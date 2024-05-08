Madrid, May 8th 2024: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that the Company has received the resignation of Mrs. Kay McCall as independent member of EDPR's Board of Directors.

EDPR would like to thank Mrs. Kay McCall for her dedication and contribution to the success of the Company.

To fulfil the vacant position, and following the proposal submitted by the Appointments and Remunerations Committee, the Board of Directors approved today the appointment by co-option of Mrs. Laurie Fitch as independent member of the Board of Directors of EDPR.

Mrs. Laurie Fitch will contribute to EDPR's Board of Directors with her knowledge of the energy industry with a special focus on the US market.

This appointment entered into effect on May 8th, 2024, and will be proposed for ratification to the next General Shareholders' Meeting.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.