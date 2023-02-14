Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:06:29 2023-02-14 am EST
19.83 EUR   +0.41%
02:30aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
01:39aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
02/10Portugal's EDP Renewables Launches New 580MW Wind Farm Complex in Brazil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece

02/14/2023 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, February 14th 2023:EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce that it has secured a long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with MYTILINEOS - Energy & Metals, one of the largest industrial and energy companies in Greece, to sell the green energy produced by a 78 MW wind portfolio.

This deal marks EDPR's first PPA in Greece and it will be covered by a portfolio that consists of 3 wind projects that are expected to enter into operation between the end of 2024 and 2025, more precisely:

  • 2 projects, with 23 MW and 35 MW respectively, located in Voiotia, Greece;
  • 1 project with 21 MW located in Achaia, Greece.

With this new portfolio, EDPR has now 11.2 GW secured out of the 20 GW target additions for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021. Additionally, this transaction enables EDPR to achieve more than 3.6 GW of the 6.7 GW target for renewable capacity additions in Europe during 2021-25.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
02:30aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
01:39aEdp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about its first PPA secured in Greece
PU
02/10Portugal's EDP Renewables Launches New 580MW Wind Farm Complex in Brazil
MT
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about closing of Asset rotation deal of a wind portfolio..
PU
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about closing of Asset rotation deal of a wi..
PU
01/30Edp Renováveis S A : and Cepsa sign an alliance to promote the Andalusian Green Hydrogen V..
PU
01/30Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (BOVESPA:CP..
CI
01/27Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (BOVESPA:CP..
CI
01/26Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR adds 2.1 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022 and increases i..
PU
01/23Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informa sobre notificação de participação qualificad..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 308 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
Net income 2022 664 M 712 M 712 M
Net Debt 2022 5 575 M 5 974 M 5 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 18 971 M 20 331 M 20 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,75 €
Average target price 23,31 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.03%20 331
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.94%18 167
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.05%6 250
NEOEN-4.92%4 105
ENCAVIS AG-1.79%3 122
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885