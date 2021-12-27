Log in
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures PPA with NSG UK for 35.7MW of a wind farm in Poland

12/27/2021 | 01:27pm GMT
EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, has closed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NSG UK Enterprises Ltd, part of the NSG Group, for 51% (35.7 MW) of a wind farm located in Poland.

The PPA has been signed for 10 years, starting on 1 January 2022. The wind farm, which is already in operation, has a total installed capacity of 70 MW.

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, EDPR and EDP Group CEO, states: "We are pleased to have closed this PPA with NSG UK, as part of its ambition to expand the use of green energy in the development of its business. The closing of this PPA confirms the Polish market's commitment to renewable energy and underlines EDPR's position as a leading player in the region for more than 10 years in contributing to the country's energy transition".

By signing this PPA, EDPR will obtain an EcoVadis sustainability Scorecard within a maximum of six months after signing the contract, which will be maintained for the duration of the agreement.

Shigeki Mori, CEO of the NSG Group, noted: "We are delighted to agree our first virtual PPA with EDPR to reaffirm NSG Group's commitment to sustainability. Through this project we will source renewable electricity to power our European operations for the next 10 years, delivering against our Science Based Target for carbon emission reduction".

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 13:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
