    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US

12/17/2021 | 03:09pm EST
Madrid, December 17th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce that Ocean Winds ("OW"), the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for 400 MW in the Mayflower Wind Energy LLC ("Mayflower"), a joint venture company currently owned by OW (50%) and by Shell New Energies ("Shell") (50%), to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts.

These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market on October 30th, 2019. In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity.

With today's announcement, EDPR increases its visibility on growth in wind offshore with 0.5 GW already operating and 3.5 GW of capacity secured to be installed, thereby enhancing and diversifying EDPR's long-term profitable growth options while maintaining a balanced risk profile.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 839 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
Net income 2021 516 M 580 M 580 M
Net Debt 2021 3 512 M 3 954 M 3 954 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 20 748 M 23 394 M 23 357 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 099
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 21,42 €
Average target price 23,09 €
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
