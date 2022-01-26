EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR awarded double certification from AENOR in Criminal Compliance management systems and antibribery. EDPR awarded double certification from AENOR in Criminal Compliance management systems and antibribery

Log in
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
01/26/2022
Terça-feira25, Janeiro 2022

In the last years, EDPR has reinforced the Compliance culture with the approval of policies and procedures which have as goal to promote ethics and integrity in the development of EDPR´s business.

EDPR has obtained a double certification from AENOR that verifies and accredits that the company has developed a system of criminal and anti-bribery compliance that meets the requirements of reference standards UNE 19601 and ISO 37001. This challenge has been achieved after several months of hard work, and thanks to the participation and coordination between the Compliance Area and numerous areas of the company.

With both recognitions, EDPR demonstrates that it has an effective anti-bribery management system (ISO 37001) and that its Spanish criminal risks Prevention Model complies with best practices to prevent crime, reduce risk, and foster an ethical and legally compliant business culture (UNE 19601).

In this way, EDPR ratifies, once more, its commitment in the fight againstthe risks in which the company can incur and improve its reputation with its competitors in the market.

Even being very satisfied of the great achievement that these recognitions represent, we all need to continue to work day by day to strengthen our culture of integrity, transparency and compliance with the implementation of the highest Compliance standards.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 840 M 2 080 M 2 080 M
Net income 2021 515 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2021 3 584 M 4 051 M 4 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 17 261 M 19 471 M 19 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 099
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 17,97 €
Average target price 23,01 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-17.95%19 471
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.15%80 669
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-8.50%17 157
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-13.36%6 477
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.82%6 346
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.85%3 671