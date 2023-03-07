EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about registration of share capital increase of the Company

Madrid, March 6th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR" or the "Company") informs that on March 3rd, 2023, the deed relating to the capital increase of the Company has been registered in the Commercial Registry of Asturias, excluding the pre-emptive subscription rights of the Company´s shareholders, for a nominal amount of €254,842,000.00, to be implemented through the issuance of 50,968,400 ordinary shares of the Company with a par value of €5 each (being the subscription price of €19.62 per share and the share premium of €14.62 per share). These shares were placed with certain investors pursuant to an accelerated bookbuilding process which was completed also on March 3rd, 2023.

