Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR FY21 Operating Data

01/19/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating Data Preview 2021

Madrid, January 19th, 2022

Key Highlights

EDPR installed capacity increased to 13.6 GW (+1.4 GW YoY), with Europe and North America representing 42% and 52% of the portfolio, respectively.

Capacity additions in 2021 amounted to 2.6 GW and capacity under construction totalled 1.8 GW as of Dec-21(does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21relating to Sunseap acquisition). Following the successful completion of the Asset rotation deals in the US and in Portugal, net additions YoY totalled 1.4 GW.

EDPR generated 30.3 TWh of clean energy in 2021 (+6% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 37% and 56% of total generation output, respectively. In Europe, generation increased 13% YoY, impacted by higher installed capacity and slightly better resource. In North America, output is down -2%YoY reflecting the new capacity in operation offset by low resource and the impact of the one-offERCOT event in 1Q21. In Latin America, production increased 73% driven by higher installed capacity along with higher resource in Brazil.

In 2021, EDPR achieved a 29% load factor (-0.8pp YoY) reflecting a Renewables index of 96% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor, following recovery of renewable resource in 4Q21 which stood at 97% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor (104% in Europe in 4Q21).

EDPR continues to accelerate growth with 13.6 GW already installed and a higher technology diversification with 1.1 GW of solar and 1.5 GW gross of offshore in operation and/or under construction.

Installed Capacity (1)

Installed Capacity by Region

0.2%

6%

EBITDA + Eq. MW

2021

Additions

AR

YoY

U/C

Europe

5,727

+993

(232)

+761

421

North America

7,030

+1,204

(790)

+263 (2)

320

13.6 GW

42%

Latin America

795

+359

-

+359

1,084

52%

APAC

28

+28

-

+28

-

EDPR

13,580

+2,584

(1,022)

+1,411

1,824

Electricity Generation

Europe

North America

LatAm

APAC

Generation by Region

GWh

2021

2020

YoY

6%

Spain

4,979

4,346

+15%

Portugal

3,049

2,624

+16%

Rest of Europe

3,329

3,054

+9%

37%

Europe

11,357

10,024

+13%

US

15,814

16,633

(5%)

30.3 TWh

Canada

255

78

+228%

Mexico

987

710

+39%

North America

17,057

17,421

(2%)

56%

Brazil

1,888

1,093

+73%

Latin America

1,888

1,093

+73%

Vietnam

23

-

-

APAC

23

-

-

EDPR

30,324

28,537

+6%

Europe

North America

LatAm

Load Factor

NCF (%)

vs. P50 GCF (%)

NCF (%)

2021

2020

YoY

Spain

26%

25%

+1pp

Portugal

28%

26%

+2pp

26%

98%

Rest of Europe

26%

27%

-1pp

Europe

Europe

26%

26%

+1pp

US

31%

33%

-2pp

Canada

28%

30%

-2pp

31%

94%

Mexico

41%

41%

+0.4pp

N. America

North America

31%

33%

-2pp

Brazil

41%

38%

+3pp

Latin America

41%

38%

+3pp

Vietnam

20%

-

-

LatAm

41%

102%

APAC

20%

-

-

EDPR

29%

30%

-0.8pp

EDPR

96%

Renewables Index (vs. expected LT avg. Gross Capacity Factor)

29%

(%)

2021

2020

YoY

EDPR

96%

96%

-

  1. Does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21 relating to Sunseap acquisition
  2. The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 902 830 700

EDP Renováveis, S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Site: www.edpr.com

Email: ir@edpr.com

Operating Data Preview 2021

Madrid, January 19th, 2022

Installed Capacity (1)

Installed Capacity by Technology

2021

MW

2021

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Spain

2,194

+56

-

+56

141

Portugal

1,142

+135

(221)

(86)

-

Rest of Europe

1,894

+491

-

+491

280

Europe

5,230

+682

(221)

+461

421

US

5,908

+1,142

(911)

+80 (2)

224

6%

Canada

130

+62

-

+62

-

13.6 GW

Mexico

400

-

-

-

96

2%

North America

6,438

+1,204

(911)

+142

320

92%

Brazil

795

+359

-

+359

580

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

Latin America

795

+359

-

+359

1,084

Vietnam

28

+28

-

+28

-

APAC

28

+28

-

+28

-

EBITDA MW

12,490

+2,273

(1,131)

+990

1,824

Wind Onshore

Solar

Wind Offshore

Spain

156

-

(11)

(11)

-

Portugal

31

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

+311

-

+311

-

Europe

498

+311

(11)

+300

-

US

592

-

+121

+121

-

North America

592

-

+121

+121

-

Eq. Consolidated

1,090

+311

+110

+421

-

EDPR

13,580

+2,584

(1,022)

+1,411

1,824

Wind Onshore

Capacity Additions YTD

2021

MW

2021

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

2,194

+56

-

+56

133

Corme + Perdiguera

Spain

+40

Portugal

1,138

+135

(221)

(86)

-

Las Herrerías

Spain

+16

Rest of Europe

1,843

+491

-

+491

280

Overequipments

Portugal

+10

Europe

5,175

+682

(221)

+461

412

Sincelo + Tocha II

Portugal

+125

US

5,750

+870

(707)

+12 (2)

-

Vaudr. + Preus. + 7 Dom.

France

+30

Canada

130

+62

-

+62

-

Brux + Prouville III + R. Blandey II

France

+26

Mexico

200

-

-

-

96

Serracapriola + A. del Vento

Italy

+44

North America

6,079

+932

(707)

+74

96

Breva + Monte Mattina

Italy

+70

Brazil

591

+156

-

+156

580

Poland Auct.'19 + Poland 4Q21

Poland

+272

Colombia

-

-

-

-

504

Livadi

Greece

+45

Latin America

591

+156

-

+156

1,084

Muirake

UK

+5

EBITDA MW

11,845

+1,769

(928)

+690

1,592

Headwaters II + Reloj del Sol

US

+237

Spain

156

-

(11)

(11)

-

Wildcat Creek + Crossing Trails

US

+169

Portugal

20

-

-

-

-

Indiana Crossroads II

US

+302

Europe

175

-

(11)

(11)

-

Blue Canyon II Repower

US

+162

US

413

-

+81

+81

-

Nation Rise

Canada

+62

North America

413

-

+81

+81

-

Santa Rosa e Mundo Novo

Brazil

+156

Eq. Consolidated

588

-

+70

+70

-

EDPR

12,434

+1,769

(858)

+760

1,592

Wind Onshore Additions YTD

+1,769

Solar (1)

Capacity Additions YTD

2021

MW

2021

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Project

Country

MW

Spain

-

-

-

-

9

Distributed Solar

US

+72

Portugal

5

-

-

-

-

Pereira Barreto

Brazil

+204

Rest of Europe

50

-

-

-

-

Trung Son

Vietnam

+28

Europe

55

-

-

-

9

Riverstart Solar

US

+200

US

158

+272

(204)

+68

224

Mexico

200

-

-

-

-

North America

358

+272

(204)

+68

224

Brazil

204

+204

-

+204

-

Latin America

204

+204

-

+204

-

Vietnam

28

+28

-

+28

-

APAC

28

+28

-

+28

-

EBITDA MW

645

+503

(204)

+300

232

US

179

-

+40

+40

-

North America

179

-

+40

+40

-

Eq. Consolidated

179

-

+40

+40

-

EDPR

824

+503

(164)

+340

232

Solar Additions YTD

+503

Wind Offshore

Capacity Additions YTD

2021

MW

2021

Additions

AR

YTD

U/C

Portugal

11

-

-

-

-

Rest of Europe

311

+311

-

+311

-

Europe

322

+311

-

+311

-

EDPR Eq. Consolidated

322

+311

-

+311

-

Ocean Winds Gross Capacity

1,462

+1,437

-

+1,437

-

Wind Offshore Additions YTD

+311

Wind Offshore Gross Additions YTD

+1,437

  1. Does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21 relating to Sunseap acquisition
  2. The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering

Note: Solar capacity and solar load factors reported in MWac

EDPR Investor Relations

Phone: +34 902 830 700

EDP Renováveis, S.A. | Head office: Plaza de la Gesta, 2 - 33007 Oviedo, Spain

Site: www.edpr.com

Email: ir@edpr.com

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 19:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
02:35pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR FY21 Operating Data
PU
12:25pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 2021 operating data
PU
01/18EDP Renováveis Secures Project Financing For Six Wind Projects In Poland
MT
01/18EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR signs project finance for six wind farms with an aggregate capac..
PU
01/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about changes in corporate bodies
PU
01/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about changes in corporate bodies
PU
01/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Ocean Winds, the 50/50 JV by EDPR and ENGIE, is awarded with exclusiv..
PU
01/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : OW, the 50/50 JV by EDPR and ENGIE, is awarded with exclusive rights ..
PU
01/17EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about UKs ScotWind offshore wind auction
PU
01/13EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR completes construction of Riverstart, Indiana's largest solar fa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 840 M 2 089 M 2 089 M
Net income 2021 516 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2021 3 584 M 4 068 M 4 068 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 18 126 M 20 572 M 20 572 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 099
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,87 €
Average target price 22,99 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-13.84%20 539
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.10%81 832
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-6.53%17 595
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-5.38%6 493
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-9.36%6 479
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.64%3 905