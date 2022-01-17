EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about changes in corporate bodies

Madrid, January 17th 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that the Company has received the resignation of Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey as independent member of EDPR's Board of Directors.



EDPR would like to thank Mrs. Joan Avalyn Dempsey for all her dedication and contribution to the success of the Company.



The Company will start the process to identify and propose the best possible candidates in order to fill this vacancy at EDPR's Board of Directors.