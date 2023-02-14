EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about its first PPA secured in Greece

Madrid, February 14th 2023:

EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") is pleased to announce that it has secured a long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with

MYTILINEOS - Energy & Metals , one of the largest industrial and energy companies in Greece, to sell the green energy produced by a 78 MW wind portfolio.

This deal marks EDPR's first PPA in Greece and it will be covered by a portfolio that consists of 3 wind projects that are expected to enter into operation between the end of 2024 and 2025, more precisely:

2 projects, with 23 MW and 35 MW respectively, located in Voiotia, Greece;

1 project with 21 MW located in Achaia, Greece.

With this new portfolio, EDPR has now 11.2 GW secured out of the 20 GW target additions for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day in February 2021. Additionally, this transaction enables EDPR to achieve more than 3.6 GW of the 6.7 GW target for renewable capacity additions in Europe during 2021-25.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.