EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures a PPA for 127.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in Spain

Madrid, September 16th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR') has secured 15-year Power Purchase Agreements ('PPA') for 127.5 MW with The Procter & Gamble Company ('P&G'), to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over 130 thousand tons of CO 2 .



In detail:

Peñaflor solar park, located in Valladolid, has 100 MWac of installed capacity and is expected to reach CoD in 2023;

Sierra de la Venta wind farm, located in Albacete, has 47.5 MW of installed capacity and is expected to reach CoD in 2023 (27.5 MW secured under this PPA with P&G, while the remaining 20 MW were already secured through a PPA announced in May-21).



With this new agreement, EDPR has now 0.6 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onwards.



EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with a low-risk profile, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.



