EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR awarded double certification from AENOR in Criminal Compliance management systems and antibribery. EDPR awarded double certification from AENOR in Criminal Compliance management systems and antibribery

In the last years, EDPR has reinforced the Compliance culture with the approval of policies and procedures which have as goal to promote ethics and integrity in the development of EDPR´s business.

EDPR has obtained a double certification from AENOR that verifies and accredits that the company has developed a system of criminal and anti-bribery compliance that meets the requirements of reference standards UNE 19601 and ISO 37001. This challenge has been achieved after several months of hard work, and thanks to the participation and coordination between the Compliance Area and numerous areas of the company.

With both recognitions, EDPR demonstrates that it has an effective anti-bribery management system (ISO 37001) and that its Spanish criminal risks Prevention Model complies with best practices to prevent crime, reduce risk, and foster an ethical and legally compliant business culture (UNE 19601).

In this way, EDPR ratifies, once more, its commitment in the fight againstthe risks in which the company can incur and improve its reputation with its competitors in the market.

Even being very satisfied of the great achievement that these recognitions represent, we all need to continue to work day by day to strengthen our culture of integrity, transparency and compliance with the implementation of the highest Compliance standards.