Madrid, June 26th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is providing the following information to the market:

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") has notified EDPR that, as a result of its participation in EDPR Scrip Dividend program, its qualified shareholding position has changed.

On June 26, 2023, EDP informed EDPR that it has increased its stake, currently holding 729,793,922 voting rights of EDPR corresponding to 71.27% of the share capital and respective voting rights of EDPR. Prior to the participation in the program and after EDPR's share capital increase on March 2023, EDP had 71.20% of the share capital of EDPR.

Please find in attachment the notice and regulatory form received from EDP.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.