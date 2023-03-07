Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  07:20:45 2023-03-07 am EST
20.49 EUR   +0.99%
07:04aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about registration of share capital increase of the Company
PU
03/06Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about registration of share capital increase of the Company
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about registration of share capital increase of the Company

03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, March 6th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR" or the "Company") informs that on March 3rd, 2023, the deed relating to the capital increase of the Company has been registered in the Commercial Registry of Asturias, excluding the pre-emptive subscription rights of the Company´s shareholders, for a nominal amount of €254,842,000.00, to be implemented through the issuance of 50,968,400 ordinary shares of the Company with a par value of €5 each (being the subscription price of €19.62 per share and the share premium of €14.62 per share). These shares were placed with certain investors pursuant to an accelerated bookbuilding process which was completed also on March 3rd, 2023.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
07:04aEdp Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about registration of share capital increase of the Comp..
PU
03/06Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about registration of share capital increase..
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs on the Notice of the General Shareholders Me..
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about the Proposals to the several items of ..
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. - 2022 Financial Year - Remunerations Report
PU
03/03Edp Renováveis S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about completion of market placement and app..
PU
03/02Edp Renováveis S A : EDPR Business Plan 2023-2026
PU
03/02Portugal's EDP committed to keeping 70% of renewables unit - CEO
RE
03/02EDP Renovaveis Plans EUR1 Billion Capital Raise to Fund Renewables Investment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 420 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
Net income 2023 673 M 719 M 719 M
Net Debt 2023 5 830 M 6 226 M 6 226 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 19 490 M 20 816 M 20 816 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 066
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 20,29 €
Average target price 23,64 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
Bautista Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Offshore Business
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.41%20 816
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.10.00%18 859
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.80%6 098
NEOEN-19.54%3 462
ENCAVIS AG-5.22%3 013
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885