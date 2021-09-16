Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP Renováveis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures a PPA for 127.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in Spain

09/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, September 16th 2021: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR') has secured 15-year Power Purchase Agreements ('PPA') for 127.5 MW with The Procter & Gamble Company ('P&G'), to sell the clean energy produced by a 100 MWac solar park and a 47.5 MW wind farm, both located in Spain, that will avoid estimated annual emissions of over 130 thousand tons of CO2.

In detail:

  • Peñaflor solar park, located in Valladolid, has 100 MWac of installed capacity and is expected to reach CoD in 2023;
  • Sierra de la Venta wind farm, located in Albacete, has 47.5 MW of installed capacity and is expected to reach CoD in 2023 (27.5 MW secured under this PPA with P&G, while the remaining 20 MW were already secured through a PPA announced in May-21).


With this new agreement, EDPR has now 0.6 GW of capacity secured in Spain set to enter in operation from 2021 onwards.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with a low-risk profile, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
03:52aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables signs a PPA for 127.5 MW with Procter & Gamble
PU
03:42aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR secures a PPA for 127.5 MW of solar and wind capacity ..
PU
09/13EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR signs more than 50 solar energy projects with Walmart
PU
09/13EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables Announces Completion of 39 New Distributed Gener..
AQ
09/08EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renováveis, S.A. informs about Asset rotation transaction i..
PU
09/07EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR is awarded with PPA for a 120 MW wind project at the C..
PU
09/02EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR is awarded with PPA for 120 MW wind project at the Chi..
PU
09/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks, Verint..
08/12EDP Renewables, Facebook, and Salt River Project's Partnership Brings a New S..
GL
08/11EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renewables' 180 MW wind farm located in Texas starts commer..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 851 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
Net income 2021 542 M 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2021 3 444 M 4 062 M 4 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 20 998 M 24 814 M 24 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 21,86 €
Average target price 22,57 €
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Director
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Independent Chairman
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Acácio Jaime Liberado Mota Piloto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.12%24 814
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.87%69 684
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.48.88%18 581
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.93%7 428
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.46.06%5 364
XINYI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.93%4 184