
63
+37%
Romania
521
521
-
25%
29%
(4pp)
578
655
(12%)
101.0
122.0
(17%)
58
80
(27%)
Italy
229
375
(146)
25.8%
26.3%
(0.5pp)
428
338
+27%
117.7
127.4
(8%)
50
43
+17%
Greece
80
45
+35
23%
22%
+1pp
60
42
+43%
65.7
68.0
(3%)
4
3
+39%
UK
5
5
-
20.8%
21.1%
(0.3pp)
5
4
+21%
299.8
304.3
(1%)
2
1
+19%
Netherlands (2)
30
-
+30
-
-
-
12
-
-
25.3
-
-
0.3
-
-
Europe
5,373
5,488
(115)
27.3%
26.8%
+0.5pp
6,105
5,867
+4%
90.5
94.5
(4%)
552
554
(0.4%)
Non-controlling Interest (Net MW)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Production (GWh)
Revenues
EBITDA
Spain
83
82
+2
GWh
€m
€m
Portugal
561
551
+10
Rest of Europe
288
317
(29)
+4%
(7%)
+27%
Europe
932
950
(17)
6,105
581
475
5,867
541
375
Income Statement (€m)
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Revenues
541
581
(7%)
Other operating income
137
22
-
Operating Costs
(202)
(222)
(9%)
Supplies and services (S&S)
(120)
(112)
+7%
Personnel costs (PC)
(37)
(34)
+11%
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
1H23
1H24
Other operating costs
(44)
(77)
(42%)
Share of profit of associates
(2)
(6)
(69%)
EBITDA
475
375
+27%
EBITDA/Revenues
88%
64%
+23pp
Provisions
(0.04)
(15)
(100%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(130)
(129)
+1%
Amortisation of deferred income (gov. grants)
0.33
0.49
(34%)
EBIT
345
231
+49%
Opex ratios
1H24
1H23
∆ YoY
Core Opex (S&S+PC)/Avg. MW in oper. (€k)
28.4
+0.8%
28.6
Core Opex (S&S+PC)/MWh (€)
25.8
24.7
+4%
Prices in Europe decreased -4% YoY, mostly in Spain and Portugal, on the back of lower pool prices in Iberia, with most of the impact being offset by solid hedging volumes at competitive prices. The negative impact from lower prices in the top-line performance was also offset by the recovery in the renewable resource to more normalized levels and higher average operating capacity from additions in the last 12 months.
Revenues were down -7% YoY with higher generation (+4% YoY) offset by lower average selling price (-4% YoY) and the non-cash hedging unwinding cost in Romania of €26m. All in all, EBITDA amounted to €475m (+27% YoY) mainly driven by lower operating costs from lower impact of regulatory clawbacks in Poland and Romania, as well as the capital gains booked in the period from the Italian AR transaction.
- 1H23 prices restated.
- Netherlands NCF not reported due to very recent additions not contributing materially in the period.
