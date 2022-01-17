Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about changes in corporate bodies

01/17/2022 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, January 17th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that the Company has received the resignation of Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey as independent member of EDPR's Board of Directors.

EDPR would like to thank Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey for all her dedication and contribution to the success of the Company.

The Company will start the process to identify and propose the best possible candidates in order to fill this vacancy at EDPR's Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
04:05pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about changes in corporate bodies
PU
01:35pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about changes in corporate bodies
PU
06:45aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Ocean Winds, the 50/50 JV by EDPR and ENGIE, is awarded with exclusiv..
PU
06:45aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : OW, the 50/50 JV by EDPR and ENGIE, is awarded with exclusive rights ..
PU
05:45aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about UKs ScotWind offshore wind auction
PU
01/13EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR completes construction of Riverstart, Indiana's largest solar fa..
PU
01/11EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR implements new operating model and renews its management team
PU
2021EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about completion of Build and Transfer agreement
PU
2021EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR informs about completion of Asset rotation deal
PU
2021EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about completion of Build and Transfer agree..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 840 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net income 2021 517 M 590 M 590 M
Net Debt 2021 3 598 M 4 105 M 4 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 18 520 M 21 127 M 21 129 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 099
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 19,18 €
Average target price 22,99 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-12.42%21 043
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.35%80 366
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-6.98%17 850
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-14.10%6 456
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-7.11%6 368
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.94%3 927