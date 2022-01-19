EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR FY21 Operating Data

Operating Data Preview 2021

Madrid, January 19th, 2022

Key Highlights

EDPR installed capacity increased to 13.6 GW (+1.4 GW YoY), with Europe and North America representing 42% and 52% of the portfolio, respectively.

Capacity additions in 2021 amounted to 2.6 GW and capacity under construction totalled 1.8 GW as of Dec-21(does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21relating to Sunseap acquisition). Following the successful completion of the Asset rotation deals in the US and in Portugal, net additions YoY totalled 1.4 GW.

EDPR generated 30.3 TWh of clean energy in 2021 (+6% YoY), with Europe and North America representing 37% and 56% of total generation output, respectively. In Europe, generation increased 13% YoY, impacted by higher installed capacity and slightly better resource. In North America, output is down -2%YoY reflecting the new capacity in operation offset by low resource and the impact of the one-offERCOT event in 1Q21. In Latin America, production increased 73% driven by higher installed capacity along with higher resource in Brazil.

In 2021, EDPR achieved a 29% load factor (-0.8pp YoY) reflecting a Renewables index of 96% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor, following recovery of renewable resource in 4Q21 which stood at 97% of P50 expected long term average Gross Capacity Factor (104% in Europe in 4Q21).

EDPR continues to accelerate growth with 13.6 GW already installed and a higher technology diversification with 1.1 GW of solar and 1.5 GW gross of offshore in operation and/or under construction.

Installed Capacity (1) Installed Capacity by Region 0.2% 6% EBITDA + Eq. MW 2021 Additions AR YoY U/C Europe 5,727 +993 (232) +761 421 North America 7,030 +1,204 (790) +263 (2) 320 13.6 GW 42% Latin America 795 +359 - +359 1,084 52% APAC 28 +28 - +28 - EDPR 13,580 +2,584 (1,022) +1,411 1,824 Electricity Generation Europe North America LatAm APAC Generation by Region GWh 2021 2020 YoY 6% Spain 4,979 4,346 +15% Portugal 3,049 2,624 +16% Rest of Europe 3,329 3,054 +9% 37% Europe 11,357 10,024 +13% US 15,814 16,633 (5%) 30.3 TWh Canada 255 78 +228% Mexico 987 710 +39% North America 17,057 17,421 (2%) 56% Brazil 1,888 1,093 +73% Latin America 1,888 1,093 +73% Vietnam 23 - - APAC 23 - - EDPR 30,324 28,537 +6% Europe North America LatAm Load Factor NCF (%) vs. P50 GCF (%) NCF (%) 2021 2020 YoY Spain 26% 25% +1pp Portugal 28% 26% +2pp 26% 98% Rest of Europe 26% 27% -1pp Europe Europe 26% 26% +1pp US 31% 33% -2pp Canada 28% 30% -2pp 31% 94% Mexico 41% 41% +0.4pp N. America North America 31% 33% -2pp Brazil 41% 38% +3pp Latin America 41% 38% +3pp Vietnam 20% - - LatAm 41% 102% APAC 20% - - EDPR 29% 30% -0.8pp EDPR 96% Renewables Index (vs. expected L‐T avg. Gross Capacity Factor) 29% (%) 2021 2020 YoY EDPR 96% 96% -

Does not include 401 MW of Installed capacity and 162 MW of Under construction capacity as of Dec-21 relating to Sunseap acquisition The YoY variation considers the decommissioning of the original 151 MW related to Blue Canyon II Repowering