EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR is awarded with PPA for a 120 MW wind project at the Chilean renewable auction

Madrid, September 7th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR') was awarded a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at the Chilean renewable auction, to sell the green energy produced by the 120 MW San Andres wind project, avoiding estimated annual emissions of over 90 thousand tons of CO2.



The San Andres wind project, located in La Araucania, Chile, is expected to enter in operation in 2025.



Following the successful entry in the Chilean market in May 2021, EDPR has now 0.2 GW of secured capacity to be deployed in Chile until 2025.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.



EDP Renováveis, S.A.