EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US

Madrid, December 17th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce that Ocean Winds ("OW"), the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for 400 MW in the Mayflower Wind Energy LLC ("Mayflower"), a joint venture company currently owned by OW (50%) and by Shell New Energies ("Shell") (50%), to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts.

These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market on October 30th, 2019. In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity.

With today's announcement, EDPR increases its visibility on growth in wind offshore with 0.5 GW already operating and 3.5 GW of capacity secured to be installed, thereby enhancing and diversifying EDPR's long-term profitable growth options while maintaining a balanced risk profile.