EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR informs about resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Madrid, March 31st 2022: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held today, Shareholders have adopted the following resolutions:

1) Approval of the individual annual accounts of EDP Renováveis, S.A., as well as those consolidated with its subsidiaries, for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021.

2) Approval of the proposal of the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021.

3) Approval of the proposal of the Board of Directors with the favourable opinion of the Audit, Control and Related Party Transactions Committee for the distribution of a gross dividend of €0,09 per outstanding share of EDP Renováveis, S.A., equivalent to a total amount of €86,450,234.58 (the "Dividend") that is satisfied against Voluntary Reserve account of the Company, with right to receive it at the payment date.

The payment of the Dividend will be effective on April 29th, 2022 and payment will be made through a paying agent.

4) Approval of the Individual Management Report of EDP Renováveis, S.A., the Consolidated Management Report with its subsidiaries, the Corporate Governance Report and the Directors' Remunerations Report, for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021.

5) Approval of the Non - Financial Statement of the Consolidated Group of EDP Renováveis, S.A., for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021.

6) Approval of the management and performance of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2021.

7) Approval of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of EDP Renováveis, S.A.

8) Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the Directors of EDP Renováveis S.A for the 2023 -2025 period.

9) Approval of the amendment of the Corporate articles of association to comply with the Spanish Companies Act:

9.1) Amendment to article 1 (business name) of the Articles of Association.

9.2) Amendment to article 12 (convening), article 13 (ordinary and extraordinary meetings), article 14 (right to information) and article 15 (right to attendance, representation and vote) of the Articles of Association.

9.3) Amendment to article 22 (Chairman and Secretary of the Board), 23 (limitations to be a director, vacancies) and 26 (directors' remuneration) of the corporate articles of association.

9.4) Amendment to article 27 (Executive Committee), article 28 (Audit, Control and Related-party Committee) and article 29 (Appointments and Remunerations' Committee) of the corporate articles of association.

9.5) Amendment to article 31 (Annual Report on Corporate Governance) of the corporate articles of association.

10) Approval of the delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to carry out increases of share capital with the exclusion of the pre-emptive subscription right.

11) Approval of the continuation of the existing vacancy on the Board of Directors.

12) Approval of the delegation of powers for the formalization and implementation of all resolutions adopted at the General Shareholders' Meeting, for the execution of any relevant public deed and for its interpretation, correction, addition or development in order to obtain the appropriate registrations.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.