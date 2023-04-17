EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR 1Q23 Operating Data

EDPR continues to deliver solid operational performance YoY on the back of higher installed capacity with geographical and technological diversification. In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +1.7 GW and as of Mar-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1 GW in 1Q23) supporting the additions mostly over 2023 and 2024.
Installed capacity increased to 14.8 GW, with Europe and North America representing 38% and 49% of the portfolio, respectively, and a higher technology diversification with the weight of solar increasing to 12% of the portfolio, offshore wind net capacity in operation representing 2% and the remaining 86% being onshore wind.
In the last 12 months, EDPR added +1.7 GW of capacity with geographical diversification, namely South America adding +0.6 GW, while Europe and North America adding +0.4 GW each, and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1Q23, EDPR added 29 MW in Italy of onshore wind and 25 MWac of solar distributed in APAC, mostly in Singapore and Vietnam.
During the last 12 months, EDPR completed multiple Asset rotation deals that amounted to 1.0 GW of capacity rotated acrossPoland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, and US. All in all, net capacity increased +0.7 GW YoY.
Capacity under construction reached 5.0 GW as ofMar-23(+1 GW in 1Q23), with contribution from solar, wind, and storage. In the 1Q23, EDPR started construction of its first renewables projects in Chile (83 MW, wind) and in the Netherlands (10 MWac, solar). Most sizeable projects beyond 2023 under construction are Moray West offshore wind project in the UK (0.9 GW gross, 0.4 GW net capacity), Noirmoutier offshore wind in France (0.5 GW gross, 0.2 GW net capacity) and the two wind projects in Colombia (0.5 GW).
EDPR generated 10.2 TWh of renewables energy in 1Q23 (+11% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 34% and 50% of total generation output, respectively and with South America representing >10% of total generation for the first time.In Europe, generation decreased-2%YoY, impacted mainly by the-2%decrease of installed capacity YoY on the back of 2022 asset rotation deals. In North America, output increased +1% YoY reflecting the +3% higher installed capacity. In South America, renewables generation more than doubled driven by +40% installed capacity in Brazil. APAC generation increased >4x, mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.
In 1Q23, EDPR achieved a 34% load factor (-1pp YoY), with YoY variation comparing with a strong performance in 1Q22 (35% NCF; 102% of P50) especially in North America, region that, in 1Q23, was also impacted by changes in assets' mix in Canada and Mexico. Renewables index in 1Q23 stood at 98% of the expectedlong-termaverage for the period.
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Region
EBITDA + Eq. MW
1Q23
1Q22
Additions
AR
YoY (1)
5%
8%
Europe
5,684
5,773
+413
(502)
(89)
38%
North America
7,239
7,032
+410
(200)
+207
14.8 GW
South America
1,114
795
+580
(260)
+319
APAC
751
444
+307
-
+307
49%
EDPR
14,788
14,044
+1,710
(963)
+744
Electricity Generation
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Generation by Region
GWh
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
3%
Spain
1,374
1,407
(2%)
13%
Portugal
731
766
(5%)
Rest of Europe
1,361
1,355
+0.4%
34%
Europe
3,466
3,528
(2%)
US
4,744
4,841
(2%)
10.2 TWh
Canada & Mexico
430
306
+41%
North America
5,174
5,146
+1%
Brazil
1,332
496
+168%
South America
1,332
496
+168%
APAC (2)
276
66
+319%
50%
EDPR
10,248
9,237
+11%
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Load Factor
NCF (%)
vs. P50 GCF (%)
NCF (%)
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
Spain
31%
30%
+1pp
Portugal
30%
31%
-1pp
Europe
32%
100%
Rest of Europe
36%
37%
-1pp
Europe
32%
32%
-0.1pp
US
37%
38%
-0.4pp
Canada & Mexico
34%
43%
-9pp
N. America
37%
102%
North America
37%
38%
-1pp
Brazil
27%
28%
-1pp
South America
27%
28%
-1pp
APAC (2)
18%
18%
-0.3pp
S. America
27%
96%
EDPR
34%
35%
-1pp
EDPR
34%
98%
Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)
(%)
1Q23
1Q22
YoY
EDPR
98%
102%
-3pp
(1) YoY variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.
(2) Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, therefore Sunseap assets' generation only contributed for a part of 1Q22.
Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
Installed Capacity
Installed Capacity by Technology
2023
MW
1Q23
Additions
AR
YTD (1)
U/C
Spain
2,166
-
-
-
167
Portugal
1,168
-
-
-
192
Rest of Europe
1,852
+29
-
+29
559
Europe
5,187
+29
-
+29
918
8%
US
6,022
-
-
(3)
1,849
Canada & Mexico
625
-
-
-
300
14.8 GW
4%
North America
6,647
-
-
(3)
2,149
2%
Brazil
1,114
-
-
-
579
86%
Rest of South America
-
-
-
-
587
South America
1,114
-
-
-
1,166
Vietnam
412
+7
-
+7
-
Singapore
244
+14
-
+14
89
Rest of APAC
81
+4
-
+4
63
APAC
736
+25
-
+25
152
EBITDA MW
13,684
+53
-
+50
4,384
Onshore Wind
Solar Utility Scale
Solar DG
Offshore Wind
Spain
156
-
-
-
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
580
Europe
498
-
-
-
580
US
592
-
-
-
-
Technology
EBITDA + Equity MW
North America
592
-
-
-
-
Onshore Wind
12,750
APAC
15
-
-
-
2
Solar Utility Scale
1,162
Eq. Consolidated
1,105
-
-
-
582
Solar DG
554
EDPR
14,788
+53
-
+50
4,967
Offshore Wind
322
Onshore Wind
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1Q23
Additions
AR
YTD (1)
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
2,158
-
-
-
20
San Giorgio
Italy
+29
Portugal
1,156
-
-
-
22
Rest of Europe
1,766
+29
-
+29
197
Europe
5,079
+29
-
+29
239
US
5,747
-
-
(3)
202
Canada & Mexico
425
-
-
-
300
North America
6,172
-
-
(3)
502
Brazil
910
-
-
-
99
Rest of South America
-
-
-
-
587
South America
910
-
-
-
686
EBITDA MW
12,162
+29
-
+26
1,427
Spain
156
-
-
-
-
Portugal
20
-
-
-
-
Europe
175
-
-
-
-
US
413
-
-
-
-
North America
413
-
-
-
-
Eq. Consolidated
588
-
-
-
-
EDPR
12,750
+29
-
+26
1,427
Onshore Wind Additions YTD
+29
Solar
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1Q23
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
9
-
-
-
147
Sunseap
Vietnam
+7
Portugal
13
-
-
-
170
Sunseap
Singapore
+14
Rest of Europe
86
-
-
-
362
Sunseap
Rest of APAC
+4
Europe
108
-
-
-
679
US
275
-
-
-
1,648
Canada & Mexico
200
-
-
-
-
North America
475
-
-
-
1,648
Brazil
204
-
-
-
480
South America
204
-
-
-
480
Vietnam
412
+7
-
+7
-
Singapore
244
+14
-
+14
89
Rest of APAC
81
+4
-
+4
63
APAC
736
+25
-
+25
152
EBITDA MW
1,522
+25
-
+25
2,958
US
179
-
-
-
-
North America
179
-
-
-
-
Rest of APAC
15
-
-
-
2
APAC
15
-
-
-
2
Eq. Consolidated
194
-
-
-
2
EDPR
1,716
+25
-
+25
2,960
Solar Additions YTD
+25
Offshore Wind
Capacity Additions YTD
2023
MW
1Q23
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Portugal
11
-
-
-
-
France & Belgium
43
-
-
-
161
United Kingdom
269
-
-
-
419
Europe
322
-
-
-
580
EDPR Eq. Consolidated
322
-
-
-
580
Offshore Wind Additions YTD
-
Ocean Winds Gross Capacity
1,462
-
-
-
1,408
Offshore Wind Gross Additions YTD
-
(1) YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.
Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.
