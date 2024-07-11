Madrid, July 10th 2024: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with a large technology company to sell 90% of the green energy produced by a 150 MWac (213 MWdc) solar project in Fulton Country, Illinois, US. The project is situated within an Energy Community (former coal mining area) and is set to achieve commercial operations in 2025.

This project presents an opportunity to expand EDPR's current 3.1 GW of solar capacity in operation and under construction in North America.

EDPR continues to reinforce its low-risk profile and growth strategy by developing competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.



EDP Renováveis, S.A.