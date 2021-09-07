Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR is awarded with PPA for a 120 MW wind project at the Chilean renewable auction

09/07/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
Madrid, September 7th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR') was awarded a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at the Chilean renewable auction, to sell the green energy produced by the 120 MW San Andres wind project, avoiding estimated annual emissions of over 90 thousand tons of CO2.

The San Andres wind project, located in La Araucania, Chile, is expected to enter in operation in 2025.

Following the successful entry in the Chilean market in May 2021, EDPR has now 0.2 GW of secured capacity to be deployed in Chile until 2025.
EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 850 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2021 539 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 3 303 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,1x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 22 035 M 26 090 M 26 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Average target price 22,46 €
Spread / Average Target -2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.61%26 139
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.49%70 498
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.39.69%17 364
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.83%7 664
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.54.68%5 658
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.41%4 454