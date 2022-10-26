Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:16 2022-10-26 am EDT
21.34 EUR   +3.19%
09:58aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Presentation
PU
09:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to over 4 billion euros
PU
03:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to over 4 billion euros

10/26/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
edp news
EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to over 4 billion euros
Wednesday26, October 2022
  • EBITDA increased to 1.482 billion euros over the first nine months of 2022;
  • The company's installed capacity increased to 14.3 GW (10% interannual gain);
  • EDPR has already managed to hit 40% of the 20 GW target set for its installed capacity for 2021-2025 via its assets in operations and under construction.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest producer of wind and solar energy, has reported its end of third quarter results, carrying on showing solid growth owing to its larger installed capacity, greater strengthening of renewable resources and average sales price recovery. The result of all of this is an EBITDA of 1.482 billion euros and a net profit of 416 million euros.

EDPR is well and truly on target with its ambitious growth plan owing to its record 4 GW renewable energy capacity under construction in 15 markets around the world, likewise, providing the company with broader technological diversification. In parallel to all of this, gross investments in the amount of 4.4 billion euros have enabled EDPR to increase their international presence across 28 different national markets via acquisitions such as that of Sunseap. Additionally, EPPR have been able to carry on generating value via their asset rotation programme, closing three transactions in Spain, Poland and Italy which have contributed to the creation of 264 million in profit.

Operating results are also posting growth due to the increased installed capacity and strengthening of renewable energy products. This installed capacity of up to 14.3 GW has led to stable operating performances. Of note EDPR have, as of the date of this press release, managed to hit 10.8 GW of the additional 20 GW goal set for the 2021-2025 period (so 55% achieved), with over 40% of this goal either already installed or under construction. Furthermore, the company carried out its asset rotation ahead of schedule, with 3.4 billion euros of the 8-billion-euro income goal already achieved via agreements generating twice the per MW value compared to what was set out in the Business Plan.

In the words of Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP: "EDPR are in a very strong position to deal with all the challenges presented by the energy transition, and we have already achieved 55% of the renewables capacity we set out to develop for the 2021 to 2025 horizon. During the first nine months of this year and even given the bumpy business context the energy sector finds itself in we were able to invest over 4 billion euros in renewable energy projects".


Financial results

For the first nine months of 2022 EDPR's EBITDA increased to 1.482 billion euros (a 62% interannual gain) due to solid business line results underpinned by a 10% gain in installed capacity and a 14% gain in renewable energy generation.

Elsewhere on the balance sheet operating income increased to 331 million euros (a 129 million interannual gain) which were mainly derived from asset rotation transactions closed in Poland, Spain, and Italy.

Lastly net profit increased to 416 million euros (a 181% interannual gain) which was partially offset by higher net financial costs, which went up in the amount of 296 million euros (up 58% interannually) due to increased debt, the foreign exchange rate, and the cost of debt.

EDPR are as committed as they have ever been to their Business Plan as well as leading the energy transition in those markets, they maintain a presence in.

Related content

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
09:58aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Presentation
PU
09:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to over 4 bil..
PU
03:48aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Report
PU
03:09aEDP Renovaveis Nine-Month Earnings Rose, Powered by Higher Selling Prices
DJ
02:28aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 9M22 Results
PU
10/25EDP Renewables' Lone Star I Wind Farm Celebrates 15 Years of Renewable Energy Producti..
GL
10/21Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR inaugurates a new Wind Farm in Poland
PU
10/13Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about first nine months of 2022 operating da..
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
10/06Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 305 M 2 299 M 2 299 M
Net income 2022 704 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2022 5 080 M 5 067 M 5 067 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 19 864 M 19 815 M 19 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 805
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 20,68 €
Average target price 23,73 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-5.57%19 815
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.1.82%16 615
NORTHLAND POWER INC.2.69%6 852
NEOEN-8.52%3 730
ENCAVIS AG17.45%2 935
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885