1Q24 Highlights

1Q24 Results Operational Performance

As of Mar-24, EDPR had 16.5 GW of renewable installed capacity having added +0.5 GW of renewables capacity in 1Q24 (vs. +52 MW in 1Q23), following the recovery of solar capacity additions in the US (+0.4 GW in 1Q24). In the last 12 months, EDPR added +2.9 GW of capacity, namely +1.6 GW in North America, +0.7 GW in Europe, +0.4 GW in South America and +0.2 GW in APAC.

EDPR completed two asset rotation deals. One in the US for the 80% stake of 0.3 GW in a solar portfolio, and another transaction in Canada for an 80% stake in a 0.3 GW wind project, amounting to 0.6 GW of total gross renewable capacity (0.5 GW net capacity) for a combined multiple of €1.5m EV/MW.

In terms of resources, EDPR renewables index, which reflects deviations of renewables' resources for the period vs. long term average, stood at 98% for 1Q24 (-0.2ppvs. 1Q23), 2 p.p. below the LT average for the period, mainly driven by North America and South America negative deviations. El Niño weather phenomenon impact in North America in 1Q24 was lower than initially expected.

All in all, EDPR's renewables generation decreased -3% YoY to 9.9 TWh in 1Q24, avoiding 6.0 million tons of CO2 emissions, mainly impacted by Asset rotation of wind assets during the last 12 months (deconsolidation of 256 MW of wind in Spain in Jul-23,142 MW of wind in Poland in Sep-23and 260 MW of wind in Brazil in Dec-23),the decrease of generation in Brazil (-54%YoY), impacted also by the mentioned wind MW deconsolidation and preventive maintenance made on projects that required periodical halt of operations, along with overall slightly lower renewables resources YoY.

Average selling price was €61/ MWh (-3%YoY), reflecting lower electricity market prices mainly in Europe. YoY comparison was also driven by the downward regulatory review in Spain of the 2023 electricity prices assumptions for regulatory assets announced in June 2023.

Revenues to Net Profit

Revenues were at €632m (-11% YoY) on the back of lower average selling price (-3% YoY) and lower generation (-3% YoY).

Other operating income increased to €84m (vs. €21m in 1Q23) driven by €58m of asset rotation gains from the deals in US and Canada.

Operating Costs decreased -5% YoY, mainly driven by a -15% decrease in Other Operating Costs with EU clawbacks only related to Romanian non-cash impact of €13m from unwinding hedges and with Polish clawback no longer active, partially offset by the Colombian projects PPA costs during the 1Q24 of €27m. Core Opex (which includes Supplies & Services and Personnel Costs) increased +3% YoY reflecting a higher weight of assets under management (+1.7 GW YoY of portfolio increase) while Core Opex/ avg. MW in operation decreased -7% YoY reflecting the company's continuous effort on efficiency measures.

Financial results amounted to €108m in 1Q24 (-14% YoY), impacted by the €/$ rebalancing debt currency strategy, with an increase of Euro and a reduction of USD weight on debt YoY and higher capitalizations due to project timings along with flat cost of debt at 4.66%, driven by lower cost of debt from new debt refinanced.

At the bottom line, Net Profit amounted to €68m (+4% YoY), impacted by lower top line and by higher income taxes derived from asset rotation gains tax treatment, compensated by improved financials and lower non-controlling interests (-11% YoY).

Investment & Net Debt

Gross Investment amounted to €0.8bn in 1Q24, with >80% of its Capex invested in Europe and North America, reflecting EDPR's focus on its core low-risk markets.

Proceeds from Asset rotations booked in 1Q24 were €0.3bn, which included the Equity proceeds from the deal in the US (TEI deconsolidation accounted in 2023) and the debt deconsolidation from the deal in Canada (Equity proceeds received in Apr-24 and TEI deconsolidation to be accounted throughout the year), leading to Net Expansion Investments of €0.9bn (-8% YoY).

Net Debt amounted to €6.7bn, a +€0.9bn increase vs. Dec-23, reflecting the cash investments made in the period.

Following the success of last year's Scrip Dividend program, EDPR announced its intention to continue offering its shareholders this remuneration mechanism, helping to sustain a higher optionality in terms of income for its shareholders. For the 2024 Scrip Dividend, EDPR shares became ex-rights on May 2nd and shareholders may opt between receiving new bonus shares (1 bonus share per 63 incorporation rights), receive an amount of €0.201 per incorporation right, or a mix of both options on May 23rd, 2024.