Madrid, July 25th 2024: In accordance with article 6 of CMVM Regulation no. 1/2023, EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs that the Company has received the resignation of Mr. Allan Katz as independent member of EDPR's Board of Directors.

EDPR would like to thank Mr. Allan Katz for his dedication and valuable contribution to the Company.

To fulfil the vacant position, and following the proposal submitted by the Appointments and Remunerations Committee, the Board of Directors approved today the appointment by co-option of Mrs. Gioia Ghezzi as independent member of the Board of Directors of EDPR, and as a member of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee, a specialized and delegated committee of the Board of Directors. As a consequence, all delegated committees continue to be composed only by independent members.

Mrs. Gioia Ghezzi will contribute to EDPR's Board of Directors with her extensive experience in various non-executive and leadership roles.

The commitment of EDPR with ESG best practices and with the continuous improvement of its corporate governance was again reflected in this appointment, as it critically increases the representation of women in the Board from 33% to 44%.

This appointment entered into effect today, and will be proposed for ratification to the next EDPR's General Shareholders' Meeting.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.