    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:37 2022-10-06 am EDT
21.55 EUR   -1.82%
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
04:12aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar development platform
PU
02:12aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar development platform
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation

10/06/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
INVESTORS' PRESENTATION

September 2022

www.edpr.com

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Our sector

EDP Group vision

EDPR at a glance

Our strategy

1H22 results

2

Our sector

New energy sector at the centre of the economy and transformation towards Net Zero

We need a new decarbonized and electrified world…

  • in which a new energy sector is required

~95%

-100%

renewables

coal phase-out

share in power

in global power

generation in 2050

by 2050

3x

Zero-

carbon

global electricity

power sector

demand growth

by 2050

by 2050

Clean

Affordable

Reliable

4

Sources: Global Energy Perspective Report 2021

The energy of the future will be electric, clean, affordable and reliable, requiring an unparalleled renewables growth

Unprecedented growth

Cost competitive

(North America + Europe + South America

LCOE decrease in 2030 vs. 2019

Renewables additions p.a., GW)

250-300

+2x

~80

~40

2019

Today's forecast (1)

1.5 °C estimate (2)

forecast(1)

Solar PV

Wind onshore

Wind offshore(3)

-35%

-20%

-55%

Below wholesale electricity price

Around wholesale electricity price

Sources: McKinsey, EnergyData & IRENA 2030 Report; OECD Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth Report 2019

  1. IHS market forecast in 2019 for 2019-22, and in 2020 for 2021-25

(2)

Top-down assessment based on world's capacity needed to reach net-zero emissions in 2050

5

(3)

Bottom-fixed

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
04:12aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar developme..
PU
02:12aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a sol..
PU
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
10/04EDP Renováveis, S.A. Announces the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II W..
CI
10/03Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR 1H22 Transcript Presentation
PU
09/20EDP Renewables Starts Construction on 240-Megawatt Texas Solar Park
GL
09/20EDP Renewables Starts Construction on 240-Megawatt Texas Solar Park
GL
09/16Edp Renováveis S A : A EDPR inaugura um novo parque eólico em Itália
PU
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 238 M 2 207 M 2 207 M
Net income 2022 711 M 701 M 701 M
Net Debt 2022 4 936 M 4 867 M 4 867 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 21 084 M 20 722 M 20 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 805
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 21,95 €
Average target price 24,30 €
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.23%20 787
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.40%17 408
NORTHLAND POWER INC.8.85%7 260
NEOEN-8.18%3 700
ENCAVIS AG22.81%3 034
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885