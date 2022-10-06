EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil

Madrid, October 6th 2022:EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Companhia Paranaense de Energia ("COPEL") to sell a 100% equity stake in 2 operating wind projects that total 260 MW of capacity, situated in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, for an estimated Enterprise Value of BRL1.80bn as of 31/12/2021 (€0.35 billion @5.16 EUR/BRL rate(1)), to be adjusted at the closing date.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary precedent conditions.

With this transaction, EDPR has already secured €3.4bn of Asset rotation proceeds within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

(1) - EUR/BRL rate as of October 5th, 2022