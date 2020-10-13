Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP Renováveis, S.A.    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

(EDPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Renováveis S A : EDPR secures a PPA for two solar projects in the U.S. totalling approximately 100 MW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Madrid, October 13 2020: EDP Renováveis, SA ('EDPR'), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world's largest wind energy producers, through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has closed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') to sell the energy produced by two solar PV plants totalling approximately 100 MW.

In detail, the projects are located in the U.S. state of Ohio and are expected to commence operations in 2022.

Given EDPR's current solar assets in operation and the 1.4 GW of new solar projects already contracted, EDPR's portfolio will increase its technological diversification and reach 1.6 GW of solar capacity build-out by 2022.

With this new agreement, EDPR has now secured 85% of the ~7.0 GW targeted wind and solar global capacity build-out for the 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 12, 2019.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 17:59:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
02:00pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR secures a PPA for two solar projects in the U.S. total..
PU
09/16EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Desjardins Group makes first direct acquisition in green in..
AQ
09/03Portugal EDP's profit drops 22% as pandemic hits power usage
RE
09/03EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR announces $700m Sell-down deal for a wind and solar po..
PU
09/03EDP RENEWABLES 1H 2020 RESULTS : Net Profit of 255m as the company successfully..
PU
09/03EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
DJ
09/03EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Press Release
CO
09/03EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
09/02EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
08/31EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 812 M 2 127 M 2 127 M
Net income 2020 538 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2020 4 072 M 4 779 M 4 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 14 201 M 16 772 M 16 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 610
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15,24 €
Last Close Price 16,28 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Miguel Angel Prado COO-North America & Executive Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
António do Pranto Nogueira Leite Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.55.05%16 772
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.5.17%64 749
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-0.24%11 153
NORTHLAND POWER INC.55.40%6 501
NEOEN59.39%4 961
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP25.28%4 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group