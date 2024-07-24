Madrid, July 23rd 2024: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has secured a 24-year Capacity Tolling Agreement with Salt River Project for a 200 MW (800 MWh) battery energy storage system in Arizona, US that is expected to reach commercial operations in 2025.

The project will be the largest BESS project installation so far in North America by EDPR.

With this project, EDPR reinforces its commitment with innovation and the development of new technologies and underscores its belief in the critical role of storage in maximizing renewable energy's potential, fostering further the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.