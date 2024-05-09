Results Report

1Q24

May 9th, 2024

Important Information

In February 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in US for an 80% equity stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio. Tax Equity deconsolidation was accounted in 2023, while MW deconsolidation and equity proceeds along with capital gains were accounted in 1Q24.

In April 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Canada, which had first been announced in February 2024 upon signing, for an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW wind onshore project. MW and Debt deconsolidation, along with capital gains, were accounted in 1Q24, while cash proceeds received in April 2024 will be accounted only in 1H24. Tax Equity deconsolidation is expected to be accounted until the end of 2024.

1Q24 Highlights

1Q24 Results Operational Performance

As of Mar-24, EDPR had 16.5 GW of renewable installed capacity having added +0.5 GW of renewables capacity in 1Q24 (vs. +52 MW in 1Q23), following the recovery of solar capacity additions in the US (+0.4 GW in 1Q24). In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of capacity, namely +1.6 GW in North America, +0.7 GW in Europe, +0.4 GW in South America and +0.2 GW in APAC.

EDPR completed two asset rotation deals. One in the US for the 80% stake of 0.3 GW in a solar portfolio, and another transaction in Canada for an 80% stake in a 0.3 GW wind project, amounting to 0.6 GW of total gross renewable capacity (0.5 GW net capacity) for a combined multiple of €1.5m EV/MW.

In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average, stood at 98% for 1Q24 (-0.2ppvs. 1Q23), 2 p.p. below the LT average for the period, mainly driven by North America and South America negative deviations. El Niño weather phenomenon impact in North America in 1Q24 was lower than initially expected.

All in all, EDPR's renewables generation decreased -3% YoY to 9.9 TWh in 1Q24, avoiding 6.0 million tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by Asset rotation of wind assets during the last 12 months (deconsolidation of 256 MW of wind in Spain in Jul-23,142 MW of wind in Poland in Sep-23and 260 MW of wind in Brazil in Dec-23),the decrease of generation in Brazil (-54%YoY), impacted also by the mentioned wind MW deconsolidation and preventive maintenance made on projects that required periodical halt of operations, along with overall slightly lower renewables resources YoY.

Average selling price was €61/ MWh (-3%YoY), reflecting lower electricity market prices mainly in Europe. YoY comparison was also driven by the downward regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for regulatory assets announced in June 2023.

Revenues to Net Profit

Revenues were at €632m (-11% YoY) on the back of lower average selling price (-3% YoY) and lower generation (-3% YoY).

Other operating income increased to €84m (vs. €21m in 1Q23) driven by €58m of asset rotation gains from the deals in US and Canada.

Operating Costs decreased -5% YoY, mainly driven by a -15% decrease in Other Operating Costs with EU clawbacks only related to Romanian non-cash impact of €13m from unwinding hedges and with Polish clawback no longer active, partially offset by the Colombian projects PPA costs during the 1Q24 of €27m. Core Opex (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) increased +3% YoY reflecting a higher weight of assets under management (+1.7 GW YoY of portfolio increase) while Core Opex/ avg. MW in operation decreased -7% YoY reflecting the company's continuous effort on efficiency measures.

Financial results amounted to €108m in 1Q24 (-14% YoY), impacted by the €/$ rebalancing debt currency strategy, with an increase of Euro and a reduction of USD weight on debt YoY and higher capitalizations due to project timings along with flat cost of debt at 4.66%, driven by lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced.

At the bottom line, Net Profit amounted to €68m (+4% YoY), impacted by lower top line and by higher income taxes derived from asset rotation gains tax treatment, compensated by improved financials and lower non-controlling interests (-11% YoY).

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €0.8bn in 1Q24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.

Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1Q24 were €0.3bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation accounted in 2023) and the debt deconsolidation from the deal in Canada (Equity proceeds received in Apr-24 and TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year), leading to Net Expansion Investments of €0.9bn (-8% YoY).

Net Debt amounted to €6.7bn, a +€0.9bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period.

Following the success of last year's Scrip Dividend program, EDPR announced its intention to continue offering its shareholders this remuneration mechanism, helping to sustain a higher optionality in terms of income for its shareholders. For the 2024 Scrip Dividend, EDPR shares became ex-rights on May 2nd and shareholders may opt between receiving new bonus shares (1 bonus share per 63 incorporation rights), receive an amount of €0.201 per incorporation right, or a mix of both options on May 23rd, 2024.

Operational Data

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

EBITDA MW

13,684

+1,617

15,301

Equity MW

1,197

1,105

+93

Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)

16,498

14,788

+1,710

EBITDA MW metrics

Load Factor (%)

33%

34%

(1pp)

Production (GWh)

9,921

10,248

(3%)

Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)

60.6

62.5

(3%)

Income Statement (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Revenues

706

(11%)

632

Other operating income/(cost)

(189)

(266)

(29%)

Share of profit of associates

11

8

+49%

EBITDA

454

448

+1%

EBITDA/Revenues

72%

63%

+8pp

D&A and Provisions

(195)

(181)

+7%

EBIT

259

266

(3%)

Net Financial Expenses

(108)

(126)

(14%)

Taxes

(37)

(23)

+58%

Non-controlling interests

(46)

(52)

(11%)

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

68

65

+4%

Cash-Flow (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

EBITDA

454

448

+1%

Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC

(229)

(248)

(8%)

Cash-Flow from Operations

225

199

+13%

Interest, Partnerships & Other

(166)

(143)

+16%

Organic Cash-Flow

59

57

+4%

Net Expansion Investments

(937)

(1,017)

(8%)

Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders

-

-

-

Forex & Other

(54)

96

-

Capital Increase

-

1,000

-

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(932)

135

-

Investment Activity (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Capex

731

918

(20%)

Financial Investments

28

65

(57%)

Gross Investments

759

983

(23%)

(-) AR proceeds

(338)

(180)

+87%

Other

516

214

+141%

Net Expansion Investments

937

1,017

(8%)

Debt (€m)

Mar-24

Dec-23

Net Debt

+933

6,738

5,805

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

3.7x

3.2x

+0.5x

Asset Base

Installed Capacity

Mar-24

1Q24 (1)

Under

(MW)

Additions

AR/Decom.

MW

Constr.

EBITDA MW

Spain

2,042

-

-

-

356

Portugal

1,413

-

-

-

-

France

244

-

-

-

30

Belgium

11

-

-

-

-

Poland

798

-

-

-

45

Romania

521

-

-

-

49

Italy

412

-

-

-

372

Greece

80

-

-

-

104

UK

5

-

-

-

-

Netherlands

21

+11

-

+11

28

Hungary

-

-

-

-

74

Europe

5,546

+11

-

+11

1,059

United States

6,965

+415

(341)

+74

1,665

Canada

130

-

(297)

(297)

-

Mexico

496

-

-

-

-

North America

7,590

+415

(638)

(223)

1,665

Brazil

1,164

-

(1)

(1)

579

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

Chile

83

-

-

-

-

South America

1,247

-

(1)

(1)

1,083

Vietnam

402

-

-

-

-

Singapore

325

+10

-

+10

28

RoAPAC

190

+18

-

+18

24

APAC

917

+28

-

+28

52

Total EBITDA MW

15,301

+454

(638)

(184)

3,858

Equity Consolidated (MW)

Spain

120

-

-

-

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

-

-

-

728

Europe

462

-

-

-

728

United States

660

-

+68

+68

-

Canada

59

-

+59

+59

-

North America

719

-

+127

+127

-

RoAPAC

16

-

-

-

1

APAC

16

-

-

-

1

Total Eq. Cons. MW

1,197

-

+127

+127

729

Total EBITDA + Eq. MW

16,498

+454

(511)

(57)

4,587

EDPR added +0.5 GW of renewables capacity in 1Q24, following the recovery of solar capacity additions in US (+0.4 GW in 1Q24), given the normalisation of solar panels supply chain in the US after the constrains observed in 2023.

As of Mar-24, capacity under construction stood at 4.6 GW with >50% related to solar, in line with target additions.

Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country

EBITDA MW

Spain

15

Portugal

12

France

3

Belgium

3

Poland

7

Romania

12

Italy

4

Greece

2

UK

12

Netherlands

0.1

US

10

Canada

5

Mexico

4

Brazil

3

Chile

0.2

Vietnam

3

Singapore

4

RoAPAC

1

EDPR

9

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

Installed Capacity by Region

Installed Capacity by Technology

(2)

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

EBITDA MW + Equity MW

2%

0.3%

6%

5%

8%

16%

36%

16.5 GW

16.5 GW

50%

78%

Europe

North America

Onshore Wind

Solar Utility Scale

South America

APAC

Solar DG

Offshore Wind

Storage

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

  1. YTD variation considers the decommisioning of 1 MW of Wind in Brazil and 1 MW of Solar DG in US.
  2. Installed capacity by Technology distribution varies from 1Q24 Operating Data Preview as the 240 MWac Scarlet I project was considered as 100% of solar utility-scale, when in fact it is 200 MWac of solar utility-scale and 40 MWac of storage.

Operating Performance

Load Factor

(1)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Europe

+1pp

33%

32%

North America

35%

37%

(2pp)

South America

29%

27%

+2pp

APAC

17%

18%

(1pp)

EDPR

33%

34%

(1pp)

Electricity Generation (GWh)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Europe

+3%

3,580

3,466

North America

5,398

5,174

+4%

South America

607

1,332

(54%)

APAC

336

276

+22%

EDPR

9,921

10,248

(3%)

Electricity Sales and Other (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Europe

(14%)

320

371

North America

201

223

(10%)

South America

18

28

(38%)

APAC

33

30

+9%

EDPR (2)

558

643

(13%)

Revenues

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Revenues (€m)

632

706

(11%)

Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)

43

53

(18%)

Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Income from Institutional Partnerships

73

63

+15%

Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.

  1. Load Factor and Renewable Index updated vs Operating Data Preview provisional figures.
  2. Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding.

Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)

(1)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Europe

102%

100%

+2pp

North America

97%

102%

(5pp)

South America

83%

96%

(14pp)

APAC

-

-

-

EDPR

98.2%

98.4%

(0.2pp)

Avg. Selling Prices (per MWh)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Europe

€89.4

€105.1

(15%)

North America

$44.7

$44.2

+1%

South America

R$213.8

R$163.0

+31%

APAC

€91.8

€100.6

(9%)

EDPR Average Selling Price

€60.6

€62.5

(3%)

Electricity Output

Avg. Selling Price

Revenues

GWh

€/MWh

€m

(3%)

(3%)

(11%)

10,248

€62.5

€60.6

706

632

9,921

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

Avg. Selling Price decreased -3% YoY reflecting lower electricity pool prices mainly in Europe. YoY comparison was also driven by the fact that the downward regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for regulatory assets had not been in effect during 1Q23, with 1Q23 prices reported in Spain still taking into account the higher previous electricity price assumptions.

Revenues were down -11% YoY on the back of lower avg. selling price and lower generation, coming mainly from Brazil impacted by i) asset rotation wind deconsolidation, ii) weaker resource than expected and, iii) preventive maintenance made on projects that required periodical halt of operations in a weak period to mitigate loss of revenue, partially offset by increase in generation in Europe and North America mainly driven by additional installed capacity.

Financial Performance

Revenues to EBITDA (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ %

Electricity sales and other

643

(13%)

558

Income from Institutional Partnerships

73

63

+15%

Revenues

632

706

(11%)

Other operating income

84

21

-

Operating Costs

(273)

(287)

(5%)

Supplies and services (S&S)

(115)

(115)

+0.3%

Personnel costs (PC)

(67)

(65)

+3%

Other operating costs

(90)

(107)

(15%)

Share of profit of associates

11

8

+49%

EBITDA

454

448

+1%

Provisions

0.01

1

(98%)

Depreciation and amortisation

(199)

(186)

+7%

Amortisation of deferred income (government grants)

5

5

+6%

EBIT

259

266

(3%)

Net Financial Expenses

(108)

(126)

(14%)

Interest Costs

(85)

(70)

+21%

Institutional partnerships costs

(21)

(21)

+1%

Capitalised financial expenses

38

16

+135%

Forex & Derivatives

(26)

(34)

(24%)

Other

(14)

(17)

(16%)

Pre-Tax Profit

151

140

+7%

Income taxes (1)

(37)

(23)

+58%

Profit of the period

114

117

(3%)

Non-controlling interests

(46)

(52)

(11%)

Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)

68

65

+4%

Revenues

€m

(11%)

706

632

1Q23

1Q24

Revenues/Avg. MW

€k

(18%)

52.6

43.4

1Q23

1Q24

Recurring EBITDA

€m

+1%

448

454

1Q23

1Q24

Adj. Core Opex/Avg. MW

€k

(8%)

12.6

11.6

1Q23

1Q24

Recurring Net Profit

€m

+4%

65

68

1Q23

1Q24

(2)

EBITDA/Avg. MW

€k

(7%)

33.3

31.1

1Q23

1Q24

EBITDA +1% YoY mainly driven by top line evolution offset by capital gains from deals in North America as well as lower operating costs, which includes the €13m non-cash impact in Romania from unwinding hedges.

Financials down -14% YoY impacted by $/€ rebalancing and efficient capitalizations despite higher gross debt (+€0.3bn) and with lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced.

Net Profit +4% YoY with lower impact from Non-controlling interests (-11% YoY) in line with top line together with better financials offset by the impact from top line.

  1. Includes €3m from extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE).
  2. Adjusted by offshore costs (mainly cross-charged to projects' SPVs), service fees, forex and one-offs.

Efficiency and Profitability Ratios

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Revenues/Avg. MW in operation (€k)

52.6

(18%)

43.4

Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)

(2)

12.5

13.4

(7%)

Adj. Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)

11.6

12.6

(8%)

Core Opex (S&S + PC) /MWh (€)

18.4

17.6

+5%

EBITDA margin

72%

63%

+8pp

EBITDA/Avg. MW in operation (€k)

31.1

33.3

(7%)

Cash-Flow & Investment Activity

Cash-Flow (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ %

EBITDA

+1%

454

448

Non-cash Items

(84)

(71)

+19%

Income Tax Paid

(24)

(33)

(28%)

Changes in Working Capital

(121)

(144)

(16%)

Cash-Flow from Operations

225

199

+13%

Net Interest Paid

(93)

(120)

(22%)

Minorities/Partnerships

(54)

(17)

-

Other (1)

(19)

(5)

-

Organic Cash-Flow

59

57

+4%

Net Expansion Investments

(937)

(1,017)

(8%)

Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders

-

-

-

Forex

(46)

65

-

Other (including one-off adjustments)

(2)

(9)

30

-

Capital Increase

-

1,000

-

Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt

(932)

135

-

Organic Cash-Flow amounted to €59m (+4% YoY) in line with the positive EBITDA variation.

Net Debt was €0.9bn higher vs Dec-23 driven by €0.9bn of Net Expansion Investments partially compensated by AR proceeds and Organic Cash-Flow. YoY variation of Net Debt comparison is impacted by the €1bn Capital Increase concluded in Mar-23.

Investments (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ %

Total Capex

731

918

(20%)

Europe

113

178

(37%)

North America

489

579

(16%)

South America

106

120

(12%)

APAC

23

39

(41%)

Other

1

1

(57%)

Financial Investments

28

65

(57%)

Gross Investments

759

983

(23%)

(-) AR proceeds

(338)

(180)

+87%

Other (3)

516

214

+141%

Net Expansion Investments

937

1,017

(8%)

Capex by Region

%

15%

67%

15%

3%

0.1%

Europe

North America

South America

APAC

Other

Capex was €0.2bn lower YoY with high weight of 2024 capex already deployed. Capex splits by region was 67% invested in North America, 15% in Europe, 15% in South America and 3% in APAC.

Asset Rotation proceeds include the equity proceeds from the deal in the US for a 80% stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio, as the TEI deconsolidation was accounted in FY23, and the debt deconsolidation from the AR deal concluded in Apr-24 for a 80% stake in a 297 MW wind project in Canada. The cash proceeds of this transaction, received in Apr-24, will only be accounted in 1H24, while TEI deconsolidation expected by the end of the year.

PP&E work in progress driven mainly by longer than expected construction periods to reach COD and equipment upfront payments, to cope with expected growth.

  1. Includes Payment of Lease Liabilities, Maintenance Capex and other.
  2. Includes other financial costs and other one-off adjustments.
  3. Includes Proceeds from TEI partnerships, Loans with NCI, Changes in WC Fixed assets suppliers, reclassification of AR gains and other.
  4. Name changed from "PP&E assets under contruction", but the rational behind values is the same.

Property, Plant & Equipment - PP&E (€m)

Mar-24

Dec-23

∆ €

PP&E (net)

20,252

+406

20,658

(-)

PP&E work in progress

(4)

6,968

6,343

+625

(=)

PP&E existing assets (net)

13,690

13,909

(219)

(+)

Accumulated Depreciation

8,050

7,782

+269

(-)

Government Grants

553

546

+7

(=) Invested capital on existing assets

21,187

21,144

+43

Net Debt

Net Debt (€m)

Mar-24

Dec-23

∆ €

Nominal Financial Debt by Counterparty

Net Debt

Nominal Financial Debt

7,443

7,173

+270

%

3rd Parties Debt

1,264

1,335

(72)

EDP Group Debt

6,179

5,838

+342

3rd Parties

3rd Parties

Accrued Interest

72

83

(11)

19%

17%

Collateral Deposits

(67)

(67)

(0.3)

Financial Debt + Accrued Interest

7,447

7,189

+259

EDP Group

EDP Group

Cash & Equivalents

(699)

(1,372)

+673

81%

83%

Deferred Costs

(10)

(11)

+0.3

Shareholder Loans

0.1

(1)

1

Net Debt

6,738

5,805

+933

Dec-23

Mar-24

Average Debt (€m)

1Q24

2023

∆ %

€m

+16%

5,805

6,738

Dec-23

Mar-24

Average Nominal Financial Debt

7,332

6,175

+19%

Average Net Debt

6,518

5,517

+18%

Net Debt Ratio (x)

Mar-24

Dec-23

+0.5x

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

3.7x

3.2x

Avg. cost of Debt in the period was 4.7% (vs 4.8% in Dec-23), mainly driven by the $ (USD) to € (EUR) rebalancing of debt.

EDPR has 76% of its financial debt at fixed rate and 75% of debt maturing from 2027 and beyond.

In terms of currency, EDPR has reduced its Debt in USD to 51% vs 59% in Dec-23 on the back of the €/$ funding strategy providing flexibility to our balance sheet.

Nominal Financial Debt Analysis

by Currency

by Type

Avg. Cost of Debt

by Maturity

%

%

%

€bn

Other

Variable

18%

30%

24%

Fixed

$76% 51%

4.77%

4.66%

Dec-23

Mar-24

75%

13% 5% 8%

2024 2025 2026 >2026

Note: Analysis includes current account with EDP Group and other parties, with past figures restated for comparisional purposes.

Business Platforms

Europe (EUR)

Operational Indicators

EBITDA MW

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Load Factor

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Production (GWh)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Electricity Sales (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Spain

2,042

2,166

(124)

31%

31%

+0.5pp

1,325

1,374

(4%)

75.3

109.6

(31%)

100

151

(34%)

Portugal

1,413

1,168

+245

34%

30%

+4pp

908

731

+24%

88.2

98.2

(10%)

80

72

+11%

France

244

214

+30

31%

36%

(5pp)

166

166

+0.1%

77.5

78.3

(1%)

13

13

(1%)

Belgium

11

11

-

45%

44%

+1pp

10

9

+4%

33.8

101.5

(67%)

0.3

1

(66%)

Poland

798

733

+65

39%

38%

+1pp

512

574

(11%)

108.3

93.4

+16%

56

54

+4%

Romania

521

521

-

32%

35%

(3pp)

365

398

(8%)

105.6

116.5

(9%)

39

46

(17%)

Italy

412

324

+89

31%

32%

(1pp)

259

186

+39%

115.8

137.6

(16%)

30

26

+17%

Greece

80

45

+35

25%

26%

(1pp)

30

25

+22%

65.8

67.2

(2%)

2

2

+20%

UK

5

5

-

22%

29%

(7pp)

3

3

+10%

319.1

301.2

+6%

1

1

+16%

Netherlands (1)

21

-

+21

-

-

-

1

-

-

53.6

-

-

0.1

-

-

Europe

5,546

5,187

+360

33%

32%

+1pp

3,580

3,466

+3%

89.4

105.1

(15%)

320

364

(12%)

Non-controlling Interest (Net MW)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Production (GWh)

Revenues

EBITDA

Spain

83

82

+2

GWh

€m

€m

Portugal

561

551

+10

Rest of Europe

309

308

+0.4

+3%

(14%)

(11%)

Europe

953

941

+12

3,466

3,580

371

255

320

228

Income Statement (€m)

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Revenues

320

371

(14%)

Other operating income

9

8

+23%

Operating Costs

(101)

(127)

(21%)

Supplies and services (S&S)

(58)

(56)

+4%

Personnel costs (PC)

(18)

(15)

+19%

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

Other operating costs

(25)

(56)

(55%)

Share of profit of associates

(0.3)

4

-

EBITDA

228

255

(11%)

EBITDA/Revenues

71%

69%

+2pp

Provisions

0.01

1

(98%)

Depreciation and amortisation

(65)

(63)

+2%

Amortisation of deferred income (gov. grants)

0.17

0.24

(31%)

EBIT

163

193

(15%)

Opex ratios

1Q24

1Q23

∆ YoY

Core Opex (S&S+PC)/Avg. MW in oper. (€k)

14.1

(0.4%)

14.0

Core Opex (S&S+PC)/MWh (€)

21.3

20.5

+4%

Prices in Europe decreased -15% YoY, mostly in Spain on the back of regulatory update over the remuneration for the RECORE assets, with 1Q23 published under the previous assumptions from 2022 higher banding levels.

Revenues were down -14% YoY, mainly driven by lower prices. EBITDA decrease YoY was better when compared with Revenues YoY variation due to lower opex driven by lower impact from regulatory clawbacks in Poland and Romania. All in all, EBITDA amounted to €228m (-13% YoY) with a positive variation of EBITDA margin of +2pp YoY.

(1) Netherlands NCF not reported due to very recent additions not contributing materially in the period.

