EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about PPA secured for a 200 MW wind project in the US

Madrid, November 15th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the green energy produced by 180 MW from a 200 MW wind project in the state of Indiana, US. The project is expected to enter in operation by 2025.

With this new project, EDPR has now 11.0 GW secured out of the 20 GW target additions for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021. Additionally, this transaction enables EDPR to secure more than 50% of the 8.8 GW target for renewable capacity additions in North America during 2021-25.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.