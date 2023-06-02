Advanced search
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:19:05 2023-06-02 am EDT
18.96 EUR   +0.50%
03:03aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about admission to trading of shares of the Company
PU
02:27aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about admission to trading of shares of the Company
PU
06/01Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy
PU
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about admission to trading of shares of the Company

06/02/2023 | 03:03am EDT
Madrid, June 2nd 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that on this date 12,451,539 ordinary and book-entry tradable shares representing EDPR's share capital (i) have been created in the Central de Valores Mobiliários; and (ii) such shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market, by virtue of the share capital increase through incorporation of reserves, resolved on May 2, 2023 through a resolution of the Board of Directors (pursuant to a delegation by the general shareholders meeting of April 4, 2023), and registered with the Registro Mercantil de Asturias on May 25, 2023. The tradable new shares are fungible with EDPR's other shares and will confer on their holders, as from this date, the same rights as the other shares existing prior to the capital increase.

The 12,451,539 new shares issued are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon Regulated Market under the ISIN code ES0127797019.

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 479 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
Net income 2023 615 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2023 6 006 M 6 449 M 6 449 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,3x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 19 082 M 20 488 M 20 488 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 098
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,87 €
Average target price 22,79 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.33%20 488
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.10.61%18 516
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-20.17%5 551
NEOEN-18.50%4 595
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-8.16%3 359
RENANTIS S.P.A1.44%2 885
