EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Presentation

4.3 GW under construction in 15 countries as of Sep-22
9 asset rotation transaction in 6 markets in 2021-2022YTD:€3.4bn of proceeds secured, >40% of the €8bn Asset rotation plan for2021-25
Value
Excellence
55% of the 20 GW target capacity additions for 2021-25 period already secured
4
Inflation Reduction Act brings visibility to capture the renewables growth
in US representing 45% of EDPR's growth target for 2021-25
Inflation Reduction Acts brings stability to investors by providing tax credits visibility of 10+ years adjusted for inflation
Expansion and extension of PTCs and ITCs
Wind & Solar
New Technologies
ITC/PTC base rate
bonus adders
PTCs now
New stand-alone
Bonus credit for US
available for solar,
storage tax credit
manufactured content
providing better returns
Labour and
Incentives for
Bonus credit for
projects in certain
apprenticeship
green hydrogen
disadvantaged
requirements
communities(1)
US is a key market to EDPR, with presence in 14 states, where we have a long track record and a significant pipeline of projects under development…
approval of IRA provides a stable long-term framework supporting the recovery of
renewables' projects commercial activity…
with EDPR well positioned to capture the expected growth acceleration
of renewables development in US
(1) Locations that after 1999 had "significant employment related to the extraction, processing, transport, or storage of coal, oil, or natural gas" or where a coal mine closed after 1999 or a coal-fired generating "unit" was retired after 2009
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 13:57:04 UTC.