EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR FY21 Operating Data

EDPR installed capacity increased to 13.6 GW (+1.4 GW YoY), with Europe and North America representing 42% and 52% of the portfolio, respectively.
Capacity additions in 2021 amounted to 2.6 GW and capacity under construction totalled 1.8 GW as ofDec-21(does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as ofDec-21relating to Sunseap acquisition). Following the successful completion of the Asset rotation deals in the US and in Portugal, net additions YoY totalled 1.4 GW.
EDPR generated 30.3 TWh of clean energy in 2021 (+6% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 37% and 56% of total generation output, respectively. In Europe, generation increased 13% YoY, impacted by higher installed capacity and slightly better resource. In North America, output is down-2%YoY reflecting the new capacity in operation offset by low resource and the impact of theone-offERCOT event in 1Q21. In Latin America, production increased 73% driven by higher installed capacity along with higher resource in Brazil.
In 2021, EDPR achieved a 29% load factor (-0.8pp YoY) reflecting a Renewables index of 96% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor, following recovery of renewable resource in 4Q21 which stood at 97% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor (104% in Europe in 4Q21).
EDPR continues to accelerate growth with 13.6 GW already installed and a higher technology diversification with 1.1 GW of solar and 1.5 GW gross of offshore in operation and/or under construction.
Installed Capacity (1)
Installed Capacity by Region
0.2%
6%
EBITDA + Eq. MW
2021
Additions
AR
YoY
U/C
Europe
5,727
+993
(232)
+761
421
North America
7,030
+1,204
(790)
+263 (2)
320
13.6 GW
42%
Latin America
795
+359
-
+359
1,084
52%
APAC
28
+28
-
+28
-
EDPR
13,580
+2,584
(1,022)
+1,411
1,824
Electricity Generation
Europe
North America
LatAm
APAC
Generation by Region
GWh
2021
2020
YoY
6%
Spain
4,979
4,346
+15%
Portugal
3,049
2,624
+16%
Rest of Europe
3,329
3,054
+9%
37%
Europe
11,357
10,024
+13%
US
15,814
16,633
(5%)
30.3 TWh
Canada
255
78
+228%
Mexico
987
710
+39%
North America
17,057
17,421
(2%)
56%
Brazil
1,888
1,093
+73%
Latin America
1,888
1,093
+73%
Vietnam
23
-
-
APAC
23
-
-
EDPR
30,324
28,537
+6%
Europe
North America
LatAm
Load Factor
NCF (%)
vs. P50 GCF (%)
NCF (%)
2021
2020
YoY
Spain
26%
25%
+1pp
Portugal
28%
26%
+2pp
26%
98%
Rest of Europe
26%
27%
-1pp
Europe
Europe
26%
26%
+1pp
US
31%
33%
-2pp
Canada
28%
30%
-2pp
31%
94%
Mexico
41%
41%
+0.4pp
N. America
North America
31%
33%
-2pp
Brazil
41%
38%
+3pp
Latin America
41%
38%
+3pp
Vietnam
20%
-
-
LatAm
41%
102%
APAC
20%
-
-
EDPR
29%
30%
-0.8pp
EDPR
96%
Renewables Index (vs. expected L‐T avg. Gross Capacity Factor)
29%
(%)
2021
2020
YoY
EDPR
96%
96%
-
Does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21 relating to Sunseap acquisition
The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
Installed Capacity (1)
Installed Capacity by Technology
2021
MW
2021
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Spain
2,194
+56
-
+56
141
Portugal
1,142
+135
(221)
(86)
-
Rest of Europe
1,894
+491
-
+491
280
Europe
5,230
+682
(221)
+461
421
US
5,908
+1,142
(911)
+80 (2)
224
6%
Canada
130
+62
-
+62
-
13.6 GW
Mexico
400
-
-
-
96
2%
North America
6,438
+1,204
(911)
+142
320
92%
Brazil
795
+359
-
+359
580
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
Latin America
795
+359
-
+359
1,084
Vietnam
28
+28
-
+28
-
APAC
28
+28
-
+28
-
EBITDA MW
12,490
+2,273
(1,131)
+990
1,824
Wind Onshore
Solar
Wind Offshore
Spain
156
-
(11)
(11)
-
Portugal
31
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
+311
-
+311
-
Europe
498
+311
(11)
+300
-
US
592
-
+121
+121
-
North America
592
-
+121
+121
-
Eq. Consolidated
1,090
+311
+110
+421
-
EDPR
13,580
+2,584
(1,022)
+1,411
1,824
Wind Onshore
Capacity Additions YTD
2021
MW
2021
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
2,194
+56
-
+56
133
Corme + Perdiguera
Spain
+40
Portugal
1,138
+135
(221)
(86)
-
Las Herrerías
Spain
+16
Rest of Europe
1,843
+491
-
+491
280
Overequipments
Portugal
+10
Europe
5,175
+682
(221)
+461
412
Sincelo + Tocha II
Portugal
+125
US
5,750
+870
(707)
+12 (2)
-
Vaudr. + Preus. + 7 Dom.
France
+30
Canada
130
+62
-
+62
-
Brux + Prouville III + R. Blandey II
France
+26
Mexico
200
-
-
-
96
Serracapriola + A. del Vento
Italy
+44
North America
6,079
+932
(707)
+74
96
Breva + Monte Mattina
Italy
+70
Brazil
591
+156
-
+156
580
Poland Auct.'19 + Poland 4Q21
Poland
+272
Colombia
-
-
-
-
504
Livadi
Greece
+45
Latin America
591
+156
-
+156
1,084
Muirake
UK
+5
EBITDA MW
11,845
+1,769
(928)
+690
1,592
Headwaters II + Reloj del Sol
US
+237
Spain
156
-
(11)
(11)
-
Wildcat Creek + Crossing Trails
US
+169
Portugal
20
-
-
-
-
Indiana Crossroads II
US
+302
Europe
175
-
(11)
(11)
-
Blue Canyon II Repower
US
+162
US
413
-
+81
+81
-
Nation Rise
Canada
+62
North America
413
-
+81
+81
-
Santa Rosa e Mundo Novo
Brazil
+156
Eq. Consolidated
588
-
+70
+70
-
EDPR
12,434
+1,769
(858)
+760
1,592
Wind Onshore Additions YTD
+1,769
Solar (1)
Capacity Additions YTD
2021
MW
2021
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Project
Country
MW
Spain
-
-
-
-
9
Distributed Solar
US
+72
Portugal
5
-
-
-
-
Pereira Barreto
Brazil
+204
Rest of Europe
50
-
-
-
-
Trung Son
Vietnam
+28
Europe
55
-
-
-
9
Riverstart Solar
US
+200
US
158
+272
(204)
+68
224
Mexico
200
-
-
-
-
North America
358
+272
(204)
+68
224
Brazil
204
+204
-
+204
-
Latin America
204
+204
-
+204
-
Vietnam
28
+28
-
+28
-
APAC
28
+28
-
+28
-
EBITDA MW
645
+503
(204)
+300
232
US
179
-
+40
+40
-
North America
179
-
+40
+40
-
Eq. Consolidated
179
-
+40
+40
-
EDPR
824
+503
(164)
+340
232
Solar Additions YTD
+503
Wind Offshore
Capacity Additions YTD
2021
MW
2021
Additions
AR
YTD
U/C
Portugal
11
-
-
-
-
Rest of Europe
311
+311
-
+311
-
Europe
322
+311
-
+311
-
EDPR Eq. Consolidated
322
+311
-
+311
-
Ocean Winds Gross Capacity
1,462
+1,437
-
+1,437
-
Wind Offshore Additions YTD
+311
Wind Offshore Gross Additions YTD
+1,437
Does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21 relating to Sunseap acquisition
The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering
Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac
