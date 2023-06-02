EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about admission to trading of shares of the Company

Madrid, June 2nd 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that on this date 12,451,539 ordinary and book-entry tradable shares representing EDPR's share capital (i) have been created in the Central de Valores Mobiliários; and (ii) such shares were admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market, by virtue of the share capital increase through incorporation of reserves, resolved on May 2, 2023 through a resolution of the Board of Directors (pursuant to a delegation by the general shareholders meeting of April 4, 2023), and registered with the Registro Mercantil de Asturias on May 25, 2023. The tradable new shares are fungible with EDPR's other shares and will confer on their holders, as from this date, the same rights as the other shares existing prior to the capital increase.

The 12,451,539 new shares issued are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon Regulated Market under the ISIN code ES0127797019.