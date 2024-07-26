1H24 Highlights

1H24 Results

Recurring EBITDA increased +26% YoY, +€196m to €960m in the 1H24, including €171m of capital gains. EBITDA performance also benefitted from (i) the increase of renewable production of +5% YoY, supported by the increase of +15% YoY in North America, (ii) the stability of the average selling price at €61/MWh, as a result of the increase of the average price in the US, and the reduction of prices in Europe, mitigated by the positive impact of the hedging strategy, as well as (iii) the improvement of the Core Opex/Avg. MW of -8% YoY.

Recurring Net Profit increased +132% YoY to €210m, reflecting the recovery of the operational performance and the capital gains from Asset rotation transactions, despite the increase of €64m in financial results. The net profit of EDPR in the 1H24 also includes a negative impact of €46m related to projects under development in Colombia.

Operational Performance

In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of renewable capacity (of which +0.8 GW in 1H24 with a strong contribution of the solar capacity additions recovery in the US, with +0.7 GW). In the 1H24, the Asset rotation activity involved 3 transactions in the US, Canada and Italy amounting to 0.8 GW of total renewable capacity for a combined multiple of €1.6m EV/MW. In total, the installed capacity increased by +10% YoY to 16.6 GW as of Jun-24.

In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average increased +5pp YoY, mainly driven by a recovery of renewable resources both in North America and in Europe.

All in all, the generation of renewable generation increased +5% YoY to 18.9 TWh in 1H24, avoiding 11m tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by new capacity in operation along with better resource after a 2023 impacted by the El Niño extraordinary weather event. Europe and North America represented 31% and 57% of the total generation output, respectively, whilst by technology wind onshore represented 87% and solar 13%.

Average selling price was €60.6/MWh (vs. €60.5/MWh in 1H23), with lower electricity wholesale prices in Europe, offset by hedged generation at competitive prices and positive price performance in North America mainly driven by Renewable energy credits (REC) higher sales YoY. South America performance was driven by some Brazilian projects entering into their PPAs after temporarily selling at spot prices ahead of the start of the PPAs.

Electricity Sales to Net Profit

Electricity Sales amounted to €1,145m in 1H24, an increase of +5% YoY. This was impacted by the recovery in generation (+5% YoY), with strong contribution from North America and a stable avg. realized price stable YoY.

Revenues were at €1,209m (-1% YoY) with electricity sales increase being offset by: i) the €34m impact in Colombia and non-cash impacts related to ii) unwinding derivative costs in Romania of €26m and iii) €18m from the IFRS 9 accounting impact on PPAs.

Other operating income increased to €248m (vs. €43m in 1H23) mainly driven by the strong execution of Asset rotation strategy accounting €171m gains from deals in US, Canada and Italy.

Operating Costs decreased -1% YoY, to €509m, driven by lower costs with clawback taxes in Europe as the Polish clawback ended in December 2023 and the Romanian clawback had almost no impact with Romania wholesale price below the minimum price for the application of the clawback.

Core Opex/Avg. MW (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) decreased -8% YoY reflecting the Group's efforts on reinforcing efficiency namely through the simplification of the company structure by leveraging synergies with the EDP Group.

All in all, recurring EBITDA increased +26% to €960m in 1H24.

Financial results amounted to €223m in 1H24, increasing €64m YoY, mainly driven by the increase in nominal financial debt, despite lower average cost of debt, and a €17m negative impact associated with financial hedging related to the projects in Colombia. Note that in 1H23, EDPR had a positive impact from the settlement of dollar pre-hedging due to the optimization of the EUR/USD position.

At the bottom line, recurring Net Profit increased +132% to €210m.

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €1.6bn in 1H24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.

Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1H24 were €0.5bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation were accounted in 2023), the debt deconsolidation and Equity proceeds from the deal in Canada (TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year) and does not include the positive impact from the €0.4bn proceeds from the AR deal in Italy already received on July 17th. All in all, Net Expansion Investments increased +3% YoY to €1.8bn, with €2.3bn of Expansion Capex (+18% YoY).

Net Debt amounted to €7.5bn, a +€1.7bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period, with more asset rotation and Tax Equity proceeds expected to come by year end, compensating the evolution of investments during the year.

