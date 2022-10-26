Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:16 2022-10-26 am EDT
21.34 EUR   +3.19%
21.34 EUR   +3.19%
09:58aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Presentation
PU
09:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to over 4 billion euros
PU
03:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Report
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Presentation

10/26/2022 | 09:58am EDT
9M22 Results

Presentation

October 26th, 2022

15:00 CET | 14:00 UK / Lisbon www.edpr.com

Agenda

1

2

3

4

Update on Strategy Execution

9M22 Results

Closing Remarks

Annex

2

Update on Strategy Execution

Strong operational performance in 9M22 with value enhancing execution of 2021-25 targets

EBITDA €1,482m (+62% or +€565m)

Growth

    • Installed capacity +10%, renewables generation +14%
    • Average selling price +29%, supported by European markets
    • Asset rotation gains €264m (Spain, Poland & Italy)
  • Net profit €416m (+181% or +€268m)
  • Gross investment €4.4bn (+2.2x or +€2.4bn)
  • 4.3 GW under construction in 15 countries as of Sep-22
  • 9 asset rotation transaction in 6 markets in 2021-2022YTD:€3.4bn of proceeds secured, >40% of the €8bn Asset rotation plan for 2021-25

Value

Excellence

  • 55% of the 20 GW target capacity additions for 2021-25 period already secured

4

Inflation Reduction Act brings visibility to capture the renewables growth

in US representing 45% of EDPR's growth target for 2021-25

Inflation Reduction Acts brings stability to investors by providing tax credits visibility of 10+ years adjusted for inflation

Expansion and extension of PTCs and ITCs

Wind & Solar

New Technologies

ITC/PTC base rate

bonus adders

PTCs now

New stand-alone

Bonus credit for US

available for solar,

storage tax credit

manufactured content

providing better returns

Labour and

Incentives for

Bonus credit for

projects in certain

apprenticeship

green hydrogen

disadvantaged

requirements

communities(1)

US is a key market to EDPR, with presence in 14 states, where we have a long track record and a significant pipeline of projects under development…

  • approval of IRA provides a stable long-term framework supporting the recovery of

renewables' projects commercial activity

  • with EDPR well positioned to capture the expected growth acceleration

of renewables development in US

(1) Locations that after 1999 had "significant employment related to the extraction, processing, transport, or storage of coal, oil, or natural gas" or where a coal mine closed after 1999 or a coal-fired generating "unit" was retired after 2009

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
