EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR launches a new edition of Green Education scholarship program

The aim of the scholarships is to promote the education of children and young adults belonging to the most vulnerable groups.

EDP Renewables, the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, is celebrating a new edition of its Green Education scholarships, with the aim of contributing to the educational development of students in situations of social exclusion. The scholarships are available for all educational levels from kindergarten, secondary school, vocational training, high school and university education.

This initiative is part of the company's corporate social responsibility policy and its commitment to promoting the education of students from underprivileged families.

EDPR has been providing these scholarships since 2010-2011 school year. Since then, they have been able to help 742 students and a total amount of 603.565 euros has been awarded.

In this edition, 33 scholarships have been awarded for a total value of 40.000 euros distributed in the towns of Pozo Cañada and Chinchilla (Castilla- La Mancha), Coristanco and Laxe (La Coruña), Colmenar de Oreja (Madrid). The selection of the beneficiaries has been carefully carried out taking into account criteria such as the record and the economic situation of the families.

Rocío Sicre, General Manager of EDPR Spain, explained: With this new edition of the Green Education scholarships, the company aims to help mitigate the educational gap of the most vulnerable groups and offer opportunities to the younger generations. From EDPR we want to support the future development of the communities around us and reveal our commitment to education, society and the municipalities where we operate.