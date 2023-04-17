Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:38:32 2023-04-17 am EDT
20.58 EUR   -0.48%
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR 1Q23 Operating Data

04/17/2023
Operating Data Preview 1Q23

Madrid, April 17th, 2023

Key Highlights

EDPR continues to deliver solid operational performance YoY on the back of higher installed capacity with geographical and technological diversification. In the last 12 months, additions amounted to +1.7 GW and as of Mar-23, EDPR had 5.0 GW under construction (+1 GW in 1Q23) supporting the additions mostly over 2023 and 2024.

  • Installed capacity increased to 14.8 GW, with Europe and North America representing 38% and 49% of the portfolio, respectively, and a higher technology diversification with the weight of solar increasing to 12% of the portfolio, offshore wind net capacity in operation representing 2% and the remaining 86% being onshore wind.
  • In the last 12 months, EDPR added +1.7 GW of capacity with geographical diversification, namely South America adding +0.6 GW, while Europe and North America adding +0.4 GW each, and APAC contributing with +0.3 GW of solar additions. In 1Q23, EDPR added 29 MW in Italy of onshore wind and 25 MWac of solar distributed in APAC, mostly in Singapore and Vietnam.
  • During the last 12 months, EDPR completed multiple Asset rotation deals that amounted to 1.0 GW of capacity rotated across Poland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, and US. All in all, net capacity increased +0.7 GW YoY.
  • Capacity under construction reached 5.0 GW as of Mar-23(+1 GW in 1Q23), with contribution from solar, wind, and storage. In the 1Q23, EDPR started construction of its first renewables projects in Chile (83 MW, wind) and in the Netherlands (10 MWac, solar). Most sizeable projects beyond 2023 under construction are Moray West offshore wind project in the UK (0.9 GW gross, 0.4 GW net capacity), Noirmoutier offshore wind in France (0.5 GW gross, 0.2 GW net capacity) and the two wind projects in Colombia (0.5 GW).
  • EDPR generated 10.2 TWh of renewables energy in 1Q23 (+11% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 34% and 50% of total generation output, respectively and with South America representing >10% of total generation for the first time. In Europe, generation decreased -2%YoY, impacted mainly by the -2%decrease of installed capacity YoY on the back of 2022 asset rotation deals. In North America, output increased +1% YoY reflecting the +3% higher installed capacity. In South America, renewables generation more than doubled driven by +40% installed capacity in Brazil. APAC generation increased >4x, mostly impacted by Sunseap consolidation since early 2022.
  • In 1Q23, EDPR achieved a 34% load factor (-1pp YoY), with YoY variation comparing with a strong performance in 1Q22 (35% NCF; 102% of P50) especially in North America, region that, in 1Q23, was also impacted by changes in assets' mix in Canada and Mexico. Renewables index in 1Q23 stood at 98% of the expected long-termaverage for the period.

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Region

EBITDA + Eq. MW

1Q23

1Q22

Additions

AR

YoY (1)

5%

8%

Europe

5,684

5,773

+413

(502)

(89)

38%

North America

7,239

7,032

+410

(200)

+207

14.8 GW

South America

1,114

795

+580

(260)

+319

APAC

751

444

+307

-

+307

49%

EDPR

14,788

14,044

+1,710

(963)

+744

Electricity Generation

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Generation by Region

GWh

1Q23

1Q22

YoY

3%

Spain

1,374

1,407

(2%)

13%

Portugal

731

766

(5%)

Rest of Europe

1,361

1,355

+0.4%

34%

Europe

3,466

3,528

(2%)

US

4,744

4,841

(2%)

10.2 TWh

Canada & Mexico

430

306

+41%

North America

5,174

5,146

+1%

Brazil

1,332

496

+168%

South America

1,332

496

+168%

APAC (2)

276

66

+319%

50%

EDPR

10,248

9,237

+11%

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Load Factor

NCF (%)

vs. P50 GCF (%)

NCF (%)

1Q23

1Q22

YoY

Spain

31%

30%

+1pp

Portugal

30%

31%

-1pp

Europe

32%

100%

Rest of Europe

36%

37%

-1pp

Europe

32%

32%

-0.1pp

US

37%

38%

-0.4pp

Canada & Mexico

34%

43%

-9pp

N. America

37%

102%

North America

37%

38%

-1pp

Brazil

27%

28%

-1pp

South America

27%

28%

-1pp

APAC (2)

18%

18%

-0.3pp

S. America

27%

96%

EDPR

34%

35%

-1pp

EDPR

34%

98%

Renewables Index (vs. P50 Gross Capacity Factor)

(%)

1Q23

1Q22

YoY

EDPR

98%

102%

-3pp

(1) YoY variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.

(2) Note that Sunseap has been incoporated on 24/02/2022, therefore Sunseap assets' generation only contributed for a part of 1Q22.

Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 900 830 004

Site: www.edpr.com

EDP Renováveis,

S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Email: ir@edpr.com

Operating Data Preview 1Q23

Madrid, April 17th, 2023

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity by Technology

2023

MW

1Q23

Additions

AR

YTD (1)

U/C

Spain

2,166

-

-

-

167

Portugal

1,168

-

-

-

192

Rest of Europe

1,852

+29

-

+29

559

Europe

5,187

+29

-

+29

918

8%

US

6,022

-

-

(3)

1,849

Canada & Mexico

625

-

-

-

300

14.8 GW

4%

North America

6,647

-

-

(3)

2,149

2%

Brazil

1,114

-

-

-

579

86%

Rest of South America

-

-

-

-

587

South America

1,114

-

-

-

1,166

Vietnam

412

+7

-

+7

-

Singapore

244

+14

-

+14

89

Rest of APAC

81

+4

-

+4

63

APAC

736

+25

-

+25

152

EBITDA MW

13,684

+53

-

+50

4,384

Onshore Wind

Solar Utility Scale

Solar DG

Offshore Wind

Spain

156

-

-

-

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

580

Europe

498

-

-

-

580

US

592

-

-

-

-

Technology

EBITDA + Equity MW

North America

592

-

-

-

-

Onshore Wind

12,750

APAC

15

-

-

-

2

Solar Utility Scale

1,162

Eq. Consolidated

1,105

-

-

-

582

Solar DG

554

EDPR

14,788

+53

-

+50

4,967

Offshore Wind

322

Onshore Wind

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1Q23

Additions

AR

YTD (1)

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

2,158

-

-

-

20

San Giorgio

Italy

+29

Portugal

1,156

-

-

-

22

Rest of Europe

1,766

+29

-

+29

197

Europe

5,079

+29

-

+29

239

US

5,747

-

-

(3)

202

Canada & Mexico

425

-

-

-

300

North America

6,172

-

-

(3)

502

Brazil

910

-

-

-

99

Rest of South America

-

-

-

-

587

South America

910

-

-

-

686

EBITDA MW

12,162

+29

-

+26

1,427

Spain

156

-

-

-

-

Portugal

20

-

-

-

-

Europe

175

-

-

-

-

US

413

-

-

-

-

North America

413

-

-

-

-

Eq. Consolidated

588

-

-

-

-

EDPR

12,750

+29

-

+26

1,427

Onshore Wind Additions YTD

+29

Solar

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1Q23

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

9

-

-

-

147

Sunseap

Vietnam

+7

Portugal

13

-

-

-

170

Sunseap

Singapore

+14

Rest of Europe

86

-

-

-

362

Sunseap

Rest of APAC

+4

Europe

108

-

-

-

679

US

275

-

-

-

1,648

Canada & Mexico

200

-

-

-

-

North America

475

-

-

-

1,648

Brazil

204

-

-

-

480

South America

204

-

-

-

480

Vietnam

412

+7

-

+7

-

Singapore

244

+14

-

+14

89

Rest of APAC

81

+4

-

+4

63

APAC

736

+25

-

+25

152

EBITDA MW

1,522

+25

-

+25

2,958

US

179

-

-

-

-

North America

179

-

-

-

-

Rest of APAC

15

-

-

-

2

APAC

15

-

-

-

2

Eq. Consolidated

194

-

-

-

2

EDPR

1,716

+25

-

+25

2,960

Solar Additions YTD

+25

Offshore Wind

Capacity Additions YTD

2023

MW

1Q23

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Portugal

11

-

-

-

-

France & Belgium

43

-

-

-

161

United Kingdom

269

-

-

-

419

Europe

322

-

-

-

580

EDPR Eq. Consolidated

322

-

-

-

580

Offshore Wind Additions YTD

-

Ocean Winds Gross Capacity

1,462

-

-

-

1,408

Offshore Wind Gross Additions YTD

-

(1) YTD variation considers a decommissioning of a ~3 MW wind turbine in the US.

Note: Solar includes Solar Utility Scale + DG technology and Storage. Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac.

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 900 830 004

EDP Renováveis, S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Site: www.edpr.com

Email: ir@edpr.com

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 17:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
