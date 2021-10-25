Log in
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures a 15-year PPA for a 209 MWac solar project in Brazil

10/25/2021 | 07:34am EDT
EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis Brasil (EDPR Brasil), secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.

EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil (EDP Brasil) in the Monte Verde solar power plant. The project is located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and is expected to enter in operation in 2024.

With this new PPA, EDPR continues to increase its technological diversification with 2.7 GW of secured capacity in solar and an overall secured capacity of 7.4 GW for 2021- 25.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
