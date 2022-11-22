Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  08:07 2022-11-22 am EST
22.36 EUR   +0.09%
07:56aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project in the US
PU
11/15Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project in the US
PU
11/14EDP Renewables Receives Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces Award for the Houston Metro Area and Culture Excellence Awards
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project in the US

11/22/2022 | 07:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, November 15th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the green energy produced by 180 MW from a 200 MW wind project in the state of Indiana, US. The project is expected to enter in operation by 2025.

With this new project, EDPR has now 11.0 GW secured out of the 20 GW target additions for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021. Additionally, this transaction enables EDPR to secure more than 50% of the 8.8 GW target for renewable capacity additions in North America during 2021-25.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
07:56aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project in the US
PU
11/15Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project ..
PU
11/14EDP Renewables Receives Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces Award for the Houston Metro ..
GL
11/08Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Investor Presentation
PU
10/31Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR 9M22 Results Report
PU
10/31Redbed Plains Wind Farm Celebrates Five Years of Renewable Energy Production in Grady C..
GL
10/31Redbed Plains Wind Farm Celebrates Five Years of Renewable Energy Production in Grady C..
GL
10/27EDP-Energias de Portugal profit flat, drought in Iberia weighs
RE
10/27Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Transcript 9M22 Presentation
PU
10/26EDPR increases its gross investment in renewable energy to more than 4 billion euros
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net income 2022 705 M 723 M 723 M
Net Debt 2022 5 436 M 5 570 M 5 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 21 459 M 21 987 M 21 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 22,34 €
Average target price 23,63 €
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.2.01%21 987
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-1.21%16 356
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-2.35%6 741
NEOEN-0.81%4 154
ENCAVIS AG22.01%3 132
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885