EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR 1Q23 Operating Data

Operating Data Preview 1Q23

Madrid, April 17th, 2023

Key Highlights

EDPR continues to deliver solid operational performance YoY on the back of higher installed capacity with geographical and technological diversification. In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +1.7 GW and as of Mar-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1 GW in 1Q23) supporting the additions mostly over 2023 and 2024.

Installed capacity increased to 14.8 GW, with Europe and North America representing 38% and 49% of the portfolio, respectively, and a higher technology diversification with the weight of solar increasing to 12% of the portfolio, offshore wind net capacity in operation representing 2% and the remaining 86% being onshore wind.

In the last 12 months, EDPR added +1.7 GW of capacity with geographical diversification, namely South America adding +0.6 GW, while Europe and North America adding +0.4 GW each, and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1Q23, EDPR added 29 MW in Italy of onshore wind and 25 MWac of solar distributed in APAC, mostly in Singapore and Vietnam.

During the last 12 months, EDPR completed multiple Asset rotation deals that amounted to 1.0 GW of capacity rotated across Poland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, and US. All in all, net capacity increased +0.7 GW YoY.

Capacity under construction reached 5.0 GW as of Mar-23 (+1 GW in 1Q23), with contribution from solar, wind, and storage. In the 1Q23, EDPR started construction of its first renewables projects in Chile (83 MW, wind) and in the Netherlands (10 MWac, solar). Most sizeable projects beyond 2023 under construction are Moray West offshore wind project in the UK (0.9 GW gross, 0.4 GW net capacity), Noirmoutier offshore wind in France (0.5 GW gross, 0.2 GW net capacity) and the two wind projects in Colombia (0.5 GW).

EDPR generated 10.2 TWh of renewables energy in 1Q23 (+11% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 34% and 50% of total generation output, respectively and with South America representing >10% of total generation for the first time. In Europe, generation decreased -2% YoY, impacted mainly by the -2% decrease of installed capacity YoY on the back of 2022 asset rotation deals. In North America, output increased +1% YoY reflecting the +3% higher installed capacity. In South America, renewables generation more than doubled driven by +40% installed capacity in Brazil. APAC generation increased >4x, mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.