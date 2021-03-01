EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures PPA for a 204 MW wind project in the U.S.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a world leader in the renewable energy sector and the world's third largest wind energy producer, through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has closed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to sell the energy produced by a wind project totaling 204 MW.



In detail, the project is located in the U.S. state of Indiana and is expected to commence operations in 2023.



With this new agreement, EDPR has now 2.3 GW of total capacity secured in the U.S. set to be operational from 2021 onwards.



EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.