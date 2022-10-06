EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation

INVESTORS' PRESENTATION
September 2022
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
Our sector
EDP Group vision
EDPR at a glance
Our strategy
1H22 results
2
Our sector
New energy sector at the centre of the economy and transformation towards Net Zero
We need a new decarbonized and electrified world…
~95%
-100%
renewables
coal phase-out
share in power
in global power
generation in 2050
by 2050
3x
Zero-
carbon
global electricity
power sector
demand growth
Clean
Affordable
Reliable
Sources: Global Energy Perspective Report 2021
The energy of the future will be electric, clean, affordable and reliable, requiring an unparalleled renewables growth
Unprecedented growth
Cost competitive
(North America + Europe + South America
LCOE decrease in 2030 vs. 2019
Renewables additions p.a., GW)
250-300
+2x
~80
~40
2019
Today's forecast (1)
1.5 °C estimate (2)
forecast(1)
Solar PV
Wind onshore
Wind offshore(3)
-35%
-20%
-55%
Below wholesale electricity price
Around wholesale electricity price
Sources: McKinsey, EnergyData & IRENA 2030 Report; OECD Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth Report 2019
(2)
Top-down assessment based on world's capacity needed to reach net-zero emissions in 2050
5
(3)
Bottom-fixed
