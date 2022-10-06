Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:37 2022-10-06 am EDT
21.55 EUR   -1.82%
05:52pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
04:12aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar development platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil

10/06/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, October 6th 2022:EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Companhia Paranaense de Energia ("COPEL") to sell a 100% equity stake in 2 operating wind projects that total 260 MW of capacity, situated in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, for an estimated Enterprise Value of BRL1.80bn as of 31/12/2021 (€0.35 billion @5.16 EUR/BRL rate(1)), to be adjusted at the closing date.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary precedent conditions.

With this transaction, EDPR has already secured €3.4bn of Asset rotation proceeds within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

(1) - EUR/BRL rate as of October 5th, 2022

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
05:52pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio in Brazil
PU
01:12pEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
04:12aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a solar developme..
PU
02:12aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the closing of a deal to acquire a sol..
PU
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
10/04EDP Renewables Celebrates the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II Wind F..
GL
10/04EDP Renováveis, S.A. Announces the Start of Construction on the Indiana Crossroads II W..
CI
10/03Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR 1H22 Transcript Presentation
PU
09/20EDP Renewables Starts Construction on 240-Megawatt Texas Solar Park
GL
09/20EDP Renewables Starts Construction on 240-Megawatt Texas Solar Park
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 238 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2022 711 M 698 M 698 M
Net Debt 2022 4 936 M 4 851 M 4 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 20 700 M 20 344 M 20 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 805
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 21,55 €
Average target price 24,30 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.23%20 787
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.40%17 408
NORTHLAND POWER INC.8.85%7 260
NEOEN-8.18%3 700
ENCAVIS AG22.81%3 034
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885