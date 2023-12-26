Madrid, December 26 th 2023: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") announces the expected dates for the following 2024 corporate events:
- 2023 Annual results: February 28th, 2024
- Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 4 th, 2024
- First Quarter 2024 results: May 8 th, 2024
- First Half 2024 results: July 26 th, 2024
- Nine Months 2024 results: November 6th, 2024
EDPR will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2024 financial calendar.
This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP Renováveis, S.A.
Disclaimer
EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 17:15:37 UTC.