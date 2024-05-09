Results Report
Important Information
In February 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in US for an 80% equity stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio. Tax Equity deconsolidation was accounted in 2023, while MW deconsolidation and equity proceeds along with capital gains were accounted in 1Q24.
In April 2024, EDPR concluded an Asset Rotation deal in Canada, which had first been announced in February 2024 upon signing, for an 80% equity stake in a 297 MW wind onshore project. MW and Debt deconsolidation, along with capital gains, were accounted in 1Q24, while cash proceeds received in April 2024 will be accounted only in 1H24. Tax Equity deconsolidation is expected to be accounted until the end of 2024.
1Q24 Highlights
1Q24 Results Operational Performance
As of Mar-24, EDPR had 16.5 GW of renewable installed capacity having added +0.5 GW of renewables capacity in 1Q24 (vs. +52 MW in 1Q23), following the recovery of solar capacity additions in the US (+0.4 GW in 1Q24). In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of capacity, namely +1.6 GW in North America, +0.7 GW in Europe, +0.4 GW in South America and +0.2 GW in APAC.
EDPR completed two asset rotation deals. One in the US for the 80% stake of 0.3 GW in a solar portfolio, and another transaction in Canada for an 80% stake in a 0.3 GW wind project, amounting to 0.6 GW of total gross renewable capacity (0.5 GW net capacity) for a combined multiple of €1.5m EV/MW.
In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average, stood at 98% for 1Q24 (-0.2ppvs. 1Q23), 2 p.p. below the LT average for the period, mainly driven by North America and South America negative deviations. El Niño weather phenomenon impact in North America in 1Q24 was lower than initially expected.
All in all, EDPR's renewables generation decreased -3% YoY to 9.9 TWh in 1Q24, avoiding 6.0 million tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by Asset rotation of wind assets during the last 12 months (deconsolidation of 256 MW of wind in Spain in Jul-23,142 MW of wind in Poland in Sep-23and 260 MW of wind in Brazil in Dec-23),the decrease of generation in Brazil (-54%YoY), impacted also by the mentioned wind MW deconsolidation and preventive maintenance made on projects that required periodical halt of operations, along with overall slightly lower renewables resources YoY.
Average selling price was €61/ MWh (-3%YoY), reflecting lower electricity market prices mainly in Europe. YoY comparison was also driven by the downward regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for regulatory assets announced in June 2023.
Revenues to Net Profit
Revenues were at €632m (-11% YoY) on the back of lower average selling price (-3% YoY) and lower generation (-3% YoY).
Other operating income increased to €84m (vs. €21m in 1Q23) driven by €58m of asset rotation gains from the deals in US and Canada.
Operating Costs decreased -5% YoY, mainly driven by a -15% decrease in Other Operating Costs with EU clawbacks only related to Romanian non-cash impact of €13m from unwinding hedges and with Polish clawback no longer active, partially offset by the Colombian projects PPA costs during the 1Q24 of €27m. Core Opex (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) increased +3% YoY reflecting a higher weight of assets under management (+1.7 GW YoY of portfolio increase) while Core Opex/ avg. MW in operation decreased -7% YoY reflecting the company's continuous effort on efficiency measures.
Financial results amounted to €108m in 1Q24 (-14% YoY), impacted by the €/$ rebalancing debt currency strategy, with an increase of Euro and a reduction of USD weight on debt YoY and higher capitalizations due to project timings along with flat cost of debt at 4.66%, driven by lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced.
At the bottom line, Net Profit amounted to €68m (+4% YoY), impacted by lower top line and by higher income taxes derived from asset rotation gains tax treatment, compensated by improved financials and lower non-controlling interests (-11% YoY).
Investment & Net Debt
Gross Investment amounted to €0.8bn in 1Q24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.
Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1Q24 were €0.3bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation accounted in 2023) and the debt deconsolidation from the deal in Canada (Equity proceeds received in Apr-24 and TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year), leading to Net Expansion Investments of €0.9bn (-8% YoY).
Net Debt amounted to €6.7bn, a +€0.9bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period.
Following the success of last year's Scrip Dividend program, EDPR announced its intention to continue offering its shareholders this remuneration mechanism, helping to sustain a higher optionality in terms of income for its shareholders. For the 2024 Scrip Dividend, EDPR shares became ex-rights on May 2nd and shareholders may opt between receiving new bonus shares (1 bonus share per 63 incorporation rights), receive an amount of €0.201 per incorporation right, or a mix of both options on May 23rd, 2024.
Operational Data
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
EBITDA MW
13,684
+1,617
15,301
Equity MW
1,197
1,105
+93
Installed Capacity (EBITDA MW + Equity MW)
16,498
14,788
+1,710
EBITDA MW metrics
Load Factor (%)
33%
34%
(1pp)
Production (GWh)
9,921
10,248
(3%)
Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)
60.6
62.5
(3%)
Income Statement (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Revenues
706
(11%)
632
Other operating income/(cost)
(189)
(266)
(29%)
Share of profit of associates
11
8
+49%
EBITDA
454
448
+1%
EBITDA/Revenues
72%
63%
+8pp
D&A and Provisions
(195)
(181)
+7%
EBIT
259
266
(3%)
Net Financial Expenses
(108)
(126)
(14%)
Taxes
(37)
(23)
+58%
Non-controlling interests
(46)
(52)
(11%)
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
68
65
+4%
Cash-Flow (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
EBITDA
454
448
+1%
Non-cash, Income Tax & Changes in WC
(229)
(248)
(8%)
Cash-Flow from Operations
225
199
+13%
Interest, Partnerships & Other
(166)
(143)
+16%
Organic Cash-Flow
59
57
+4%
Net Expansion Investments
(937)
(1,017)
(8%)
Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders
-
-
-
Forex & Other
(54)
96
-
Capital Increase
-
1,000
-
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(932)
135
-
Investment Activity (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Capex
731
918
(20%)
Financial Investments
28
65
(57%)
Gross Investments
759
983
(23%)
(-) AR proceeds
(338)
(180)
+87%
Other
516
214
+141%
Net Expansion Investments
937
1,017
(8%)
Debt (€m)
Mar-24
Dec-23
∆
Net Debt
+933
6,738
5,805
Net Debt/LTM EBITDA
3.7x
3.2x
+0.5x
Asset Base
Installed Capacity
Mar-24
1Q24 (1)
Under
(MW)
Additions
AR/Decom.
∆ MW
Constr.
EBITDA MW
Spain
2,042
-
-
-
356
Portugal
1,413
-
-
-
-
France
244
-
-
-
30
Belgium
11
-
-
-
-
Poland
798
-
-
-
45
Romania
521
-
-
-
49
Italy
412
-
-
-
372
Greece
80
-
-
-
104
UK
5
-
-
-
-
Netherlands
21
+11
-
+11
28
Hungary
-
-
-
-
74
Europe
5,546
+11
-
+11
1,059
United States
6,965
+415
(341)
+74
1,665
Canada
130
-
(297)
(297)
-
Mexico
496
-
-
-
-
North America
7,590
+415
(638)
(223)
1,665
Brazil
1,164
-
(1)
(1)
579
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
Chile
83
-
-
-
-
South America
1,247
-
(1)
(1)
1,083
Vietnam
402
-
-
-
-
Singapore
325
+10
-
+10
28
RoAPAC
190
+18
-
+18
24
APAC
917
+28
-
+28
52
Total EBITDA MW
15,301
+454
(638)
(184)
3,858
Equity Consolidated (MW)
Spain
120
-
-
-
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
-
-
-
728
Europe
462
-
-
-
728
United States
660
-
+68
+68
-
Canada
59
-
+59
+59
-
North America
719
-
+127
+127
-
RoAPAC
16
-
-
-
1
APAC
16
-
-
-
1
Total Eq. Cons. MW
1,197
-
+127
+127
729
Total EBITDA + Eq. MW
16,498
+454
(511)
(57)
4,587
EDPR added +0.5 GW of renewables capacity in 1Q24, following the recovery of solar capacity additions in US (+0.4 GW in 1Q24), given the normalisation of solar panels supply chain in the US after the constrains observed in 2023.
As of Mar-24, capacity under construction stood at 4.6 GW with >50% related to solar, in line with target additions.
Assets' Average Age & Useful Life by Country
EBITDA MW
Spain
15
Portugal
12
France
3
Belgium
3
Poland
7
Romania
12
Italy
4
Greece
2
UK
12
Netherlands
0.1
US
10
Canada
5
Mexico
4
Brazil
3
Chile
0.2
Vietnam
3
Singapore
4
RoAPAC
1
EDPR
9
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
Installed Capacity by Region
Installed Capacity by Technology
(2)
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
EBITDA MW + Equity MW
2%
0.3%
6%
5%
8%
16%
36%
16.5 GW
16.5 GW
50%
78%
Europe
North America
Onshore Wind
Solar Utility Scale
South America
APAC
Solar DG
Offshore Wind
Storage
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
- YTD variation considers the decommisioning of 1 MW of Wind in Brazil and 1 MW of Solar DG in US.
- Installed capacity by Technology distribution varies from 1Q24 Operating Data Preview as the 240 MWac Scarlet I project was considered as 100% of solar utility-scale, when in fact it is 200 MWac of solar utility-scale and 40 MWac of storage.
Operating Performance
Load Factor
(1)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Europe
+1pp
33%
32%
North America
35%
37%
(2pp)
South America
29%
27%
+2pp
APAC
17%
18%
(1pp)
EDPR
33%
34%
(1pp)
Electricity Generation (GWh)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Europe
+3%
3,580
3,466
North America
5,398
5,174
+4%
South America
607
1,332
(54%)
APAC
336
276
+22%
EDPR
9,921
10,248
(3%)
Electricity Sales and Other (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Europe
(14%)
320
371
North America
201
223
(10%)
South America
18
28
(38%)
APAC
33
30
+9%
EDPR (2)
558
643
(13%)
Revenues
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Revenues (€m)
632
706
(11%)
Revenues per Avg. MW in operation (€k)
43
53
(18%)
Income from Institutional Partnerships (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Income from Institutional Partnerships
73
63
+15%
Note: Operational Performance considers only capacity consolidated at EBITDA level.
- Load Factor and Renewable Index updated vs Operating Data Preview provisional figures.
- Difference between Total and Platforms belongs to Corporate Holding.
Renewables Index (vs expected LT Avg. GCF)
(1)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Europe
102%
100%
+2pp
North America
97%
102%
(5pp)
South America
83%
96%
(14pp)
APAC
-
-
-
EDPR
98.2%
98.4%
(0.2pp)
Avg. Selling Prices (per MWh)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Europe
€89.4
€105.1
(15%)
North America
$44.7
$44.2
+1%
South America
R$213.8
R$163.0
+31%
APAC
€91.8
€100.6
(9%)
EDPR Average Selling Price
€60.6
€62.5
(3%)
Electricity Output
Avg. Selling Price
Revenues
GWh
€/MWh
€m
(3%)
(3%)
(11%)
10,248
€62.5
€60.6
706
632
9,921
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
Avg. Selling Price decreased -3% YoY reflecting lower electricity pool prices mainly in Europe. YoY comparison was also driven by the fact that the downward regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for regulatory assets had not been in effect during 1Q23, with 1Q23 prices reported in Spain still taking into account the higher previous electricity price assumptions.
Revenues were down -11% YoY on the back of lower avg. selling price and lower generation, coming mainly from Brazil impacted by i) asset rotation wind deconsolidation, ii) weaker resource than expected and, iii) preventive maintenance made on projects that required periodical halt of operations in a weak period to mitigate loss of revenue, partially offset by increase in generation in Europe and North America mainly driven by additional installed capacity.
Financial Performance
Revenues to EBITDA (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ %
Electricity sales and other
643
(13%)
558
Income from Institutional Partnerships
73
63
+15%
Revenues
632
706
(11%)
Other operating income
84
21
-
Operating Costs
(273)
(287)
(5%)
Supplies and services (S&S)
(115)
(115)
+0.3%
Personnel costs (PC)
(67)
(65)
+3%
Other operating costs
(90)
(107)
(15%)
Share of profit of associates
11
8
+49%
EBITDA
454
448
+1%
Provisions
0.01
1
(98%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(199)
(186)
+7%
Amortisation of deferred income (government grants)
5
5
+6%
EBIT
259
266
(3%)
Net Financial Expenses
(108)
(126)
(14%)
Interest Costs
(85)
(70)
+21%
Institutional partnerships costs
(21)
(21)
+1%
Capitalised financial expenses
38
16
+135%
Forex & Derivatives
(26)
(34)
(24%)
Other
(14)
(17)
(16%)
Pre-Tax Profit
151
140
+7%
Income taxes (1)
(37)
(23)
+58%
Profit of the period
114
117
(3%)
Non-controlling interests
(46)
(52)
(11%)
Net Profit (Equity holders of EDPR)
68
65
+4%
Revenues
€m
(11%)
706
632
1Q23
1Q24
Revenues/Avg. MW
€k
(18%)
52.6
43.4
1Q23
1Q24
Recurring EBITDA
€m
+1%
448
454
1Q23
1Q24
Adj. Core Opex/Avg. MW
€k
(8%)
12.6
11.6
1Q23
1Q24
Recurring Net Profit
€m
+4%
65
68
1Q23
1Q24
(2)
EBITDA/Avg. MW
€k
(7%)
33.3
31.1
1Q23
1Q24
EBITDA +1% YoY mainly driven by top line evolution offset by capital gains from deals in North America as well as lower operating costs, which includes the €13m non-cash impact in Romania from unwinding hedges.
Financials down -14% YoY impacted by $/€ rebalancing and efficient capitalizations despite higher gross debt (+€0.3bn) and with lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced.
Net Profit +4% YoY with lower impact from Non-controlling interests (-11% YoY) in line with top line together with better financials offset by the impact from top line.
- Includes €3m from extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE).
- Adjusted by offshore costs (mainly cross-charged to projects' SPVs), service fees, forex and one-offs.
Efficiency and Profitability Ratios
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Revenues/Avg. MW in operation (€k)
52.6
(18%)
43.4
Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)
(2)
12.5
13.4
(7%)
Adj. Core Opex (S&S + PC) /Avg. MW in operation (€k)
11.6
12.6
(8%)
Core Opex (S&S + PC) /MWh (€)
18.4
17.6
+5%
EBITDA margin
72%
63%
+8pp
EBITDA/Avg. MW in operation (€k)
31.1
33.3
(7%)
Cash-Flow & Investment Activity
Cash-Flow (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ %
EBITDA
+1%
454
448
Non-cash Items
(84)
(71)
+19%
Income Tax Paid
(24)
(33)
(28%)
Changes in Working Capital
(121)
(144)
(16%)
Cash-Flow from Operations
225
199
+13%
Net Interest Paid
(93)
(120)
(22%)
Minorities/Partnerships
(54)
(17)
-
Other (1)
(19)
(5)
-
Organic Cash-Flow
59
57
+4%
Net Expansion Investments
(937)
(1,017)
(8%)
Dividends paid to EDPR Shareholders
-
-
-
Forex
(46)
65
-
Other (including one-off adjustments)
(2)
(9)
30
-
Capital Increase
-
1,000
-
Decrease / (Increase) in Net Debt
(932)
135
-
Organic Cash-Flow amounted to €59m (+4% YoY) in line with the positive EBITDA variation.
Net Debt was €0.9bn higher vs Dec-23 driven by €0.9bn of Net Expansion Investments partially compensated by AR proceeds and Organic Cash-Flow. YoY variation of Net Debt comparison is impacted by the €1bn Capital Increase concluded in Mar-23.
Investments (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ %
Total Capex
731
918
(20%)
Europe
113
178
(37%)
North America
489
579
(16%)
South America
106
120
(12%)
APAC
23
39
(41%)
Other
1
1
(57%)
Financial Investments
28
65
(57%)
Gross Investments
759
983
(23%)
(-) AR proceeds
(338)
(180)
+87%
Other (3)
516
214
+141%
Net Expansion Investments
937
1,017
(8%)
Capex by Region
%
15%
67%
15%
3%
0.1%
Europe
North America
South America
APAC
Other
Capex was €0.2bn lower YoY with high weight of 2024 capex already deployed. Capex splits by region was 67% invested in North America, 15% in Europe, 15% in South America and 3% in APAC.
Asset Rotation proceeds include the equity proceeds from the deal in the US for a 80% stake in a 340 MWac solar portfolio, as the TEI deconsolidation was accounted in FY23, and the debt deconsolidation from the AR deal concluded in Apr-24 for a 80% stake in a 297 MW wind project in Canada. The cash proceeds of this transaction, received in Apr-24, will only be accounted in 1H24, while TEI deconsolidation expected by the end of the year.
PP&E work in progress driven mainly by longer than expected construction periods to reach COD and equipment upfront payments, to cope with expected growth.
- Includes Payment of Lease Liabilities, Maintenance Capex and other.
- Includes other financial costs and other one-off adjustments.
- Includes Proceeds from TEI partnerships, Loans with NCI, Changes in WC Fixed assets suppliers, reclassification of AR gains and other.
- Name changed from "PP&E assets under contruction", but the rational behind values is the same.
Property, Plant & Equipment - PP&E (€m)
Mar-24
Dec-23
∆ €
PP&E (net)
20,252
+406
20,658
(-)
PP&E work in progress
(4)
6,968
6,343
+625
(=)
PP&E existing assets (net)
13,690
13,909
(219)
(+)
Accumulated Depreciation
8,050
7,782
+269
(-)
Government Grants
553
546
+7
(=) Invested capital on existing assets
21,187
21,144
+43
Net Debt
Net Debt (€m)
Mar-24
Dec-23
∆ €
Nominal Financial Debt by Counterparty
Net Debt
Nominal Financial Debt
7,443
7,173
+270
%
3rd Parties Debt
1,264
1,335
(72)
EDP Group Debt
6,179
5,838
+342
3rd Parties
3rd Parties
Accrued Interest
72
83
(11)
19%
17%
Collateral Deposits
(67)
(67)
(0.3)
Financial Debt + Accrued Interest
7,447
7,189
+259
EDP Group
EDP Group
Cash & Equivalents
(699)
(1,372)
+673
81%
83%
Deferred Costs
(10)
(11)
+0.3
Shareholder Loans
0.1
(1)
1
Net Debt
6,738
5,805
+933
Dec-23
Mar-24
Average Debt (€m)
1Q24
2023
∆ %
€m
+16%
5,805
6,738
Dec-23
Mar-24
Average Nominal Financial Debt
7,332
6,175
+19%
Average Net Debt
6,518
5,517
+18%
Net Debt Ratio (x)
Mar-24
Dec-23
∆
+0.5x
Net Debt/LTM EBITDA
3.7x
3.2x
Avg. cost of Debt in the period was 4.7% (vs 4.8% in Dec-23), mainly driven by the $ (USD) to € (EUR) rebalancing of debt.
EDPR has 76% of its financial debt at fixed rate and 75% of debt maturing from 2027 and beyond.
In terms of currency, EDPR has reduced its Debt in USD to 51% vs 59% in Dec-23 on the back of the €/$ funding strategy providing flexibility to our balance sheet.
Nominal Financial Debt Analysis
by Currency
by Type
Avg. Cost of Debt
by Maturity
%
%
%
€bn
Other
€
Variable
18%
30%
24%
Fixed
$76% 51%
4.77%
4.66%
Dec-23
Mar-24
75%
13% 5% 8%
2024 2025 2026 >2026
Note: Analysis includes current account with EDP Group and other parties, with past figures restated for comparisional purposes.
Business Platforms
Europe (EUR)
Operational Indicators
EBITDA MW
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Load Factor
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Production (GWh)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Avg. Selling Price (€/MWh)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Electricity Sales (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Spain
2,042
2,166
(124)
31%
31%
+0.5pp
1,325
1,374
(4%)
75.3
109.6
(31%)
100
151
(34%)
Portugal
1,413
1,168
+245
34%
30%
+4pp
908
731
+24%
88.2
98.2
(10%)
80
72
+11%
France
244
214
+30
31%
36%
(5pp)
166
166
+0.1%
77.5
78.3
(1%)
13
13
(1%)
Belgium
11
11
-
45%
44%
+1pp
10
9
+4%
33.8
101.5
(67%)
0.3
1
(66%)
Poland
798
733
+65
39%
38%
+1pp
512
574
(11%)
108.3
93.4
+16%
56
54
+4%
Romania
521
521
-
32%
35%
(3pp)
365
398
(8%)
105.6
116.5
(9%)
39
46
(17%)
Italy
412
324
+89
31%
32%
(1pp)
259
186
+39%
115.8
137.6
(16%)
30
26
+17%
Greece
80
45
+35
25%
26%
(1pp)
30
25
+22%
65.8
67.2
(2%)
2
2
+20%
UK
5
5
-
22%
29%
(7pp)
3
3
+10%
319.1
301.2
+6%
1
1
+16%
Netherlands (1)
21
-
+21
-
-
-
1
-
-
53.6
-
-
0.1
-
-
Europe
5,546
5,187
+360
33%
32%
+1pp
3,580
3,466
+3%
89.4
105.1
(15%)
320
364
(12%)
Non-controlling Interest (Net MW)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Production (GWh)
Revenues
EBITDA
Spain
83
82
+2
GWh
€m
€m
Portugal
561
551
+10
Rest of Europe
309
308
+0.4
+3%
(14%)
(11%)
Europe
953
941
+12
3,466
3,580
371
255
320
228
Income Statement (€m)
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Revenues
320
371
(14%)
Other operating income
9
8
+23%
Operating Costs
(101)
(127)
(21%)
Supplies and services (S&S)
(58)
(56)
+4%
Personnel costs (PC)
(18)
(15)
+19%
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
Other operating costs
(25)
(56)
(55%)
Share of profit of associates
(0.3)
4
-
EBITDA
228
255
(11%)
EBITDA/Revenues
71%
69%
+2pp
Provisions
0.01
1
(98%)
Depreciation and amortisation
(65)
(63)
+2%
Amortisation of deferred income (gov. grants)
0.17
0.24
(31%)
EBIT
163
193
(15%)
Opex ratios
1Q24
1Q23
∆ YoY
Core Opex (S&S+PC)/Avg. MW in oper. (€k)
14.1
(0.4%)
14.0
Core Opex (S&S+PC)/MWh (€)
21.3
20.5
+4%
Prices in Europe decreased -15% YoY, mostly in Spain on the back of regulatory update over the remuneration for the RECORE assets, with 1Q23 published under the previous assumptions from 2022 higher banding levels.
Revenues were down -14% YoY, mainly driven by lower prices. EBITDA decrease YoY was better when compared with Revenues YoY variation due to lower opex driven by lower impact from regulatory clawbacks in Poland and Romania. All in all, EBITDA amounted to €228m (-13% YoY) with a positive variation of EBITDA margin of +2pp YoY.
(1) Netherlands NCF not reported due to very recent additions not contributing materially in the period.
- 10 -
