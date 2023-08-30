Madrid, August 29th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Statkraft AS ("Statkraft"), to sell a 100% equity stake in a portfolio of 260 MW from 2 operating wind projects that have been commissioned in the last 12 months in Brazil for an estimated Enterprise Value of BRL1.57 billion as of 31/12/2022 (around €0.30 billion).

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary precedent conditions.

This transaction comes in the context of the €7 billion Asset rotation program for 2023-26 announced in EDPR's Capital Markets Day in March 2023, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

