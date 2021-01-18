Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP Renováveis, S.A.    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR acquires US solar distributed generation company and enters a new business segment

01/18/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, January 18th 2021. EDPR, through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America, has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in C2 Omega, the distributed solar platform of C2 Energy Capital.

In detail, EDPR will acquire an 85% equity stake in a solar generation portfolio that includes 89 MW of operating and imminent completion capacity and a near-term pipeline of around 120 MW, across near 200 sites in 16 states.

EDPR's investment in C2's distributed solar platform business corresponds to a total enterprise value of approximately $119m for the acquisition of the operating capacity (89 MW). The transaction will also include certain earn-out payments based on the growth in future operational capacity. C2's management team will continue to be engaged in the day-to-day operations of the business.

This transaction will allow EDPR to enter a rapidly expanding segment worldwide. The company will become an operator of one of the largest commercial and industrial distributed generation portfolios in the U.S., and will enable EDPR to serve a rapidly growing market and offer to its customers a range of new services and solutions to meet their renewable energy needs.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 20:09:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
03:10pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR acquires US solar distributed generation company and e..
PU
01/13PORTUGAL : EIB and BPI provide EDP Renovaveis with EUR112 million to construct a..
AQ
01/12EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EIB and BPI provide EDP Renováveis with 112 million to con..
PU
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Provisional calendar
CO
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR completes the 100% acquisition of the renewables busin..
PU
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Acquisition
CO
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renovaveis Wins Electricity Contract in Poland
DJ
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR is awarded with long-term CfD for 220 MW at auction in..
PU
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables donates close to 150,000 to food banks
PU
2020EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables commissions Spain's largest wind turbines in Bur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 822 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2020 553 M 668 M 668 M
Net Debt 2020 3 844 M 4 641 M 4 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 20 194 M 24 415 M 24 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 705
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,21 €
Last Close Price 23,05 €
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Miguel Angel Prado COO-North America & Executive Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.1.10%24 310
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.31%67 386
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.04%12 084
NORTHLAND POWER INC.1.93%7 379
NEOEN1.75%6 574
SCATEC SOLAR ASA2.46%6 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ