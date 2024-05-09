1Q24 Results
Presentation
May 9th, 2024
15:00 CET | 14:00 UK / Lisbon
Central Fotovoltaica da Cerca
Portugal
Agenda
1
2
3
4
1Q24 results
Update on Strategy Execution
Closing Remarks
Annex
2
1Q24 Results
1Q24 marked by a recovery of capacity installations and generation volumes, impacted by lower electricity prices in Europe
1Q24 Main Highlights
Financial Performance
- Capacity additions: +0.5 GW following the normalization in solar supply chain in US, with 100% of solar panels for 2024 already delivered on site
- Generation volumes: 9.9 TWh, with gradual ramp up from the most recent installed capacity occurring during 2024
- Avg selling price: -3% to €61/ MWh mainly driven by Europe
- Asset rotation: 0.5 net GW rotated in 1Q24 at an Enterprise Value of €0.9bn.
On track to deliver >€1.7bn proceeds in 2024 with more transactions launched
- Core OPEX/ avg. MW in operation -7% YoY backed by cost efficiency actions
1Q24
+0.5 GW
Capacity Additions
9.9 TWh
Generation
€454m
EBITDA
€68m
Net Profit
4
EBITDA +1% YoY impacted by lower electricity prices in Europe and lower generation, offset by lower costs and Asset Rotation Gains
EBITDA per region
(€m)
+1%
448454
228
255
-11%
173 +28% 223
34
-21%
27
(15)
(24)
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
YoY
YoY
Installed Capacity(1) GW
14.8
16.5
+12%
Electricity Generation TWh
10.2
9.9
-3%
Europe TWh
3.5
3.6
+3%
North America TWh
5.2
5.4
+4%
Europe
South America TWh
1.3
0.6
-54%
Avg. Selling price €/MWh
62.5
60.6
-3%
North America
Europe €/MWh
105.1
89.4
-15%
North America $/MWh
44.2
44.7
+1%
South America,
& APAC
Core OPEX/ Avg. MW €m
13.4
12.5
-7%
Other
Asset Rotation Gains €m
-
58
-
(1) Includes EBITDA + Equity MW
5
Financial Results -14% YoY driven by $/€ rebalancing and efficient capitalizations despite higher gross debt
Financial Results
(€m)
-14%
126
108
1Q23
1Q24
Cost of
4.65%
4.66%
Debt (%)
EDPR's financial debt per currency
(%)
21%
30%
59%
51%
Other
20%
18%
FY23
1Q24
Financial results -14% YoY impacted by $/€ rebalancing and efficient capitalizations despite higher gross debt (+€0.3bn)
Cost of debt flat YoY with lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced
75% of total debt maturing post-2026
Debt by maturity & counterparty
(%)
EDP Group 3rd Parties
75%
13%
5%
8%
2024
2025
2026
>2026
6
Net Debt at €6.7bn driven by Net Expansion Investments of €0.9bn
Net Debt Chg. Dec-23 to Mar-24
(€bn)
5.8
€1.2bn Expansion Capex offset by
+€0.9bn
€0.3bn AR Proceeds net of gains
YTD
0.05
0.9
0.5
0.1
0.2
0.1
6.7
Net Debt Dec-23
EBITDA
Non-Cash Items
Interest Cost
Change in WC &
Others (1)
Net Expansion
Forex & Others
Net Debt
Investments
Mar-24
Organic Cash Flow
Asset Rotation and Tax Equity proceeds expected to be higher in the last part of the year,
compensating investments evolution with >€1.5bn AR proceeds to be cashed-in
(1) Change in Working Capital, Income Tax Paid and Minorities/Partnerships distributions
7
Net Profit of €68m strongly impacted by top line, compensated by improved financials and lower minorities
1Q24 EBITDA to Net Profit
(€m)
EBITDA
D&A(1)
EBIT
Financial
results
Taxes
Minorities
YoY
454
+€6m
(195)(€13m)
259
(€7m)
+€18m
(108)
(37)
-€14m
(46)
+€6m
Lower prices in Europe offset by Asset rotation gains of €58m in 1Q24
On the back of capacity additions
Driven by $/€ rebalancing, lower cost of new debt
refinanced and efficient capitalizations
Tax rate of 24.4% impacted by asset rotation gains tax treatment
Driven by top line evolution
Net Profit
68
+€3m
Impacted by lower top line, compensated by improved financials and lower minorities
(1) D&A includes Provisions, Depreciation and amortisation and Amortisation of deferred income (government grants)
8
Update on Strategy Execution
High quality 100% renewables portfolio mostly wind onshore, well diversified primarily across Europe & North America and LT contracted
Diversified portfolio with a solid generation profile
Capacity by geography
Generation by technology
50%8%
16.5
6%
9.9
7%
GW
91%
TWh
2%
36%
87%
91%
Contracted/Merchant(1)
LT Contracted 70% 40-42 20% Hedged
TWh
10%
Merchant
90%
Focus on low risk markets: 87% of asset base in
Europe & North America
91% of the renewable generation coming from wind onshore, growth in solar focused on pay-as-producecontracts and solar DG
High weight of long term contracted generation volumes: ~90% of volumes LT contracted & hedged for 2024, LT contracts with an avg. maturity of 12 years
Very competitive renewables generation with an avg.
selling price expected at €53-€54/MWh in 2024
(1) Forecast generation for 2024 in the range of 40-42 TWh
10
