Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:07 2023-04-13 am EDT
20.77 EUR   +0.10%
12:05pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR and Vestas join forces to boost local employment in Southern Italy
PU
05:08aFitch Affirms EDP at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/05Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR and Vestas join forces to boost local employment in Southern Italy

04/13/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDPR and Vestas join forces to boost local employment in Southern Italy
Thursday 13, April 2023
  • The two companies launch the 'Keep it Local' program which offers 20 young people from Southern Italian regions professional training in the wind energy sector.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest wind and solar energy producer worldwide with a presence in 28 markets, and Vestas, a leading company in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of wind turbines, launch the 'Keep it Local' program to grant training scholarships for young people living in small towns.

'Keep it Local' aims to contribute to youth training and help create employment to fight local depopulation. The program will offer the young participants the opportunity to enter the labor market close to where they live, becoming drivers of the local economy.

The chosen candidates will enjoy free enrollment for the 5 week semi attendance course, run by Elis, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to offer professional training with a social purpose. Three weeks of the course will be held in Rome. The receivers of the scholarship will also be included in both companies' recruitment processes, as well as complement their training with the basic occupational health and safety certificate and the GWO certificate for working at heights and first aid.

Roberto Pasqua, South&East EU Executive Director at EDP Renewable, commented: "In addition to playing a significant part in the energy transition process and increasing a nation's independence from fossil fuels and imports, wind farms also open up new job opportunities locally. Our aim is to give young people in Southern Italy the chance to establish their professional future near their homes in a rapidly expanding and sustainable industry by providing specialized training in wind farm maintenance".

Francesco Amati, General Manager of Vestas Italy and Turkey, says: "We are really proud to be part of this initiative and we are also very glad to implement it for the first time in the South of Italy together with our partner EDPR. In the past two years, Keep it Local has showcased the role that wind energy can play not only in the fight against climate change, but in creating long-term, sustainable jobs in rural areas."

Application is open to candidates aged between 18 and 30 who live in geographical areas such as Campania, Apulia, Molise, Basilicata, Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia where both companies have a presence through wind farms, provided they have completed their compulsory secondary education.

Candidates must submit their application by April 28, 2023 by completing the form here. Once received, a jury made up of EDPR and Vestas representatives will choose the winners of the scholarship based on the competition criteria.

Since the launch of the first edition in Spain in 2021, the results have been positive. Within six months of concluding the course, 1 out of every 3 students was working in the sector, living in their home cities. One year later, this figure increased to 50% of the students. Moreover, the program was successfully launched for the second time in Spain and for the first time in Brazil in 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 16:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
12:05pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR and Vestas join forces to boost local employment in Southern Ita..
PU
05:08aFitch Affirms EDP at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/05Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Mee..
PU
04/04Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shar..
PU
03/30Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about agreement with First Solar to secure solar modules
PU
03/30Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about agreement with First Solar to secure s..
PU
03/30EDP Chief Calls on EU Member States to Expedite Permit Process for Renewable Projects
MT
03/29EDP CEO Says Europe Isn't Investing Enough in Renewable Energy
MT
03/14Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about resignation of a member of the Board of Directors
PU
03/13Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about resignation of a member of the Board o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 500 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
Net income 2023 653 M 716 M 716 M
Net Debt 2023 5 816 M 6 385 M 6 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,3x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 20 989 M 23 045 M 23 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 066
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 20,75 €
Average target price 23,04 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.83%23 045
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.39%18 038
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-7.30%6 448
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.0.94%3 646
NEOEN-19.24%3 526
AUREN ENERGIA S.A.2.31%3 054
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer