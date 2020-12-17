Log in
EDP Renováveis, S.A.    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR completes the 100% acquisition of the renewables business of Viesgo

12/17/2020 | 06:17am EST
EDPR completes the 100% acquisition of the renewables business of Viesgo
Miércoles16, Diciembre 2020

EDPR will acquire 100% of a portfolio of 511 MW (EBITDA + Equity MW) of renewable installed capacity in Spain (84%) and Portugal (16%).

Madrid, December 16th 2020: Following the information released to the market on July 15th 2020, EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) - a global leader in the renewable energy field and the world's third-largest wind energy producer - announces the completion today of the acquisition of the control of the renewable business of Viesgo, for an enterprise value (100%) of €565 million.

In detail, EDPR will acquire 100% of a portfolio of 511 MW (EBITDA + Equity MW) of renewable installed capacity in Spain (84%) and Portugal (16%).

This transaction reinforces EDPR's position as leading global renewables player, and in particular in Spain, with a strongly synergetic portfolio of high-quality assets with strong resource and low risk profile, while offering interesting future growth opportunities.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:16:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
